Big Ten to begin league play first weekend of December in 2017

Big Ten basketball is going to feel the aftershocks of the conference’s push to add more east coast Big Ten Network subscribers this winter, as their attempts to spread the league’s footprint will change the schedule for conference play this season.
A year after playing the conference tournament in Washington D.C.’s Verizon Center, the Big Ten will be hosting the event in New York City at Madison Square Garden next March.
On paper, that sounds like a great idea until you consider that the Big East will be holding their tournament in the building as well. What that means is that the Big Ten will be forced to play their tournament a week earlier than usual. The way that the schedule usually works for conference tournaments is that power conference tournaments will host their events the week leading into Selection Sunday with the low- and mid-major leagues playing their tournament games the week prior to that. Typically, the Big Ten has been the league to play the last game before the NCAA tournament Selection Show, tipping off at 3:30 p.m. on Selection Sunday, with the game leading directly into the bracket’s unveiling.
But in order to wedge themselves into MSG, the league will be hosting their conference tournament a week earlier than usual, at the same time as conferences like the Patriot League and the Ohio Valley.
In order to make that timing work, the conference will essentially have to eliminate a week of league play. To make that a reality, the Big Ten has decided that each member of the league will play a home game and a road game the first weekend of December. They’ll play either Friday-Sunday or Saturday-Monday, depending on when and where they play an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game; that event will be held on the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the start of Big Ten play.
In other words, during the final week of November and the first week of December — which will be three weeks after the start of college basketball season and upwards of a month before any other high-major conference starts their league play — the Big Ten will force teams to play one of their most important non-conference games AND their first two league games within the span of six or seven days.
All so that they can make as much money as humanly possible off of the part of the country they’re trying to annex into the “Big Ten cable footprint”.
And there still isn’t enough money to be able to pay athletes, because this isn’t just a business and it’s all about getting a scholarship and an education and playing for the love of the game.
Right?
Utah forward Kyle Kuzma announced on Wednesday night that he has hired an agent and will keep his name in the NBA Draft.
A 6-foot-9 forward from Flint, Michigan, Kuzma averaged 16.4 points and 9.3 boards as a junior this past season, but saw his three-point shooting numbers slip as he was asked to play a larger for with Jakob Poeltl off to the NBA.
Kuzma had just finished his fourth season with the Utes, having redshirted his first season on campus, which means that while he had a year of eligibility remaining, he had already completed his degree.
Losing Kuzma is a major blow for Larry Krystkowiak, as there is no guarantee that Kuzma will get drafted. He’s projected as a late second round pick, but could very easily find himself looking at being an undrafted free agent in June.
Richard Pitino put together the most impressive turn around of any program this past season, taking an eight-win Minnesota team — one that was so bad on the court and ran into trouble with the law so many times off of it — that he had entered the season sitting at the top of just about every hot seat list on the internet.
By the end of the season, the Gophers were a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament with a 24-10 record, improving 16 games on the previous season and putting themselves in a position where they are ranked No. 14 in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25.
“Since I came back to Minnesota as the AD last May, I have been impressed with Coach Pitino and his management of our men’s basketball program,” said Athletics Director Mark Coyle. “I’ve seen accountability, commitment and focus from every student-athlete and member of the men’s basketball staff, led by Coach Pitino. The team’s success on the court this year generated a lot of excitement on campus and around the state. I’m looking forward to much more of that with Coach Pitino leading our program.”
Pitino, who was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year last season, will enter his fifth season as the head coach of the Gophers. His contract was extended through 2022,
Ed Morrow, Jr. decided to leave his hometown when he announced he was leaving Nebraska. His destination has him closer to the city where he grew up.
The 6-foot-7 forward will transfer to Marquette, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.
Morrow, a product of Chicago’s Simeon High School (same as Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker), averaged 9.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season for Tim Miles’ Huskers, but decided to transfer reportedly because of a desire to play more at power forward and on the perimeter. Morrow was born in Lincoln, Neb. and both his parents are former Husker student-athletes.
With the Golden Eagles, Morrow shouldn’t have any issue avoiding the center position. Marquette has plenty of size – both currently on the roster and in its incoming recruiting class – that should allow him to play the positions he’s looking for. Marquette went 19-13 last year with a first-round NCAA tournament exit to eventual Final Four participant South Carolina.
After sitting out this upcoming season, Morrow will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Carlton Bragg’s fresh start will come in Tempe.
The Kansas transfer has chosen to join Bobby Hurley at Arizona State, according to multiple reports.
Bragg spent two relatively unproductive, though somewhat eventful, seasons with the Jayhawks. He averaged just 8.9 minutes per game as a freshman in 2015-16 and 13.8 minutes per game this past season in which he put up 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
His biggest headlines came from off-the-court incidents. He was suspended in December after being charged with misdemeanor battery, but was reinstated after missing one game when the charges were dropped and his accuser was instead charged. He was suspended again later in the season and missed three games for a violation of teams rules. He was charged in February with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
“I loved it at Kansas, but I definitely had ups and downs,” Bragg told ESPN. “I’m looking forward to a new beginning, a fresh start.”
If Bragg can regain his footing in a new place and play like the top-25 recruit he was in the 2015 class, the Sun Devils potentially added a dynamic piece that will be eligible in 2018-19 with season seasons left to play.
Former University of Washington star and NBA All-Star Brandon Roy was reportedly shot in the leg in Los Angeles over the weekend while visiting family.
According to USA Today, gunfire erupted outside of his Grandmother’s house, and Roy took the bullet as he was protecting children that were playing outside at the time.
The Portland Trail Blazers, whom Roy spent his entire NBA Career with, released a statement on the incident.
“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California,” the statement read. “According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family.”
Roy spent this past basketball season as the head coach at Nathan Hale HS in Seattle, the school that Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter attended.