Ball family will not wear Lonzo’s Big Baller Brand shoes at UCLA

By Rob DausterMay 5, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT

One of the interesting subplots of the Ball family launching their own apparel company, headlined by Thursday’s announcement of Lonzo’s $495 signature ZO2 shoe, is whether or not the younger Balls — LiAngelo, who enrolls at UCLA next season, and LaMelo, who is in the Class of 2019 — will wear the shoes at UCLA.

And the simple answer is ‘No’.

Starting this season, UCLA will be getting paid nearly $19-million a year for the next 15 years — roughly $280 million in total — by Under Armour to have their logo prominently located on every piece of athletic apparel they wear. Basketball shoes, football jerseys, softball helmets, batting gloves, swimming speedos.

Everywhere.

Read through the contract if you don’t believe me. It states that where “UCLA’s teams require athletic and athleisure apparel and footwear” that, as long as Under Armour is a “supplier of such products, and wishes to provide [UCLA] such products” that they are legally allowed to do so on “an exclusive basis” to “obtain recognition for its support of UCLA’s intercollegiate athletic teams.”

In layman’s terms: We’re paying you all this money so your teams can be a living, breathing advertisement for the cool stuff we want to sell.

Regardless of how good LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball end up being, they are going to be the most well-known players on UCLA’s roster while they are there. (You can thank LaVar Ball for that.) You think that Under Armour, who is paying $19-million a year for the publicity that comes with sponsoring the Bruin basketball team, is going to let those kids walk around in anything other than Under Armour shoes?

This is wrong, mind you.

The Ball family should be able to capitalize on that marketability themselves. If they’re not getting their own shoe contracts, they should at least be getting a cut of that money going straight into their bank account, not given to them as a scholarship that they have little use for. Amateurism in the NCAA is stupid.

But that’s a different argument for a different day.

These are the rules.

This is how the game works.

And the bottom line is that the Ball family will be decked out in Under Armour when they are playing for UCLA.

College basketball coach charged with indecent exposure

Associated PressMay 5, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former NBA player and current college coach has been arrested on charges he exposed himself on a public trail in Pennsylvania.

Doug Overton, coach of Division II Lincoln University, was arrested April 30 on charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He is free on $10,000 bail.

According to police, several witnesses reported seeing Overton exposing himself to both men and women on the Cynwyd Trail in Lower Merion Township.

Overton says he’s innocent. He tells CSNPhilly.com he was relieving himself while walking his dog.

Overton was a standout at La Salle University and played 11 seasons in the NBA for eight teams. He recently finished his first season as head coach at Lincoln, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

Lincoln University officials had no immediate comment.

Florida State extends Hamilton’s contract through 2019-20

Associated PressMay 5, 2017, 11:32 AM EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has extended basketball coach Leonard Hamilton’s contract through the 2019-20 season.

The deal was announced Thursday. The contract had been set to expire after the 2018-19 season.

Hamilton has coached the Seminoles for 15 seasons and is the winningest coach in school history at 282-196. Florida State was 26-9 last season and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years.

The Seminoles have won 20 or more games 10 times during Hamilton’s tenure and have advanced to NCAA play five times the past nine years.

Next season will be Hamilton’s 30th year as a college coach. He has a 482-406 record at Oklahoma State, Miami and Florida State

Things you could buy other than Lonzo Ball’s shoes with $495

By Travis HinesMay 4, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT

Lonzo Ball’s signature shoe was unveiled Thursday.

Say what you want about them, but don’t call them cheap. The initial price is set at $495.
We decided to give you a list of things you could spend your five Benjamins on before the ZO2s ship in November.

This is, of course, a small sampling of things you can have or do for under $500. Or, you could have the shoe of a kid who has never played in the NBA nor is likely to even be the top pick of his draft. Decisions, decisions.

Big Baller Brand unveils Lonzo Ball’s signature, $495 shoe

By Rob DausterMay 4, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT

On Thursday afternoon, Big Baller Brand, the Ball family’s apparel company, unveiled Lonzo’s first signature shoe, the ZO2, which comes in at the low price of just $495:

That isn’t the only reveal for Big Baller Brand on Thursday, as the company is also selling an autographed version of the shoe for $995 as well as ZO2 sandals for $220. All three are available for preorder through the Big Baller Brand site, but, if you read the fine print, that pre-order is “available only for a limited time” with “No Refunds or Exchanges. Shipping by November 24, 2017.”

LaVar Ball, who is representing his son in negotiations with potential sponsors, has been searching for a company to partner BBB with, and, reportedly, the three biggest American apparel brands — Nike, Under Armour and Adidas — have all turned down his offers. Ball is reportedly still in the process of pitching Chinese brands like Li Nang and Peak.

Big Ten to begin league play first weekend of December in 2017

By Rob DausterMay 4, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT

Big Ten basketball is going to feel the aftershocks of the conference’s push to add more east coast Big Ten Network subscribers this winter, as their attempts to spread the league’s footprint will change the schedule for conference play this season.

A year after playing the conference tournament in Washington D.C.’s Verizon Center, the Big Ten will be hosting the event in New York City at Madison Square Garden next March.

On paper, that sounds like a great idea until you consider that the Big East will be holding their tournament in the building as well. What that means is that the Big Ten will be forced to play their tournament a week earlier than usual. The way that the schedule usually works for conference tournaments is that power conference tournaments will host their events the week leading into Selection Sunday with the low- and mid-major leagues playing their tournament games the week prior to that. Typically, the Big Ten has been the league to play the last game before the NCAA tournament Selection Show, tipping off at 3:30 p.m. on Selection Sunday, with the game leading directly into the bracket’s unveiling.

But in order to wedge themselves into MSG, the league will be hosting their conference tournament a week earlier than usual, at the same time as conferences like the Patriot League and the Ohio Valley.

In order to make that timing work, the conference will essentially have to eliminate a week of league play. To make that a reality, the Big Ten has decided that each member of the league will play a home game and a road game the first weekend of December. They’ll play either Friday-Sunday or Saturday-Monday, depending on when and where they play an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game; that event will be held on the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the start of Big Ten play.

In other words, during the final week of November and the first week of December — which will be three weeks after the start of college basketball season and upwards of a month before any other high-major conference starts their league play — the Big Ten will force teams to play one of their most important non-conference games AND their first two league games within the span of six or seven days.

All so that they can make as much money as humanly possible off of the part of the country they’re trying to annex into the “Big Ten cable footprint”.

And there still isn’t enough money to be able to pay athletes, because this isn’t just a business and it’s all about getting a scholarship and an education and playing for the love of the game.

Right?