NBA Draft Combine Preview: Ten Decisions That Will Change College Basketball

The NBA Draft Combine will kick off on Thursday in Chicago, and there are a number of college players who will be participating in the event that have yet to decide on whether or not they will be hiring an agent and turning professional.
Even with the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Johnathan Motley signing with agents last week, there are still more than a dozen players who are still on the fence.
Here are the ten most important decisions left to be made:
1. Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
- Projected: Late first round or early second round
- If he stays in: It will be a massive blow for Purdue, although one that the program should not be surprised about. Swanigan had an argument to be the National Player of the Year last season with the year that he had, and frankly, I’m not sure what else there is for him to prove at the college level. We know what he is offensively, and I don’t think that his flaws as a player are necessarily fixable. How much can he improve his body? How much different can he be as a defender? At this point he is what he is as a player.
- If he returns: The Boilermakers will be returning a guy that will be a lock to be the Preseason National Player of the Year. Without him, Purdue still has a shot to be a top 25 team and a threat to finish near the top of the Big Ten. With him? Matt Painter will have a chance to repeat as the Big Ten regular season champ, even with Michigan State looking like the best team in college basketball.
- CBT says: He should, and probably will, remain in the draft.
2. Tony Bradley, North Carolina
- Projected: Early second-round
- If he stays in: It would be a significant loss for the Tar Heels, but not a fatal one with Joel Berry set to return as a potential National Player of the Year candidate along with Theo Pinson, Luke Maye and Kenny Williams also in the starting lineup. What’s missing would be that experienced presence in the middle.
- If he returns: North Carolina would be without a doubt one of the top national title contenders. With Bradley in the lineup, the Tar Heels simply won’t have a huge weakness in the lineup that teams can immediately exploit. It won’t make them the clear-cut title frontrunner, but it’ll put them in the top tier.
- CBT says: With a first-round selection no guarantee, Bradley has a lot to gain returning to one of college basketball’s best teams.
3. Semi Ojeleye, SMU
- Projected: Late first or early second
- If he stays in: The Mustangs are probably a bubble team if their best and most dynamic player doesn’t return. The American doesn’t figure to be super imposing next year, but it would be putting quite a bit of pressure on Shake Milton to put up big numbers.
- If he returns: With Ojeleye in the fold, SMU goes from borderline tournament team to a potential top-25 squad. The 6-foot-7 forward will be one of the premier players in the conference and could put up monster numbers.
- CBT says: Already 22 years old, Ojeleye may feel the need to go should be feel he’s in a spot to make the first round.
4. Mo Wagner and D.J. Wilson, Michigan
- Projected: Wilson is a potential first round pick, but Wagner may end up going undrafted
- If they stay in: The biggest loss for Michigan is going to be point guard Derrick Walton, who was on another level at the end of last season. John Beilein’s teams are at their very best when they have a great ball-screen point guard, and their season is going to depend, in the end, on how Ohio transfer Jaaron Simmons adjusts to a higher level. But Beilein also runs an offense based on spacing the floor, and there’s no better way to space the floor than having a pair of big men that can step out on the perimeter and make threes.
- If they return: Suddenly, Michigan goes from being a team that could end up making the NCAA tournament to one that has a ceiling of being a top 15 team. Wilson probably has the most to gain by coming back for another year. He’s dealt with injuries throughout his career, and his defensively versatility and perimeter skill make him him a more likely first round pick if he can prove he’s more than just a one year wonder. Wagner may actually have a higher ceiling, but he needs to get tougher and show he can defend and rebound.
- CBT says: The safe bet is that Michigan loses Wilson and gets Wagner back, but I wouldn’t be shocked if both returned to school.
5. Justin Jackson, Maryland
- Projected: Mid-second round with first round potential
- If he stays in: It’s a massive blow for a Maryland team that will be looking to replace Melo Trimble, the man who is as responsible for turning around the Terp program as Mark Turgeon is. But Jackson has some NBA potential. He’s 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, he can defend multiple positions and he shot 44 percent from three. He’s built in the combo-forward mold that NBA teams love these days. There’s a real chance he leaves as a one-and-done player, and while the Terps have some other young, talented pieces, this loss could cost them the NCAA tournament.
