Theo Pinson returning to North Carolina for senior season

North Carolina and Theo Pinson announced on Wednesday that the 6-foot-6 wing will be returning to school for his senior season.
“I’m glad I took the time to explore the NBA Draft process but I am going to play my senior year as a Tar Heel,” said Pinson in a statement. “It was a dream of mine to play college basketball at the best school and in the best league in the country, and it is a dream of mine to play in the NBA as well. The best path for me to reach the league and have a long career there is to have a great senior season and I am so excited to have that opportunity to play another year for Coach Williams and finish my degree as well.”
As a junior, Pinson averaged 6.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists despite battling foot injuries throughout the year. A former five-star prospect, Pinson has developed into a key role player for the Tar Heels, a guy that fits in perfectly on the wing.
Last week, Joel Berry II announced that he would be returning to school for his senior season as well, meaning that Roy Williams is currently waiting on two decisions: Tony Bradley and Kevin Knox. Bradley is a potential first round pick if he opts to head to the NBA, but he’s also a guy that could end up being one of the five best big men in college basketball should he return to school. Knox, a top ten prospect in the Class of 2017, would be the ideal replacement for Justin Jackson on the wing. He is expected to make a decision soon, and will reportedly be picking between UNC, Duke, Kentucky and Florida State.
If the Tar Heels get both of those players, they’ll likely end up being the preseason No. 1 team in the country.
Former University of Washington star and NBA All-Star Brandon Roy was reportedly shot in the leg in Los Angeles over the weekend while visiting family.
According to USA Today, gunfire erupted outside of his Grandmother’s house, and Roy took the bullet as he was protecting children that were playing outside at the time.
The Portland Trail Blazers, whom Roy spent his entire NBA Career with, released a statement on the incident.
“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California,” the statement read. “According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family.”
Roy spent this past basketball season as the head coach at Nathan Hale HS in Seattle, the school that Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter attended.
A crime-wave has hit Luke Kennard’s hometown of Franklin, Ohio.
It seems people cannot stop stealing signs declaring Franklin the home of Ohio’s two-time Mr. Basketball.
Franklin is not a large town — population 11,771, according to Wikipedia — and they are awful proud of producing Kennard, who twice won Mr. Basketball in the state of Ohio and had more career points in high school than LeBron James.
How proud?
Well, they made five signs at the entry points for the town that let everyone entering Franklin that, yes, it was indeed the home of Luke Kennard. Well, since Kennard has declared for the NBA Draft, two of those five signs have been stolen, forcing the other three to be taken down as a precaution.
Those signs reportedly cost $155.00 to make, making the thieves that swiped those signs quite possibly the dumbest criminals since this guy.
TMZ Sports caught up with John Calipari to ask him about LaVar Ball, and, as anyone who has dealt with John Calipari before will probably guess, he says a whole lot without actually saying anything in the interview.
One of the great things about ceremonial first pitches in baseball is it lets teams and communities honor deserving people.
The other great thing is that it often makes people look silly.
We got the best of both worlds Tuesday evening when South Carolina coach Frank Martin tossed out the first pitch at a game of the Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, the Columbia Fireflies.
Martin, who led his Gamecocks to an unlikely Final Four appearance just over a month ago, was, as the saying goes, juuuuuuust a bit outside with that offering to the catcher. He was also just a bit short, too.
Maybe the best part, though, was Martin rotating his shoulder after the wayward pitch, as if it was caused by some random mechanical glitch or a sudden physical issue. Like if one of his players blamed an errant 3-pointer on his hands being sweaty or something.
Martin’s pitch was nowhere near the worst we’ve seen from celebrity guests, but still funny enough that he’s likely to catch some guff from his players – and the Internet – about it.
Butler added some much-needed point guard depth to its roster Tuesday.
The Bulldogs secured the commitment of Aaron Thompson, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound floor general from Virginia.
“Me and my family thought it was a good situation for me basketball wise and academic wise,” Thompson told Scout. “If I get my degree from there, it can open doors for me. I feel like they make it to the tournament every year and with the recruiting class coming it could be special class.”
Butler graduated a pair of point guards – Tyler Lewis and Kethan Savage – off last season’s Sweet 16 team, so adding a solid prospect like Thompson, who previously had signed with Pitt, gives the Bulldogs youth and talent at a position where they were in need.
“I think everybody knows he’s a true winner,” Keith Stevens, Thompson’s grassroots coach at Team Takeover, told the Washington Post. “He has true leadership qualities. He can pass the basketball. He can defend the basketball.”
The Bulldogs’ point guard position will be interesting to watch unfold with George Washington transfer Paul Jorgensen eligible after sitting out last season and incoming freshman Jerald Butler and Big East all-freshman performer Kamar Baldwin potentially all seeing minutes there as well.