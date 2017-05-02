More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
(Photo by Kelly Kline/Under Armour)

Five Takeaways from the Under Armour Association Indianapolis

Leave a comment
By Scott PhillipsMay 2, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

FISHERS, In. — The Indianapolis area was the main hub of college basketball recruiting for the second April evaluation period as both Nike and Under Armour had events in the same vicinity.

This year’s Under Armour Association features a number of different talented players across multiple classes, but we’ll focus on the storylines that will mainly have an impact on the Class of 2018.

Here are five main takeaways from the weekend at the Under Armour Association.

1. Jahvon Quinerly, Devon Dotson add their names in top point guard discussion

I noted yesterday that there were a number of quality point guards in the discussion for top dog and in the Under Armour Association, Jahvon Quinerly and Devon Dotson both had great weekends in Indianapolis.

The 6-foot Quinerly has some similar traits to former North Carolina point guard Marcus Paige as he’s leading the UAA in assists at 6.0 per game. Also capable of scoring from all over the floor (fourth in the UAA at 19.0 points per game). Quinerly can knock down three-pointers, and he’s a nearly 90-percent free-throw shooter.

At 6-foot-1, Dotson plays in constant attack mode as he is ultra-aggressive attacking the paint. Showing growth as a distributor and floor leader since last year, Dotson can still be turnover prone, but he’s one of the best playmaking guards in the class with his quickness and ability to get in the lane.

Both of these guards are already regarded in the top 40 in most rankings and could push for five-star status if they continue to elevate their play on a national level.

2. Silvio De Sousa is still a monster

It seems like Silvio De Sousa has been on the scene for a long time since he has been playing 17U ball for three years, but the five-star big man deserves a ton of credit for always playing hard.

The high-motor 6-foot-8 forward is leading the UAA in scoring at 21.3 points per game while also coming in third in rebounding at 9.0 per contest. Besides the double-double production, De Sousa is shooting a ridiculous 69 percent from the field. A man among boys against most of the UAA, De Sousa has been very strong so far this spring as he’s lived up to his five-star status.

It’s still early in the recruiting process for De Sousa as he wants to play out the spring and summer before making any kind of serious moves. If he continues to play like this, he might become a priority recruit since he’s so active on the interior.

3. Eric Ayala has an interesting dilemma with his potential reclassification

On Monday I talked a little bit about the decision that Jontay Porter is facing with potentially reclassifying and playing next season. Four-star guard Eric Ayala is facing a similar decision, as he confirmed to reporters this weekend that he has enough credits to enroll in college this season.

Syracuse seems to be getting the most play with Ayala potentially playing for them next season, but Ayala is going to play out this summer and see where things stand before making a decision. I think this is a smart choice for the 6-foot-3 guard because he isn’t as ready for the college game as Porter is.

Ayala has played well on WeR1’s 7-1 team so far this spring but he’s also been only a modest 44 percent from the floor and 33 percent from three-point range. The combo guard definitely needs to improve his shooting before reaching the next level but he’s also one of the few high-major guard options available that can play next season.

If Ayala feels that high school basketball isn’t going to push him to get better, then he should make the jump to college next season. But Ayala also might not be ready to handle a heavy minutes load right away if a program wants him to start as a freshman.

4. Nazreon Reid is still a top-flight talent

Class of 2018 big man Nazreon Reid was one of the more productive interior players of the last two weekends as he averaged 15.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game playing with Sports U.

Teamed up with an elite lead guard in Quinerly, Reid gets plenty of opportunities down low while also looking like a force on the glass and as a shot blocker. At 6-foot-10, Reid is the type of athletic interior presence who can make a huge impact on the college level if he remains consistent with his game.

One of the big knocks on Reid in the past has been how he can be ineffective during certain stretches of play, but he’s been a force throughout the spring and looked like one of the best players in the country.

5. Under Armour keeps doing innovative things in grassroots basketball

One of the nice things about the Under Armour Association has been its willingness to adapt to changes in modern basketball. As the years have gone along, the league has often been a trendsetter with some minor tweaks that help improve the overall quality.

Going to four quarters, and resetting team fouls at the end of each quarter (five fouls for bonus and seven fouls for double bonus each quarter), is a great addition to the UAA this spring as it helped game flow and gave each team a natural timeout to rest between quarters.

The UAA has also provided some new and interesting things away from the court, most notably combine measurements for each player. Showing measurements like wingspan, vertical, hand length and standing reach are valuable recruiting tools for college coaches and it also gives pro scouts a growth chart over the years as some of these players move on to the NBA Draft Combine.

Among websites in the shoe company leagues, the UAA’s is also superior in many ways, especially with regards to mobile navigation and easily finding things like box scores and sortable player stats.

These are all minor things in the grand scheme of things, but they’re the types of little changes that could lead to things like this becoming the norm across grassroots basketball. It’ll be interesting to see if others look to follow suit.

 

Kansas lands commitment from William & Mary grad transfer

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMay 2, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

Kansas landed a commitment from William & Mary transfer Jack Whitman, according to multiple reports on Tuesday afternoon.

