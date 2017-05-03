Marquette lands Nebraska transfer Morrow

Ed Morrow, Jr. decided to leave his hometown when he announced he was leaving Nebraska. His destination has him closer to the city where he grew up.
The 6-foot-7 forward will transfer to Marquette, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.
Morrow, a product of Chicago’s Simeon High School (same as Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker), averaged 9.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season for Tim Miles’ Huskers, but decided to transfer reportedly because of a desire to play more at power forward and on the perimeter. Morrow was born in Lincoln, Neb. and both his parents are former Husker student-athletes.
With the Golden Eagles, Morrow shouldn’t have any issue avoiding the center position. Marquette has plenty of size – both currently on the roster and in its incoming recruiting class – that should allow him to play the positions he’s looking for. Marquette went 19-13 last year with a first-round NCAA tournament exit to eventual Final Four participant South Carolina.
After sitting out this upcoming season, Morrow will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Carlton Bragg’s fresh start will come in Tempe.
The Kansas transfer has chosen to join Bobby Hurley at Arizona State, according to multiple reports.
Bragg spent two relatively unproductive, though somewhat eventful, seasons with the Jayhawks. He averaged just 8.9 minutes per game as a freshman in 2015-16 and 13.8 minutes per game this past season in which he put up 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
His biggest headlines came from off-the-court incidents. He was suspended in December after being charged with misdemeanor battery, but was reinstated after missing one game when the charges were dropped and his accuser was instead charged. He was suspended again later in the season and missed three games for a violation of teams rules. He was charged in February with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
“I loved it at Kansas, but I definitely had ups and downs,” Bragg told ESPN. “I’m looking forward to a new beginning, a fresh start.”
If Bragg can regain his footing in a new place and play like the top-25 recruit he was in the 2015 class, the Sun Devils potentially added a dynamic piece that will be eligible in 2018-19 with season seasons left to play.
Former University of Washington star and NBA All-Star Brandon Roy was reportedly shot in the leg in Los Angeles over the weekend while visiting family.
According to USA Today, gunfire erupted outside of his Grandmother’s house, and Roy took the bullet as he was protecting children that were playing outside at the time.
The Portland Trail Blazers, whom Roy spent his entire NBA Career with, released a statement on the incident.
“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California,” the statement read. “According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family.”
Roy spent this past basketball season as the head coach at Nathan Hale HS in Seattle, the school that Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter attended.
A crime-wave has hit Luke Kennard’s hometown of Franklin, Ohio.
It seems people cannot stop stealing signs declaring Franklin the home of Ohio’s two-time Mr. Basketball.
Franklin is not a large town — population 11,771, according to Wikipedia — and they are awful proud of producing Kennard, who twice won Mr. Basketball in the state of Ohio and had more career points in high school than LeBron James.
How proud?
Well, they made five signs at the entry points for the town that let everyone entering Franklin that, yes, it was indeed the home of Luke Kennard. Well, since Kennard has declared for the NBA Draft, two of those five signs have been stolen, forcing the other three to be taken down as a precaution.
Those signs reportedly cost $155.00 to make, making the thieves that swiped those signs quite possibly the dumbest criminals since this guy.
North Carolina and Theo Pinson announced on Wednesday that the 6-foot-6 wing will be returning to school for his senior season.
“I’m glad I took the time to explore the NBA Draft process but I am going to play my senior year as a Tar Heel,” said Pinson in a statement. “It was a dream of mine to play college basketball at the best school and in the best league in the country, and it is a dream of mine to play in the NBA as well. The best path for me to reach the league and have a long career there is to have a great senior season and I am so excited to have that opportunity to play another year for Coach Williams and finish my degree as well.”
As a junior, Pinson averaged 6.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists despite battling foot injuries throughout the year. A former five-star prospect, Pinson has developed into a key role player for the Tar Heels, a guy that fits in perfectly on the wing.
Last week, Joel Berry II announced that he would be returning to school for his senior season as well, meaning that Roy Williams is currently waiting on two decisions: Tony Bradley and Kevin Knox. Bradley is a potential first round pick if he opts to head to the NBA, but he’s also a guy that could end up being one of the five best big men in college basketball should he return to school. Knox, a top ten prospect in the Class of 2017, would be the ideal replacement for Justin Jackson on the wing. He is expected to make a decision soon, and will reportedly be picking between UNC, Duke, Kentucky and Florida State.
If the Tar Heels get both of those players, they’ll likely end up being the preseason No. 1 team in the country.
TMZ Sports caught up with John Calipari to ask him about LaVar Ball, and, as anyone who has dealt with John Calipari before will probably guess, he says a whole lot without actually saying anything in the interview.