SMU’s Semi Ojeleye to sign with an agent

SMU’s Semi Ojeleye officially announced on Sunday that he will be signing with an agent and remaining in the NBA Draft.

Ojeleye was one of the biggest difference-makers that had yet to make a decision. He had an all-american caliber season as a junior with the Mustangs, averaging 19.0 points and 6.9 boards while shooting 42.4 percent from three to lead SMU to a 30-win season. If he had returned to SMU, the Mustangs would have been a top 15 team and he would have been a contender for National Player of the Year.

But Ojeleye turns 23 in December. He has a very good chance to be a first round pick this year. It makes sense for him to head to the NBA.

Ojeleye was one of the ten most influential NBA Draft early entry decisions left to be made.