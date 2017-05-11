More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED

Yale’s Makai Mason will transfer to Baylor after next season

By Terrence PayneMay 11, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT

Yale junior guard Makai Mason will transfer to Baylor … but not until the fall of 2018.

Sources confirmed to NBC Sports on Thursday evening that Mason will graduate from Yale next spring and will enroll at Baylor, eligible to play immediately for the 2018-19 season.

Andrew Slater of 247Sports first reported the news.

According to a source, he committed to Baylor after taking a visit in April.

Mason was the Ivy League Preseason Player of the Year but missed all of this past season due to a foot injury he suffered during a scrimmage. An archaic Ivy League rule prohibits student-athletes from redshirting due to athletic reasons. Student-athletes can apply for a fifth year but only if it’s based on academic reasons. It is the Ancient Eight’s way of emphasizing academics over athletics.

There’s a loophole, though. Withdrawing from the university and being readmitted for the following fall semester, preserves that year of eligibility. Alex Rosenberg dropped out of Columbia in October 2014 when he suffered a fracture in his right foot only to return for his senior season next fall. Harvard point guard Siyani Chambers did the same thing, leaving school after tearing his ACL two summers ago. However, both of those injuries were at least conveniently timed. By the time Mason suffered his season-ending injury, he was more than halfway through the semester.

The plan of finishing out the school year — and his undergraduate at Yale — and becoming an eventual graduate transfer was in his best interest. Mason, who declared for the NBA Draft in 2015 without hiring an agent, gets to earn a degree from an Ivy League school and then can use his final season of eligibility to prepare for the 2019 NBA Draft at a high-major school.

I’m sure any talks about Mason’s inevitable departure weren’t some of the best conversations the Yale coaching staff had but there doesn’t appear to be any sort of strained relationship. Two weeks ago, he was named the captain of this year’s team.

For Baylor, this is obviously a tremendous addition, especially with Manu Lecomte exhausting his eligibility at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Scott Drew and the Bears are very familiar with the type of offensive firepower Mason will bring to the program. He did hang 31 points on Baylor back in 2016 when the Bulldogs upset the Bears, 79-75, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

UConn lands three-star forward Isaiah Whaley

By Terrence PayneMay 11, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

UConn added to its incoming freshman class on Thursday evening, landing a commitment from three-star forward Isaiah Whaley.

The news was reported by virtually every major recruiting insider. He made the decision after on an official visit to the Storrs campus. He had recently taken trips to Miami (OH), New Mexico and Saint Louis.

Whaley is a 6-foot-8 power forward from Mt. Zion Prep. He joins a recruiting class that includes four-star forward Tyler Polley, and three-star big men Josh Carlton and Eric Cobb, a junior college transfer.

With Amida Brimah and Kentan Facey both exhausting his eligibility this past season, in addition to Steven Enoch and Vance Jackson both transferring out of the program, Kevin Ollie is bringing in new-look frontcourt for the 2017-18 season.

WATCH: Hamidou Diallo’s vertical jump at the NBA Draft Combine

By Terrence PayneMay 11, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT

Kentucky redshirt freshman guard Hamidou Diallo is the NBA Draft mystery man.

But after the first day of the NBA Combine, Diallo, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, offered up some answers for the dozens of front office executives on hand in Chicago.

Diallo set the highest mark in the vertical jump, maxing out at 44.5″ inches. This is after he was measured with a 6’11.25″ wingspan.

His leaping ability after his first attempt was so impressive, they had to raise the bar.

Diallo is a fascinating storyline as we inch closer and closer to the NBA Draft deadline on May 24. The five-star recruit from the Class of 2017 began the school year at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut before he enrolled at Kentucky for the second semester. After redshirting, he declared for the draft but elected not to sign with an agent, giving him the ability to return to Lexington for the 2017-18 season. In an era when John Calipari revolutionized the game by embracing one-and-dones, he may be on the verge of having a one (semester)-and-done; a none-and-done.

Coming into the combine, DraftExpress.com projected Diallo to be an early second round selection.

Ivy League Tournament will stay at The Palestra in 2018

By Terrence PayneMay 11, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT

The Ivy League Tournament will return to The Palestra in Philadelphia in 2018, the league announced on Thursday afternoon.

The Palestra was the site of the first-ever Ivy League postseason this past March. A four-team tournament saw Princeton advance to the 2017 NCAA Tournament, capping an unbeaten season within the league with a 73-71 win over Yale.

