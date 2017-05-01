Oregon’s first step towards rebuilding a depleted roster is New Mexico transfer Elijah Brown

Oregon head coach Dana Altman took his first step towards rebuilding a depleted roster as he has reportedly gotten a commitment from Elijah Brown, one of the most sought-after transfers on the market, according to FanRag Sports.

Brown, who is the son of current Golden State head coach Mike Brown, began his career at Butler but spent the last two seasons playing for New Mexico, where he averaged 21.7 points and 18.8 points, respectively. That kind of scoring will be incredibly important for a team that is losing six of their top seven scorers from last season, including Dillon Brooks, Tyler Dorsey and Dylan Ennis.

Payton Pritchard is the only player currently on the Oregon roster who had any meaningful experience playing for the Ducks, who made it to the 2017 Final Four. Brown will likely join him in the starting back court. Altman also adds Paul White, a former top 60 prospect that say out last season after transferring from Georgetown, and M.J. Cage, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2016 that redshirted this past season.

Oregon also has a four-man recruiting class committed, headlined by five-star prospect Troy Brown Jr.

The Ducks probably aren’t quite a top 25 team just yet, but there talent on this roster and one of the best coaches in the business finding a way to meld that talent together. My guess is they’ll be back in the NCAA tournament next season.