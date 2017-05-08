Illinois sophomore wing D.J. Williams intends to transfer after receiving his release, according to a release from the school.

The 6-foot-7 Williams was once a highly-touted, four-star recruit from Chicago basketball powerhouse Simeon, but he was never able to live up to his potential during two inconsistent seasons in Champaign. Williams saw his minutes get cut in half as a sophomore as he played in only two of the final 15 Illinois games to close out the 2016-17 season.

“After meeting with D.J., we came to the decision that a fresh start is in his best interest,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in a release. “We wish him success with the next chapter of his career.”

After sitting out a season due to NCAA transfer regulations, Williams will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Although Williams never found his footing at Illinois, there was a reason that he used to be a consensus top-150 recruit out of high school. Williams still has upside and talent, but it’ll be interesting to see if his new program can help him unlock it.