Whitman is a 6-foot-9, 235 pound low-post presence from Lexington, Kentucky. As a junior, he averaged 10.1 points and 5.4 boards, but opted to become a graduate transfer. He’ll provide Kansas with some front court depth next season, becoming the seventh transfer on the roster for the Jayhawks next season: Malik Newman, San Cunliffe and Dwight Coleby will play next year while Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson and Charlie Moore will sit out the season as redshirts.

Here’s where this thing gets interesting, however: He would also be the 13th player on scholarship for the Jayhawks next season, meaning that there would not currently be room for Trevon Duval or Jeremiah Tilmon, uncommitted Class of 2017 players, or Svi Mykhailiuk, a sophomore who declared for the NBA Draft without an agent.

After NCAA tournament appearance, Mount St. Mary’s loses fifth player to transfer

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMay 2, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

After winning an NEC regular season title and advancing to the NCAA tournament, Mount St. Mary’s has become the latest exit point for players looking to transfer their way up to a bigger school.

On Monday night, it was Miles Wilson, a promising freshman guard from Baltimore who averaged 11.8 points this past season. He announced that he would be transferring out of Mount St. Mary’s, standing at 6-foot-5, is likely to garner attention from some high-major programs. Wilson followed Elijah Long, a 6-foot sophomore point guard that averaged 15.0 points and 4.4 assists this past season, out the door. Long has already taken a visit to Texas.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Redshirt sophomore Mawdo Sallah left the program and transferred to UNC Wilmington while redshirt junior Charles Glover left as well, both as grad transfers. Seldom-used Randy Miller transferred as well.

This puts Mount St. Mary’s head coach Jamion Christian in such a difficult spot. He should have been returning his top six scorers and every player that averaged more than 12 minutes this past season, half of whom were underclassmen from a team that won an NCAA tournament play-in game. Instead, he’s losing his back court of the future and only returns one player that averaged more than 7.7 points, and he stands just 5-foot-5.

This is how it works at the mid-major level these days. When you win, you can expect to lose some of your best players; per a source, the only transfer that was a surprise was Wilson. The Mount is hardly the only mid-major dealing with these same issues. Nick McDevitt at UNC Asheville lost Keith Hornsby to LSU in 2013, Andrew Rowsey to Marquette is 2015 and, last offseason, he watched leading scorer Dylan Smith transfer to Arizona and second-leading scorer Dwayne Sutton leave for Louisville after leading that group to the NCAA tournament. Rowsey was the only one of those four transfers that was not a freshman at the time.

NEC rival Robert Morris has been hit hard as well. The last three offseasons, Andy Toole has seen his leading scorer transfer out of the program. The Colonials’ success has taken a hit as a result.

It’s not going to change, either, not when every mid-major player believes they should probably be playing at a higher level, not when the chance to showcase your ability on national television every night can get you a six-figure D-League contract.

But this is a bad spot for mid-major coaches, who typically get bigger jobs when they have a run through the NCAA tournament.

At some point, maybe Athletic Directors at bigger schools will smarten-up and start targeting the coaches shuttle players up a level. Why wouldn’t you want a guy who can identify talent and mold them into better players? If they can do it at that level, shouldn’t that lead you to believe they can take borderline high-major prospects and turn them into potential NBA players?

Or is that simply asking too much of the decision-makers that prefer hiring a re-tread and pay search firms $75,000-$100,000 to do their job for them?

Boston College lands commitment from NBA All-Star’s son

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterMay 2, 2017, 10:49 AM EDT

Boston College landed a commitment this week from Vin Baker Jr., the 6-foot-9 son of former All-Star in Vin Baker Sr.

The younger Baker is a 6-foot-9 wing that, like his father, is from Old Saybrook, Connecticut. And, like his father, Vin Jr. hit a growth spurt late in his high school career, growing nearly six inches prior to his senior season, which was enough for an ACC school to take interest in his recruitment.

This isn’t the first time that BC has potentially found a diamond in the rough. Their two best players this past season, Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman, are both north Carolina natives that slipped through the grasp of the Tobacco Road schools.

Texas Southern’s Zach Lofton to transfer

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneMay 1, 2017, 11:13 PM EDT

Texas Southern’s leading scorer will seek a transfer, according to a report on Monday night.

Zach Lofton, who led the Tigers with 16.8 points per game, will look to complete his collegiate career elsewhere, according to Jeff Goodman of ESPN. The 6-foot-3 guard, who began his career at Illinois State, is eligible immediately. Two weeks ago he announced that he’d enter the NBA Draft without an agent.

In his final appearance with the Tigers, he recorded nine points, four rebounds and two assists in a 103-64 loss to eventual national champion North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Duke lands commitment from 2017 guard

Leave a comment
By Terrence PayneMay 1, 2017, 10:03 PM EDT

Duke earned a commitment from a 2017 guard on Monday afternoon.

Following an official visit to campus, Jordan Goldwire, a three-star recruit by Rivals, announced his commitment to the Blue Devils via his personal Twitter page.

This was a rapid development in Goldwire’s recruitment. Earlier this month, Siena offered the three-star prospect a scholarship. Less than a month later, he’s set to enroll at Duke.

Goldwire joins a recruiting class that includes Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Trent, and Alex O’Connell.

Duke is still in contention for five-star prospects Trevon Duval and Kevin Knox. The Blue Devils are set to bring back Grayson Allen, Frank Jackson, and Marques Bolden.