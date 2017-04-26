Marvin Bagley III is the top prospect in the Class of 2018.
Marvin Bagley III is the top prospect in the Class of 2018.
This is why.
The NBA Draft’s full early entry list came out on Tuesday afternoon, and there were 137 underclassmen listed on it.
137.
For 60 spots in the NBA Draft, only 30 of which guarantee you a contract in the NBA.
And that’s before you factor in the 45 international players that also declared for the NBA Draft, as well as the crop of seniors — Josh Hart, Monte’ Morris, Jaron Blossomgame, Alec Peters — that are going to end up hearing their names called. All told, there are going to be roughly 200 players competing to be one of the 60 people that end up getting drafted on June 22nd, and you don’t have to be any good at math to realize that 200 is a much, much bigger number than 60.
This unleashed a torrent of bad takes on the decision of these players.
And bad may not be doing those takes justice.
Because the bottom-line is this: You cannot paint the decision on whether or not to go pro with a broad brush.
For some players, making money of any kind is something they need to do to support their family, whether it’s what they’ll get with a first round guarantee, the $75-100,000 they’ll get for making a training camp roster to subsidize their time in the D-League while teams develop them or the money they can make in the D-League or overseas. You don’t know what their financial situation is. Maximizing their ability to capitalize on every available dollar they can make off of their athletic gifts may be more important than working towards a degree.
And it’s worth noting here that a guaranteed contract isn’t the only way to make a living in professional basketball. To say nothing of the money that can be made overseas or the number of second round picks and undrafted players that make guaranteed money — which is more than you probably realize — it needs to be noted that D-League salaries are getting a bump this year with the new CBA.
The NBA has also instituted something new called a “two-way contract”. Without getting into the legalese, it’s essentially a retainer worth well into the six figures that they will be able to give to two players that will allow them to retain that player under contract while sending them between the D-League and the NBA roster. In a sense, it creates an extra 60 NBA roster spots for players that have 0-3 years worth of professional basketball on their résumé.
Some players are simply declaring without signing with an agent because they want to get feedback directly from NBA personnel on what their professional prospects. Some will hear that they need to return to school to work on their body, or work on their jumper, or mature as a person to be able to handle everything that comes with being a professional. Others will be told they’re going to make a lot of money by staying in the draft, or that they need to go back to school because, frankly, they are not professional basketball players. Not getting invited to the NBA combine is a pretty good indication of where you stand in the eyes of NBA teams.
Still other players are putting their name into the draft to leave their options open should they be recruited over by the program they are a part of. Take Frank Jackson, for example. If he can return to school and thrive as Duke’s point guard, maybe he turns into a top 20 pick. But what happens if Trevon Duval, the best point guard in the Class of 2017 and a top five pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, picks Duke? Would it be in Jackson’s best interest to come back to Duke when he won’t be playing the position that he needs to learn to play to turn himself into a lasting NBA player?
The entire reason that the NCAA changed their rules to allow players to test the waters is so that they can make the most important decision of their lives with as much information as humanly possible. This thing exists for the sole purpose of allowing the kids to have as much knowledge about their options as possible.
And that is exactly what these kids are doing.
So the idea that this rule, or players taking advantage of that rule, however high that number may be, is a bad thing is stupid.
Oakland head coach Greg Kampe has come up with a unique way to raise money for the fight for cancer: By allowing fans to bid on him.
Technically, he’s not the main attraction. Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, or Fox Sports’ Bill Raftery, or South Carolina’s Frank Martin probably qualifies as such, but that’s not really the talking point here.
What Kampe is doing, for the second time, is hosting a golf outing called Coaches Beat Cancer where fans can bid on weekend golf outing with some of the biggest names in hoops. There are 11 participants this year: Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin, ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla, Butler head coach Chris Holtmann, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, Oakland head coach Greg Kampe, Fox Sports’ Steve Lavin, South Carolina head coach Frank Martin, Fox Sports’ Bill Raftery, Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy, or Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard.
It’s actually a really cool deal. Here’s how it works: You got to this link and bid on one of the 11 participants. The price starts at $15,000 with a buy-it-now option of $24,000, with the money going directly to the American Cancer Society. What do you get for all that money? A private dinner with the coaches and VIPs, a one night stay at MotorCity Casino Hotel on Sunday, June 4, and an afternoon of golf on Monday, June 5 at Oakland Hills Country Club.
That’s a lot of money to spend.
But it’s also an incredible chance to do something very few people get to do with the money going to a very, very good cause.
After the season that UNLV had, the Runnin’ Rebels desperately needed some good news, and this certainly qualifies: On Tuesday night, five-star center Brandon McCoy announced that he had committed to head coach Marvin Menzies.
McCoy is a five-star prospect and a top 15 recruit that hails from San Diego. He picked the Rebels over Arizona, Oregon and Michigan State, among others.
UNLV went 11-21 a season ago as Menzies took over a program that was a shambles after the majority of the roster transferred out following Dave Rices dismissal.
On Tuesday, the NBA announced the early entries for the 2017 NBA Draft. More than 130 student-athletes have filed early-entry paperwork to enter the upcoming draft. That doesn’t include the dozens of international prospects who will also be eligible for the upcoming draft.
Players wishing to maintain their NCAA eligibility must withdraw from the draft by May 24. The 2017 NBA Draft will take place on June 22.
Here is the current list of early entrants:
