JaQuan Lyle arrested in Indiana, quit Ohio State team in April

Former Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle was arrested early on Saturday morning back after an incident in a bar in his native Indiana.

Lyle was charged with public intoxication, criminal mischief to a vehicle and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors, and released on $150 bond, according to Vandendurgh Sheriffs booking records.

USA Today obtained a police report detailing the incident:

A police affidavit states that an on-duty officer observed Lyle bumping into patrons, including an officer, at Pistons Bar and Grill on West Franklin Street. Lyle was asked to leave the bar for being intoxicated. Police said that Lyle punched the front door and walked outside. After the officer advised the front-door cashier to not allow Lyle back inside, Lyle walked to a marked police vehicle and punched the hood of the car. Police then arrested Lyle and transported him to the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center.

Lyle, a former five-star recruit, averaged 11.4 points and 4.6 assists as a sophomore with the Buckeyes, but according to an Ohio State spokesman, he had quit the team on April 11th. Ohio State went 38-29 in his two seasons, failing to make the NCAA tournament either year.

Lyle was part of a five-man recruiting class in 2015, but he was the only one of those five to play a second season in Columbus. He initially committed to Louisville, and in Katina Powell’s 2015 book title “Breaking Cardinal Rules”, Lyle was one of the recruits mentioned has having sex with an escort hired by a former Cardinal assistant coach. He had signed with Oregon in the Class of 2014, but he failed to qualify academically.