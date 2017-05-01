Report: Indiana’s Thomas Bryant signs with an agent

Indiana sophomore forward Thomas Bryant will remain in the NBA Draft and sign with an agent, according to multiple reports.

Bryant was thought to be a potential lottery pick last season before he decided to return to school for his sophomore year, where he averaged 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for an Indiana team that eventually missed the NCAA tournament.

As it stands, Bryant, who was invited to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago later this month, is projected as a mid-to-late second round pick.

He is the second Indiana Hoosier to sign with an agent with eligibility remaining. O.G. Anunoby, who missed the end of the season due to a knee injury and is projected to be taken in the middle of the first round, signed with an agent as well.

New Indiana head coach Archie Miller is still waiting to hear from James Blackmon Jr. and Robert Johnson, who both declared for the draft but have yet to sign with an agent.