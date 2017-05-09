CBT Podcast: Constructing a 2017 NBA Draft Mock Draft

Today I partnered up with my buddy Kurt Helin, who runs Pro Basketball Talk, to put together a mock draft on a podcast for your listening pleasure. Does Markelle Fultz go No. 1? Does Lonzo Ball end up in Los Angeles? How long will it be before we reach a European player whose name we can’t pronounce? There are so many questions, and all the answers are right here:
Missouri Valley invites Valparaiso to replace Wichita State
The Missouri Valley Conference announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Presidents Council had unanimously voted to extend a membership invitation to Valparaiso.
Valpo has not yet announced whether they will be accepting the invitation, but the decision had reportedly been down to Murray State and Valparaiso, and Murray State announced earlier on Tuesday that they had not been accepted as a member of the MVC. According to a report from Paul Oren of the Northwest Indiana Times, Valpo’s beat writer, the Horizon League believes that Valpo will be headed out of the conference.
The Crusaders would be replacing Wichita State in the Valley. The Shockers, earlier this spring, accepted an invitation into the American Athletic Conference.
The Valley is expected to remain at just ten teams, according to a report from CBS Sports. There was speculation that the conference could expand to 11 or 12 teams, but that would seem to make it more difficult to reach the NCAA tournament, particularly if the second team to be added was a basketball program as strong as Murray State’s.
Valpo has a long and storied basketball tradition and is one of the better mid-major programs in the midwest. They’re reached the NCAA tournament twice in the last five years and won five of the last six Horizon League regular season titles. The Crusaders will be in a bit of a rebuilding mode, however, as Alec Peters, arguably the best player in the history of the program, graduates this spring, a year after Bryce Drew, a former Valpo star, left the program to take over at Vanderbilt.
But as good as Valpo has been, it does not replace the loss of Wichita State, and they still are struggling to deal with the weight of losing Creighton to the Big East. The Valley is going to need a program like Northern Iowa or Illinois State to step up into that void.
As far as the Horizon League is concerned, that conference has also been mined for the best basketball programs. Remember, Butler, when they reached back-to-back national title games under Brad Stevens, did so as a member of the Horizon.
Pitt big man Rozelle Nix becomes program’s fifth transfer this offseason
Pitt lost its fifth player to transfer on Monday as big man Rozelle Nix announced on Twitter that he is leaving the program. The 6-foot-11 Nix was a reserve center for the Panthers this past season as he plans on graduating in August and becoming immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.
Nix is a former transfer from Pensacola Junior College who missed the 2015-16 season with a foot injury before returning to the court this season. Appearing sparingly as he tried to play himself back into shape, Nix only played 126 minutes during the 2016-17 season for the Panthers.
While Nix isn’t an important loss for the Panthers, he is the sixth player–including a decommitment from former Class of 2017 recruit Aaron Thompson– to leave the program who could have played for Pitt next season.
Coming off of a 16-17 campaign and 4-14 finish in the ACC, head coach Kevin Stallings is going to have to rebuild the roster, basically from scratch, but he expected most of the departures this offseason to take place. In an interview last week with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Stallings was asked about all of the transfers and how he’ll handle things from here.
“I could have told you months ago ‘I would expect this guy to leave and this guy to leave and this guy to leave,'” Stallings said to the Post-Gazette. We had a couple of unexpected departures. We didn’t expect the thing with Cam [Johnson]. We didn’t expect the thing with Aaron Thompson, though that wasn’t a departure. It’s a guy you’ve invested time in recruiting. I think that in the present state and environment of college basketball, that’s becoming more the norm than the exception. And I’m talking more about the unexpected departures. I think any time you take over a program, you know there are going to be some departures. You don’t know from the outset who it’s going to be, but you know there are going to be some.”
Pitt rebuilding in a very deep ACC is going to be very difficult and Stallings needs to land some new talent to build with. While the Panthers have some decent recruits coming in, like guard Marcus Carr and junior college wing Jared Wilson-Frame, Pitt is going to need many more players to compete in one of the toughest leagues in the country.
DePaul lands five-star point guard Tyger Campbell
DePaul made some major moves for the future on Monday as the program landed a commitment from five-star point guard Tyger Campbell.
The 6-foot-0 Campbell is regarded as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2019, but a source told NBCSports.com that Campbell is attempting to move up to the Class of 2018 to get to campus a year earlier.
Earlier on Monday, DePaul also landed a commitment from Northern Illinois graduate transfer Marin Maric, a big man who should come in and potentially start next season. Both of these commitments are tied together by DePaul hiring assistant coach Shane Heirman, the former head coach at La Lumiere, last week.
Both Maric and Campbell spent time at La Lumiere, as the Blue Demons have formed a recruiting pipeline to the defending high school national champions.
Campbell is DePaul’s second commitment in the Class of 2018–if he opts to reclassify–as he joins shooting guard John Diener.
Report: Former Kentucky basketball staffer indicted for defrauding NBA clients
Former Kentucky basketball staffer Leon Smith was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on felony charges of defrauding clients–some of them NBA players–for over $1 million, according to a report from Yahoo’s Pat Forde.
Smith was also indicted for aggravated identity theft and money laundering as the estimated total comes to nearly $1.3 million. Managing the Legacy Pro Management Group and Legacy Athlete Management–companies based in Lexington– Smith was charged with 14 counts of fraud involving four unnamed athletes between 2011-15, according to the indictment obtained by Yahoo.
Alleged victims are only named by their initials, but Forde reports that Utah Jazz guard and Lexington native Shelvin Mack is involved along with former Kentucky players who had stints in the NBA like Darius Miller and Josh Harrelson.
Smith was able to conduct financial transactions on behalf of his clients and is alleged to have taken that money and put it into his own business accounts. Court records show that Smith will have an arraignment date on May 15th in U.S. District Court in Lexington. Smith faces a maximum penalty of more than 30 years in prison while also dealing with a potential forfeiture of the money that was allegedly stolen.
A former football player at Kentucky, Smith worked as a special assistant under former Kentucky men’s basketball head coach Tubby Smith from 1997-99 and ascended to director of basketball operations from 2001-2006. After that, Smith was named an assistant athletic director under Mitch Barnhart in which he was a team administrator for the men’s basketball team from 2006-2009.
Illinois sophomore wing D.J. Williams intends to transfer
Illinois sophomore wing D.J. Williams intends to transfer after receiving his release, according to a release from the school.
The 6-foot-7 Williams was once a highly-touted, four-star recruit from Chicago basketball powerhouse Simeon, but he was never able to live up to his potential during two inconsistent seasons in Champaign. Williams saw his minutes get cut in half as a sophomore as he played in only two of the final 15 Illinois games to close out the 2016-17 season.
“After meeting with D.J., we came to the decision that a fresh start is in his best interest,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in a release. “We wish him success with the next chapter of his career.”
After sitting out a season due to NCAA transfer regulations, Williams will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Although Williams never found his footing at Illinois, there was a reason that he used to be a consensus top-150 recruit out of high school. Williams still has upside and talent, but it’ll be interesting to see if his new program can help him unlock it.