“The Inaugural Ivy League Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments were an unequivocal success,” said Executive Director Robin Harris in a statement. “We featured the tremendous talent of our basketball student-athletes in an electric atmosphere, and we look forward to an even better event in 2018.”

Holding an event at one of the cathedrals of college basketball was a no-brainer. But once Penn earned the final spot in the tournament, it took away the neutral site setting. Imagine if Princeton, 14-0 in league play, lost to the lowest-seeded team in the field because the game was played on Penn’s full-time home court?

The press release added that the league is evaluating other venues for 2019.

It’ll be interesting to see what the league does following this season. The Palestra is not only an iconic venue but it puts the conference’s postseason event in a major city. It also happens to be the biggest venue in the Ancient Eight. But that gives the Quakers a home-court advantage each and every year they qualify for the postseason.

A truly neutral host, like Springfield, Mass., the birthplace of basketball, would make sense given its basketball tradition and its centralized location in regards to the eight universities. But that would cost money, something these schools may not be interested in.

The 2018 Ivy League Tournament will be held March 10-11.

Report: Boise State’s Paris Austin will transfer

(Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)
By Scott PhillipsMay 11, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Boise State sophomore guard Paris Austin will transfer, according to a report from Evan Daniels of Scout.com.

The 6-foot-0 guard had a breakout season for the Broncos, averaging 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Austin will likely be a hot commodity as he is a primary ball handler who can score and distribute.

Austin will have to sit out a season due to NCAA transfer rules before he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining. One thing Austin will have time to work on will be his perimeter shooting. While Austin upped his field goal (49 percent from 39 percent) and free throw percentages (76 percent from 61 percent) significantly as a sophomore, he saw his three-point percentage drop to 21 percent (from 26 percent).

If Austin can become a more reliable perimeter threat then he would be a really tough cover during his final years of college.

Jeremy Lin details the racism he dealt with while playing at Harvard

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
3 Comments
By Scott PhillipsMay 11, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin told some disturbing stories about racism that he dealt with during his college career at Harvard on a podcast with teammate Randy Foye on Wednesday.

Appearing on the “Outside Shot with Randy Foye” podcast, Lin explained how he dealt with multiple instances of racism and negative stereotypes from fans, opposing coaches and the referees who ignored it. Lin played at Harvard from 2006-2010 before bursting on the NBA scene as the first American-born NBA player of Chinese or Taiwanese descent.

“The worst was at Cornell, when I was being called a c—k,” Lin said to Foye on the podcast.” “That’s when it happened. I don’t know… That game, I ended up playing terrible and getting a couple of charges and doing real out-of-character stuff. My teammate told my coaches they were calling Jeremy a c—k the whole first half. I didn’t say anything, because when that stuff happens, I kind of just, I go and bottle up — where I go into turtle mode and don’t say anything and just internalize everything.”

Lin also had a bad experience at Vermont when he claims an opposing coach used a slur to describe Lin to an official.

“In Vermont — I remember, because I had my hands up while the Vermont player was shooting free throws — their coach was like, ‘Hey ref! You can’t let that Oriental do that!’ I was like, ‘What is going on here?’ I have been called a c—k by players in front of the refs; the refs heard it, because they were yelling it, ‘Yeah, get that out, c—k!’ And the ref heard it, looked at both of us and didn’t do anything.

“It’s crazy. My teammate started yelling at the ref, ‘You just heard it, it was impossible for you not to hear that. How could you not do something?’ And the ref just pretended like nothing happened. That was when I was like, Yo, this [kind of racism and prejudice] is a beast. So, when I got to the NBA, I thought this is going to be way worse. But it is way better. Everybody is way more under control.”

Lin also says that one Georgetown fan repeatedly heckled him using Asian stereotypes, yelling “chicken fried rice”, “beef lo mein” and “beef and broccoli” at him during the game. Fans at Yale also attacked Lin using another stereotype about his eyes.

“They were like, ‘Hey! Can you even see the scoreboard with those eyes?'” Lin said of the incident.

These stories from Lin are obviously disturbing, and it would be interesting to hear if other Asian-American college basketball players have experienced similar things. With Lin being the most prominent Asian-American basketball player of all-time, these stories are sure to generate some more attention to this issue.

(h/t Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com)