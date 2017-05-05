College basketball coach charged with indecent exposure

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former NBA player and current college coach has been arrested on charges he exposed himself on a public trail in Pennsylvania.
Doug Overton, coach of Division II Lincoln University, was arrested April 30 on charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He is free on $10,000 bail.
According to police, several witnesses reported seeing Overton exposing himself to both men and women on the Cynwyd Trail in Lower Merion Township.
Overton says he’s innocent. He tells CSNPhilly.com he was relieving himself while walking his dog.
Overton was a standout at La Salle University and played 11 seasons in the NBA for eight teams. He recently finished his first season as head coach at Lincoln, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.
Lincoln University officials had no immediate comment.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has extended basketball coach Leonard Hamilton’s contract through the 2019-20 season.
The deal was announced Thursday. The contract had been set to expire after the 2018-19 season.
Hamilton has coached the Seminoles for 15 seasons and is the winningest coach in school history at 282-196. Florida State was 26-9 last season and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years.
The Seminoles have won 20 or more games 10 times during Hamilton’s tenure and have advanced to NCAA play five times the past nine years.
Next season will be Hamilton’s 30th year as a college coach. He has a 482-406 record at Oklahoma State, Miami and Florida State
Lonzo Ball’s signature shoe was unveiled Thursday.
Say what you want about them, but don’t call them cheap. The initial price is set at $495.
We decided to give you a list of things you could spend your five Benjamins on before the ZO2s ship in November.
This is, of course, a small sampling of things you can have or do for under $500. Or, you could have the shoe of a kid who has never played in the NBA nor is likely to even be the top pick of his draft. Decisions, decisions.
On Thursday afternoon, Big Baller Brand, the Ball family’s apparel company, unveiled Lonzo’s first signature shoe, the ZO2, which comes in at the low price of just $495:
That isn’t the only reveal for Big Baller Brand on Thursday, as the company is also selling an autographed version of the shoe for $995 as well as ZO2 sandals for $220. All three are available for preorder through the Big Baller Brand site, but, if you read the fine print, that pre-order is “available only for a limited time” with “No Refunds or Exchanges. Shipping by November 24, 2017.”
LaVar Ball, who is representing his son in negotiations with potential sponsors, has been searching for a company to partner BBB with, and, reportedly, the three biggest American apparel brands — Nike, Under Armour and Adidas — have all turned down his offers. Ball is reportedly still in the process of pitching Chinese brands like Li Nang and Peak.
Big Ten basketball is going to feel the aftershocks of the conference’s push to add more east coast Big Ten Network subscribers this winter, as their attempts to spread the league’s footprint will change the schedule for conference play this season.
A year after playing the conference tournament in Washington D.C.’s Verizon Center, the Big Ten will be hosting the event in New York City at Madison Square Garden next March.
On paper, that sounds like a great idea until you consider that the Big East will be holding their tournament in the building as well. What that means is that the Big Ten will be forced to play their tournament a week earlier than usual. The way that the schedule usually works for conference tournaments is that power conference tournaments will host their events the week leading into Selection Sunday with the low- and mid-major leagues playing their tournament games the week prior to that. Typically, the Big Ten has been the league to play the last game before the NCAA tournament Selection Show, tipping off at 3:30 p.m. on Selection Sunday, with the game leading directly into the bracket’s unveiling.
But in order to wedge themselves into MSG, the league will be hosting their conference tournament a week earlier than usual, at the same time as conferences like the Patriot League and the Ohio Valley.
In order to make that timing work, the conference will essentially have to eliminate a week of league play. To make that a reality, the Big Ten has decided that each member of the league will play a home game and a road game the first weekend of December. They’ll play either Friday-Sunday or Saturday-Monday, depending on when and where they play an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game; that event will be held on the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the start of Big Ten play.
In other words, during the final week of November and the first week of December — which will be three weeks after the start of college basketball season and upwards of a month before any other high-major conference starts their league play — the Big Ten will force teams to play one of their most important non-conference games AND their first two league games within the span of six or seven days.
All so that they can make as much money as humanly possible off of the part of the country they’re trying to annex into the “Big Ten cable footprint”.
And there still isn’t enough money to be able to pay athletes, because this isn’t just a business and it’s all about getting a scholarship and an education and playing for the love of the game.
Right?
Utah forward Kyle Kuzma announced on Wednesday night that he has hired an agent and will keep his name in the NBA Draft.
A 6-foot-9 forward from Flint, Michigan, Kuzma averaged 16.4 points and 9.3 boards as a junior this past season, but saw his three-point shooting numbers slip as he was asked to play a larger for with Jakob Poeltl off to the NBA.
Kuzma had just finished his fourth season with the Utes, having redshirted his first season on campus, which means that while he had a year of eligibility remaining, he had already completed his degree.
Losing Kuzma is a major blow for Larry Krystkowiak, as there is no guarantee that Kuzma will get drafted. He’s projected as a late second round pick, but could very easily find himself looking at being an undrafted free agent in June.