Marquette lands Nebraska transfer Morrow

Ed Morrow, Jr. decided to leave his hometown when he announced he was leaving Nebraska. His destination has him closer to the city where he grew up.

The 6-foot-7 forward will transfer to Marquette, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

Morrow, a product of Chicago’s Simeon High School (same as Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker), averaged 9.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season for Tim Miles’ Huskers, but decided to transfer reportedly because of a desire to play more at power forward and on the perimeter. Morrow was born in Lincoln, Neb. and both his parents are former Husker student-athletes.

With the Golden Eagles, Morrow shouldn’t have any issue avoiding the center position. Marquette has plenty of size – both currently on the roster and in its incoming recruiting class – that should allow him to play the positions he’s looking for. Marquette went 19-13 last year with a first-round NCAA tournament exit to eventual Final Four participant South Carolina.

After sitting out this upcoming season, Morrow will have two years of eligibility remaining.