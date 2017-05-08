Pitt big man Rozelle Nix becomes program’s fifth transfer this offseason

Pitt lost its fifth player to transfer on Monday as big man Rozelle Nix announced on Twitter that he is leaving the program. The 6-foot-11 Nix was a reserve center for the Panthers this past season as he plans on graduating in August and becoming immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.
Nix is a former transfer from Pensacola Junior College who missed the 2015-16 season with a foot injury before returning to the court this season. Appearing sparingly as he tried to play himself back into shape, Nix only played 126 minutes during the 2016-17 season for the Panthers.
While Nix isn’t an important loss for the Panthers, he is the sixth player–including a decommitment from former Class of 2017 recruit Aaron Thompson– to leave the program who could have played for Pitt next season.
Coming off of a 16-17 campaign and 4-14 finish in the ACC, head coach Kevin Stallings is going to have to rebuild the roster, basically from scratch, but he expected most of the departures this offseason to take place. In an interview last week with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Stallings was asked about all of the transfers and how he’ll handle things from here.
“I could have told you months ago ‘I would expect this guy to leave and this guy to leave and this guy to leave,'” Stallings said to the Post-Gazette. We had a couple of unexpected departures. We didn’t expect the thing with Cam [Johnson]. We didn’t expect the thing with Aaron Thompson, though that wasn’t a departure. It’s a guy you’ve invested time in recruiting. I think that in the present state and environment of college basketball, that’s becoming more the norm than the exception. And I’m talking more about the unexpected departures. I think any time you take over a program, you know there are going to be some departures. You don’t know from the outset who it’s going to be, but you know there are going to be some.”
Pitt rebuilding in a very deep ACC is going to be very difficult and Stallings needs to land some new talent to build with. While the Panthers have some decent recruits coming in, like guard Marcus Carr and junior college wing Jared Wilson-Frame, Pitt is going to need many more players to compete in one of the toughest leagues in the country.
DePaul made some major moves for the future on Monday as the program landed a commitment from five-star point guard Tyger Campbell.
The 6-foot-0 Campbell is regarded as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2019, but a source told NBCSports.com that Campbell is attempting to move up to the Class of 2018 to get to campus a year earlier.
Earlier on Monday, DePaul also landed a commitment from Northern Illinois graduate transfer Marin Maric, a big man who should come in and potentially start next season. Both of these commitments are tied together by DePaul hiring assistant coach Shane Heirman, the former head coach at La Lumiere, last week.
Both Maric and Campbell spent time at La Lumiere, as the Blue Demons have formed a recruiting pipeline to the defending high school national champions.
Campbell is DePaul’s second commitment in the Class of 2018–if he opts to reclassify–as he joins shooting guard John Diener.
Former Kentucky basketball staffer Leon Smith was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on felony charges of defrauding clients–some of them NBA players–for over $1 million, according to a report from Yahoo’s Pat Forde.
Smith was also indicted for aggravated identity theft and money laundering as the estimated total comes to nearly $1.3 million. Managing the Legacy Pro Management Group and Legacy Athlete Management–companies based in Lexington– Smith was charged with 14 counts of fraud involving four unnamed athletes between 2011-15, according to the indictment obtained by Yahoo.
Alleged victims are only named by their initials, but Forde reports that Utah Jazz guard and Lexington native Shelvin Mack is involved along with former Kentucky players who had stints in the NBA like Darius Miller and Josh Harrelson.
Smith was able to conduct financial transactions on behalf of his clients and is alleged to have taken that money and put it into his own business accounts. Court records show that Smith will have an arraignment date on May 15th in U.S. District Court in Lexington. Smith faces a maximum penalty of more than 30 years in prison while also dealing with a potential forfeiture of the money that was allegedly stolen.
A former football player at Kentucky, Smith worked as a special assistant under former Kentucky men’s basketball head coach Tubby Smith from 1997-99 and ascended to director of basketball operations from 2001-2006. After that, Smith was named an assistant athletic director under Mitch Barnhart in which he was a team administrator for the men’s basketball team from 2006-2009.
Illinois sophomore wing D.J. Williams intends to transfer after receiving his release, according to a release from the school.
The 6-foot-7 Williams was once a highly-touted, four-star recruit from Chicago basketball powerhouse Simeon, but he was never able to live up to his potential during two inconsistent seasons in Champaign. Williams saw his minutes get cut in half as a sophomore as he played in only two of the final 15 Illinois games to close out the 2016-17 season.
“After meeting with D.J., we came to the decision that a fresh start is in his best interest,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in a release. “We wish him success with the next chapter of his career.”
After sitting out a season due to NCAA transfer regulations, Williams will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Although Williams never found his footing at Illinois, there was a reason that he used to be a consensus top-150 recruit out of high school. Williams still has upside and talent, but it’ll be interesting to see if his new program can help him unlock it.
Michigan State big man Ben Carter has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, the school announced on Monday.
The 6-foot-9 Carter transferred to Michigan State last season in the hopes of contributing as a graduate transfer but his year ended in the preseason with a knee injury.
A former big man at Oregon and UNLV, Carter’s sixth year means the Spartans get another experienced post player to add to their rotation. Carter put up 8.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game during the 2015-16 season at UNLV as he hopes to be an impact in Michigan State’s rotation.
“I feel blessed. First of all, I want to thank the NCAA for granting the waiver, and everyone at Michigan State, especially in the compliance office, for all their hard work. I honestly didn’t know if the waiver would be granted, but I kept praying that I would be able to play one more year of college basketball,” Carter said in the release.
“When I first decided to transfer to MSU, I thought it would be just a quick eight-month stop. I never imagined I would form the strong bonds with my teammates that I have. Everyone embraced me as part of the family, even after my injury, and that only makes me more excited for next year. I look forward to finishing my master’s, and helping the team in any way I can.”
Michigan State’s big-man rotation already included sophomore Nick Ward and McDonald’s All-American freshman Jaren Jackson before a couple of key spring decisions gave the Spartans tremendous depth.
Suddenly, Michigan State has one of the deepest frontcourts in the country now that Carter is back for a sixth year and Gavin Schilling is also back for a fifth season. The Spartans currently sit at No. 1 in the NBCSports.com preseason top-25 as the return of Miles Bridges and the team’s overall depth leaves Tom Izzo’s team in great position to compete for a national championship next season.
DePaul earned a commitment from graduate transfer center Marin Maric on Monday as the former Northern Illinois product pulled his name out of the NBA Draft process and committed to the Blue Demons.
The 6-foot-11 Maric put up a team-leading 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Huskies last season as he shot 56 percent from the field. Maric also ended the season on a high note, as he had six consecutive double-doubles to close out the season.
This is a potentially important addition for DePaul since they desperately needed some quality size to go with its crowded backcourt rotation. Maric is the type of player who could start right away for DePaul and eat up minutes inside.
Entering a new stadium located in the city’s South Loop this season, the Blue Demons will have an intriguing roster that includes two transfer additions in Austin Grandstaff and Max Strus as well as freshmen like Jaylen Butz and Justin Roberts. This roster might not be good enough to make an NCAA tournament run next year, but it’s a solid core that could really help the program get out of the Big East cellar.