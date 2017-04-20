UCLA nabs four-star Class of 2018 guard David Singleton

The Pac-12 recruiting arms race escalated again on Thursday night as four-star Class of 2018 guard David Singleton committed to UCLA.

The 6-foot-4 Singleton is regarded as the No. 57 overall prospect in the Rivals.com Class of 2018 national rankings as he gives the Bruins their first commitment for that class.

A native of Torrance, California, Singleton gives the Bruins a proven perimeter scorer and playmaker as he should be able to make an impact on the offensive end in head coach Steve Alford’s uptempo offense.

With schools like Arizona, Oregon and UCLA recruiting at such a high level over the past few classes, it will be intriguing to see how these three schools continue to recruit in the upcoming classes. Both the Bruins and Arizona have picked up important Class of 2018 pledges this week after the Wildcats earned a commitment from Shareef O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal, earlier this week.