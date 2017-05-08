Saint Mary’s gets big graduate transfer pickup from guard Cullen Neal

Saint Mary’s added an experienced guard with the addition of graduate transfer Cullen Neal, he announced on Monday.
The 6-foot-5 Neal is the son of former New Mexico head coach Craig “Noodles” Neal as he started his career at New Mexico. Neal transferred to Ole Miss and played his junior season there, averaging 9.4 points and 2.2 assists per game last season while shooting 40 percent from three-point range.
Neal is another three-point weapon and a potential double-figure scorer for the Gaels as he’s joining a team already ranked in the NBCSports.com 2017-18 way-too-early preseason top 25. The addition of an experience guard like Neal should help offset the loss of Joe Rahon as the Gaels also return their top three scorers–Jock Landale, Calvin Hermanson and Emmett Naar– from last season.
With Gonzaga losing so many key pieces from last season’s national runner-up, the WCC race could be very intriguing next season between these two teams as Saint Mary’s has put itself in position for another strong season.
Illinois sophomore wing D.J. Williams intends to transfer after receiving his release, according to a release from the school.
The 6-foot-7 Williams was once a highly-touted, four-star recruit from Chicago basketball powerhouse Simeon, but he was never able to live up to his potential during two inconsistent seasons in Champaign. Williams saw his minutes get cut in half as a sophomore as he played in only two of the final 15 Illinois games to close out the 2016-17 season.
“After meeting with D.J., we came to the decision that a fresh start is in his best interest,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in a release. “We wish him success with the next chapter of his career.”
After sitting out a season due to NCAA transfer regulations, Williams will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Although Williams never found his footing at Illinois, there was a reason that he used to be a consensus top-150 recruit out of high school. Williams still has upside and talent, but it’ll be interesting to see if his new program can help him unlock it.
Michigan State big man Ben Carter has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, the school announced on Monday.
The 6-foot-9 Carter transferred to Michigan State last season in the hopes of contributing as a graduate transfer but his year ended in the preseason with a knee injury.
A former big man at Oregon and UNLV, Carter’s sixth year means the Spartans get another experienced post player to add to their rotation. Carter put up 8.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game during the 2015-16 season at UNLV as he hopes to be an impact in Michigan State’s rotation.
“I feel blessed. First of all, I want to thank the NCAA for granting the waiver, and everyone at Michigan State, especially in the compliance office, for all their hard work. I honestly didn’t know if the waiver would be granted, but I kept praying that I would be able to play one more year of college basketball,” Carter said in the release.
“When I first decided to transfer to MSU, I thought it would be just a quick eight-month stop. I never imagined I would form the strong bonds with my teammates that I have. Everyone embraced me as part of the family, even after my injury, and that only makes me more excited for next year. I look forward to finishing my master’s, and helping the team in any way I can.”
Michigan State’s big-man rotation already included sophomore Nick Ward and McDonald’s All-American freshman Jaren Jackson before a couple of key spring decisions gave the Spartans tremendous depth.
Suddenly, Michigan State has one of the deepest frontcourts in the country now that Carter is back for a sixth year and Gavin Schilling is also back for a fifth season. The Spartans currently sit at No. 1 in the NBCSports.com preseason top-25 as the return of Miles Bridges and the team’s overall depth leaves Tom Izzo’s team in great position to compete for a national championship next season.
DePaul earned a commitment from graduate transfer center Marin Maric on Monday as the former Northern Illinois product pulled his name out of the NBA Draft process and committed to the Blue Demons.
The 6-foot-11 Maric put up a team-leading 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Huskies last season as he shot 56 percent from the field. Maric also ended the season on a high note, as he had six consecutive double-doubles to close out the season.
This is a potentially important addition for DePaul since they desperately needed some quality size to go with its crowded backcourt rotation. Maric is the type of player who could start right away for DePaul and eat up minutes inside.
Entering a new stadium located in the city’s South Loop this season, the Blue Demons will have an intriguing roster that includes two transfer additions in Austin Grandstaff and Max Strus as well as freshmen like Jaylen Butz and Justin Roberts. This roster might not be good enough to make an NCAA tournament run next year, but it’s a solid core that could really help the program get out of the Big East cellar.
Lonzo Ball’s signature shoes aren’t the only thing named “ZO2”.
It’s also the name that Ball raps under.
And he’s actually pretty good. Rapping over Drake’s ‘Free Smoke’ beat, his best line, given what’s dominated headlines in recent weeks, in his line “I be ballin’ like I’m sponsored.”
This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen Lonzo rap. In a spoof video that he did with ESPN, Ball spit a few bars while trying to prove to LiDicky that he isn’t the best rapper in the family:
Over the weekend, rumors swirled that the Ball family had netted themselves a seven-figure payday, selling upwards of 5,000 pairs of Lonzo Ball’s new, signature Big Baller Brand shoe, the ZO2.
That probably isn’t true.
The sneakerheads over at NiceKicks.com did the legwork, tracking invoice numbers — staffers there not only bought a pair of ZO2s, but they also snagged a pair of BBB shorts — and inventory levels to determine that the real number of shoes sold in the first day that the ZO2s were on sale was probably less than 300.
From Nice Kicks:
Out of the 328 transactions that happened on BigBallerBrand.com in the first 24 hours that the shoes were offered for sale, we tracked that a total of just 263 pairs of sneakers had sold in both signed and unsigned versions of the ZO2 Prime.
While we have no access to sales receipts, transactions or traffic data, we have been monitoring the inventory levels of the footwear listed on BigBallerBrand.com. After noting the initial product levels at the start and deducting the current units sold, we can confidently say that 210 pairs of unsigned ZO2 Primes had sold (103 pairs in sz 8.5 alone), along with 53 autographed ZO2 Primes.
By their count, the Ball family did a little more than $150,000 in total revenue in their first day in business.
That’s not bad, and it’s a nice little pool of cash to get their operation up and running, but it’s not millions and it’s certainly not, as LaVar Ball likes to put it, “about them B’s — billions.”
Where BBB goes from here will be fascinating. Personally, I’m rooting for the Ball family. I respect the hustle and the ambition, and I think that LaVar himself is pure comedy. But with the amount of attention that he got when this shoe was finally released last Thursday — Darren Rovell said on The Dan Le Betard Show that the social traction he got was worth $50 million in advertising — it’s not a great sign that he was only able to move 263 pairs.