- If he returns: Maryland should once again be a fringe top 25 team. Jackson has the chance to develop into an all-Big Ten kind of player next season as he takes on a bigger role of the offense. The freshmen trio of Jackson, Anthony Cowan and Kevin Huerter should have Maryland fans excited.
- CBT says: All it takes is for one team to fall in love with Jackson’s potential to get him picked in the back end of the first round. How he performs at the combine may determine that.
6. Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky
- Projected: Late first round, early second round
- If he stays in: Kentucky has a ridiculous amount of talent joining the program next season, enough that John Calipari will likely have the pieces to make another push for an SEC title and a trip to the Final Four without him. At this point, he is really the only five-star off-guard on the roster, and losing him means the Wildcats may take a hit on the defensive end, but that would also allow some better shooters to get on the floor, so it may end up being a wash.
- If he returns: Kentucky suddenly looks like a team that is going to be as good as anyone on the defensive end. Between Diallo, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kevin Knox, Nick Richards and, potentially, Mo Bamba, there is as much length and athleticism on that roster as Coach Cal has ever had. Where their points come from will be the question, and this may be what gets Diallo to stay in the draft. He may be the most explosive athlete in the draft, but he’s also very raw. He’s not a shooter and he doesn’t have a great feel for the game. There’s a line of thinking that, if he returns to a team that doesn’t have myriad options offensively, he could end up being exposed on that end of the floor.
- CBT says: I think it would be in Diallo’s best interest to return — remember, he redshirted the second semester of last season after enrolling in January — but I would not be shocked to see him remain in the draft.
7. Frank Jackson, Duke
- Projected: Second round
- If he stays in: Jackson is an interesting case, and ironically enough, Duke may actually be better if he elects to remain in the NBA Draft. Why? Because if Jackson decides to sign with an agent, it could very well mean that Duke landed a commitment from Trevon Duval, the top point guard in the Class of 2017. The thing that the Blue Devils were missing last year was a natural point guard, and they have yet to solve that problem this season.
- If he returns: Does that mean that Duke missed out on Duval? For Jackson, individually, this is probably the best option. He’d have a chance to play the point full-time, which he did not do last season and which is probably the position that he will play as a professional, but if he couldn’t play the point last season, will he be the answer for Duke at that position next year?
- CBT says: It’s probably in Jackson’s best interest to return either way, but I’m not convinced that’s how it will play out.
8. Thomas Welsh, UCLA
- Projected: Undrafted
- If he stays in: The Bruins will still have quite a bit of talent and will be a preseason top-25 team, but losing a player like Welsh would seriously lower their ceiling. Take a big step back is certainly something Steve Alford will look to avoid after a breakthrough season last year that started with him under some pressure.
- If he returns: The Bruins won’t be the toast of the Pac-12, that distinction will stay with Arizona, but UCLA asserts itself as a top-15(ish) team that has enough firepower, especially with a major 7-foot contributor, to at least push the Wildcats in the league.
- CBT says: Welsh has a lot of tools, but probably even more questions that make his stock pretty low right now.
9. Eric Mika, BYU
- Projected: Undrafted
- If he stays in: BYU is no stranger to roster influx and change given its players’ missions – of which Mika took one – so they’ll be able to deal with his potential departure, but his experience and skill would be sorely missed.
- If he returns: The Cougars become a pretty interesting team in the WCC. TJ Haws had a very intriguing freshman year and Nick Emery is a really nice piece as well. BYU isn’t a top-25 team with Mika, but it bolsters the team’s NCAA tournament chances with him in the mix.
- CBT says: Expect Mika to be back in Provo this season.
10. Rawle Alkins, Arizona
- Projected: Undrafted
- If he stays in: Losing Alkins would obviously hurt the Wildcats some, but it probably doesn’t do anything to change their status as national title contender. There’s just too much talent there with Deandre Ayton, Allonzo Trier, Dusan Ristic and company. Alkins leaving would be a blow, but just a glancing one.
- If he returns: Arizona cements itself as one of the two or three preseason favorites to not only reach a Final Four – the only thing eluding coach Sean Miller during his accomplished career – but to win a national title. Alkins is a versatile and productive player, something that is of serious value to top-tier teams.
- CBT says: Alkins will have the chance to bolster his stock on a great team by returning.