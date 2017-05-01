Oregon’s first step towards rebuilding a depleted roster is New Mexico transfer Elijah Brown

Oregon head coach Dana Altman took his first step towards rebuilding a depleted roster as he has reportedly gotten a commitment from Elijah Brown, one of the most sought-after transfers on the market, according to FanRag Sports.
Brown, who is the son of current Golden State head coach Mike Brown, began his career at Butler but spent the last two seasons playing for New Mexico, where he averaged 21.7 points and 18.8 points, respectively. That kind of scoring will be incredibly important for a team that is losing six of their top seven scorers from last season, including Dillon Brooks, Tyler Dorsey and Dylan Ennis.
Payton Pritchard is the only player currently on the Oregon roster who had any meaningful experience playing for the Ducks, who made it to the 2017 Final Four. Brown will likely join him in the starting back court. Altman also adds Paul White, a former top 60 prospect that say out last season after transferring from Georgetown, and M.J. Cage, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2016 that redshirted this past season.
Oregon also has a four-man recruiting class committed, headlined by five-star prospect Troy Brown Jr.
The Ducks probably aren’t quite a top 25 team just yet, but there talent on this roster and one of the best coaches in the business finding a way to meld that talent together. My guess is they’ll be back in the NCAA tournament next season.
Indiana sophomore forward Thomas Bryant will remain in the NBA Draft and sign with an agent, according to multiple reports.
Bryant was thought to be a potential lottery pick last season before he decided to return to school for his sophomore year, where he averaged 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for an Indiana team that eventually missed the NCAA tournament.
As it stands, Bryant, who was invited to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago later this month, is projected as a mid-to-late second round pick.
He is the second Indiana Hoosier to sign with an agent with eligibility remaining. O.G. Anunoby, who missed the end of the season due to a knee injury and is projected to be taken in the middle of the first round, signed with an agent as well.
New Indiana head coach Archie Miller is still waiting to hear from James Blackmon Jr. and Robert Johnson, who both declared for the draft but have yet to sign with an agent.
Over the weekend, Baylor’s all-american center Johnathan Motley received word that he had been invited to the NBA Draft combine in Chicago later this month.
That must have been the icing on the cake, because the 6-foot-11 Motley is expected to sign with an agent and forego his final season of eligibility, according to a report from CBS Sports.
Motley averaged 17.3 points and 9.9 boards for the Bears last season. At one point in the year, Baylor had climbed into the No. 1 ranking in the country, but their ended the season with a 12-6 record in the Big 12 and a loss in the Sweet 16 to the East Region’s surprise Final Four team, South Carolina.
Making this decision more complicated, however, is that Motley, who is already 22 years old and a redshirt junior, is a borderline first round pick that is currently recovering from a torn meniscus that he suffered in that season-ending loss. Will he be able to play in workouts and at the combine? If he does, will he actually be in shape?
Grand Canyon landed an important piece for its NCAA tournament push on Saturday night as Oregon graduate transfer guard Casey Benson pledged to the Antelopes.
The 6-foot-3 Benson will be eligible right away as spent the past three seasons with the Ducks as a key reserve guard, helping Oregon to multiple deep NCAA tournament runs. Benson picked Grand Canyon over Wisconsin for his final season of college basketball as Benson’s brother, T.J., is an assistant coach with the Antelopes.
Benson shot 40 percent from three-point range last season while also being a steady ball handler over the course of his career at Oregon as he has only 81 career turnovers in over 2,600 career minutes with the Ducks. While Benson wasn’t asked to score a lot for a loaded Oregon team that featured multiple bucket-getters, he could be asked to do more at Grand Canyon.
Grand Canyon is eligible for the NCAA tournament for the first time next season as the addition of Benson gives them an experienced guard who should be more of a factor in the WAC. The Antelopes are coming off of a 22-9 season in which they finished 11-3 in conference play.
With great facilities and a quickly-growing fan base, head coach Dan Majerle has the potential makings of a perennial mid-major conference contender if he continues to recruit well to Grand Canyon.
Colorado landed one of the best available point guards for next season on Friday as Class of 2017 floor general McKinley Wright committed during an official visit.
A former Dayton commit who opted out of his recruitment after former head coach Archie Miller took the Indiana job, Wright was one of the best available point guards left as he played last weekend on the adidas Gauntlet in front of college coaches with D1 Minnesota.
The 6-foot-0 Wright gives the Buffaloes another ball handler and distributor as he was Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball during this past season. As a senior, Wright averaged 22.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.
It’s always hard to say if spring recruits who elevate a level in recruiting after decommitting are making the correct decision, but Wright looked the part of a high-major lead guard last weekend, and Colorado wasn’t the only high-major program that was pushing hard to add Wright at this late stage.
Oral Roberts has found its new head coach as they will hire Baylor assistant coach Paul Mills, as first reported by NBCSports.com’s Rob Dauster.
Mills had been on staff with the Bears since 2003 as he’s been a big factor in why head coach Scott Drew has been able to turn around that program. A graduate of Texas A&M, Mills has been a full-time assistant at Baylor since the 2009 season.
“I am honored to accept this role of representing this historic institution, its students and its mission,” Mills said in a release. “Making this commitment today is a highlight of my career and I look forward with excitement to the basketball season directly ahead. Go Golden Eagles.”
Mills will replace former head coach Scott Sutton, who was relieved of his duties this offseason after 18 years at the helm.