VIDEO: Check out Zion Williamson’s insane mixtape

Zion Williamson isn’t the No. 1 player in the class of 2018 — that title would belong to Marvin Bagley III — but he is the greatest show in AAU.

Why?

Because he does the things that you see in the video above.

The April live recruiting period starts today, which means you should expect to see quite a few highlights of Williamson’s theatrics over the coming days and weeks.