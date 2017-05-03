Bragg transferring to Arizona State

Carlton Bragg’s fresh start will come in Tempe.

The Kansas transfer has chosen to join Bobby Hurley at Arizona State, according to multiple reports.

Bragg spent two relatively unproductive, though somewhat eventful, seasons with the Jayhawks. He averaged just 8.9 minutes per game as a freshman in 2015-16 and 13.8 minutes per game this past season in which he put up 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

His biggest headlines came from off-the-court incidents. He was suspended in December after being charged with misdemeanor battery, but was reinstated after missing one game when the charges were dropped and his accuser was instead charged. He was suspended again later in the season and missed three games for a violation of teams rules. He was charged in February with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

“I loved it at Kansas, but I definitely had ups and downs,” Bragg told ESPN. “I’m looking forward to a new beginning, a fresh start.”

If Bragg can regain his footing in a new place and play like the top-25 recruit he was in the 2015 class, the Sun Devils potentially added a dynamic piece that will be eligible in 2018-19 with season seasons left to play.