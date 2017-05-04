Richard Pitino inks contract extension after incredible one-year turnaround

Richard Pitino put together the most impressive turn around of any program this past season, taking an eight-win Minnesota team — one that was so bad on the court and ran into trouble with the law so many times off of it — that he had entered the season sitting at the top of just about every hot seat list on the internet.
By the end of the season, the Gophers were a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament with a 24-10 record, improving 16 games on the previous season and putting themselves in a position where they are ranked No. 14 in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25.
“Since I came back to Minnesota as the AD last May, I have been impressed with Coach Pitino and his management of our men’s basketball program,” said Athletics Director Mark Coyle. “I’ve seen accountability, commitment and focus from every student-athlete and member of the men’s basketball staff, led by Coach Pitino. The team’s success on the court this year generated a lot of excitement on campus and around the state. I’m looking forward to much more of that with Coach Pitino leading our program.”
Pitino, who was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year last season, will enter his fifth season as the head coach of the Gophers. His contract was extended through 2022,
Utah forward Kyle Kuzma announced on Wednesday night that he has hired an agent and will keep his name in the NBA Draft.
A 6-foot-9 forward from Flint, Michigan, Kuzma averaged 16.4 points and 9.3 boards as a junior this past season, but saw his three-point shooting numbers slip as he was asked to play a larger for with Jakob Poeltl off to the NBA.
Kuzma had just finished his fourth season with the Utes, having redshirted his first season on campus, which means that while he had a year of eligibility remaining, he had already completed his degree.
Losing Kuzma is a major blow for Larry Krystkowiak, as there is no guarantee that Kuzma will get drafted. He’s projected as a late second round pick, but could very easily find himself looking at being an undrafted free agent in June.
Ed Morrow, Jr. decided to leave his hometown when he announced he was leaving Nebraska. His destination has him closer to the city where he grew up.
The 6-foot-7 forward will transfer to Marquette, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.
Morrow, a product of Chicago’s Simeon High School (same as Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker), averaged 9.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season for Tim Miles’ Huskers, but decided to transfer reportedly because of a desire to play more at power forward and on the perimeter. Morrow was born in Lincoln, Neb. and both his parents are former Husker student-athletes.
With the Golden Eagles, Morrow shouldn’t have any issue avoiding the center position. Marquette has plenty of size – both currently on the roster and in its incoming recruiting class – that should allow him to play the positions he’s looking for. Marquette went 19-13 last year with a first-round NCAA tournament exit to eventual Final Four participant South Carolina.
After sitting out this upcoming season, Morrow will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Carlton Bragg’s fresh start will come in Tempe.
The Kansas transfer has chosen to join Bobby Hurley at Arizona State, according to multiple reports.
Bragg spent two relatively unproductive, though somewhat eventful, seasons with the Jayhawks. He averaged just 8.9 minutes per game as a freshman in 2015-16 and 13.8 minutes per game this past season in which he put up 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
His biggest headlines came from off-the-court incidents. He was suspended in December after being charged with misdemeanor battery, but was reinstated after missing one game when the charges were dropped and his accuser was instead charged. He was suspended again later in the season and missed three games for a violation of teams rules. He was charged in February with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
“I loved it at Kansas, but I definitely had ups and downs,” Bragg told ESPN. “I’m looking forward to a new beginning, a fresh start.”
If Bragg can regain his footing in a new place and play like the top-25 recruit he was in the 2015 class, the Sun Devils potentially added a dynamic piece that will be eligible in 2018-19 with season seasons left to play.
Former University of Washington star and NBA All-Star Brandon Roy was reportedly shot in the leg in Los Angeles over the weekend while visiting family.
According to USA Today, gunfire erupted outside of his Grandmother’s house, and Roy took the bullet as he was protecting children that were playing outside at the time.
The Portland Trail Blazers, whom Roy spent his entire NBA Career with, released a statement on the incident.
“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California,” the statement read. “According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family.”
Roy spent this past basketball season as the head coach at Nathan Hale HS in Seattle, the school that Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter attended.
A crime-wave has hit Luke Kennard’s hometown of Franklin, Ohio.
It seems people cannot stop stealing signs declaring Franklin the home of Ohio’s two-time Mr. Basketball.
Franklin is not a large town — population 11,771, according to Wikipedia — and they are awful proud of producing Kennard, who twice won Mr. Basketball in the state of Ohio and had more career points in high school than LeBron James.
How proud?
Well, they made five signs at the entry points for the town that let everyone entering Franklin that, yes, it was indeed the home of Luke Kennard. Well, since Kennard has declared for the NBA Draft, two of those five signs have been stolen, forcing the other three to be taken down as a precaution.
Those signs reportedly cost $155.00 to make, making the thieves that swiped those signs quite possibly the dumbest criminals since this guy.