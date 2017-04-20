UCLA nabs four-star Class of 2018 guard David Singleton

The Pac-12 recruiting arms race escalated again on Thursday night as four-star Class of 2018 guard David Singleton committed to UCLA.
The 6-foot-4 Singleton is regarded as the No. 57 overall prospect in the Rivals.com Class of 2018 national rankings as he gives the Bruins their first commitment for that class.
A native of Torrance, California, Singleton gives the Bruins a proven perimeter scorer and playmaker as he should be able to make an impact on the offensive end in head coach Steve Alford’s uptempo offense.
With schools like Arizona, Oregon and UCLA recruiting at such a high level over the past few classes, it will be intriguing to see how these three schools continue to recruit in the upcoming classes. Both the Bruins and Arizona have picked up important Class of 2018 pledges this week after the Wildcats earned a commitment from Shareef O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal, earlier this week.
After initially stating that he would test the 2017 NBA Draft process, Oklahoma State wing Jeffrey Carroll will return to school for his senior season, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.
The 6-foot-6 Carroll was one of the breakout players of the 2016-17 college basketball season as he dramatically improved during his junior season. Carroll averaged 17.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Cowboys while shooting 53 percent from the field and 44 percent from three-point range.
With point guard Jawun Evans declaring for the NBA Draft and senior guard Phil Forte exhausting his eligibility, Carroll could be one of the premier scorers in the country next season as he’ll undoubtedly be Oklahoma State’s go-to player.
Carroll will be one of the preseason favorites to earn potential All-American honors as he tries to replicate his outstanding junior season.
Maryland bolstered its interior depth on Thursday with the addition of Duke graduate transfer big man Sean Obi, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.
The 6-foot-9 Obi spent the past three years at Duke as he barely came off the bench in the two seasons that he was eligible after transferring from Rice. Obi averaged 11.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game with the Owls as a freshman but he was never able to gain minutes with the Blue Devils as the school consistently recruited over him with McDonald’s All-American caliber freshmen big men.
It will be interesting to see if Obi can regularly contribute for the Terps in the Big Ten because the Duke coaching staff didn’t exactly trust Obi on the floor during a lot of game situations the last two years. Maryland has to replace senior Damonte Dodd’s production, so they’re hoping that Obi can help fill some of that void.
Villanova will gain two key pieces back for next season as point guard Jalen Brunson will return for his junior season.
The 6-foot-2 Brunson averaged 14.7 points and 4.1 assists per game as a sophomore last season as he was one of the better floor leaders in the country. Brunson should find himself on a lot of preseason lists next season as he has a chance to return and be an All-American
“Jalen is an outstanding student who loves being at Villanova and wants to complete his degree by the end of his junior year,” Villanova head coach Jay Wright said in the release. “This was a simple decision made by Jalen’s family. Jalen wants to graduate, be a leader on this year’s team, and compete for a championship.”
With both Brunson, forward Mikal Bridges and guard Donte DiVincenzo coming back next season, Villanova should be in great position to be a big national championship contender as they still have plenty of talent in the fold. The Wildcats should also get guard Phil Booth back from injury while big man Omari Spellman should also be cleared after sitting out last season.
Former VCU power forward Mo Alie-Cox will try his hand at football as ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported on Thursday that he signed with the Indianapolis Colts.
Alie-Cox spent four years playing college hoops at VCU as he averaged 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, Alie-Cox was undersized to be a bruising forward like he was in the Atlantic 10 but he has great size to play tight end in the NFL as he’ll try to stick behind Colts starting tight end Jack Doyle.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen college basketball players transition to tight end as others like Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates have done it before.
It’ll be interesting to see if Alie-Cox can make the switch to football because it is a pattern we should continue to see with undersized college forwards in the future.
The fact that college basketball is one of the only sports without a recognizable and celebrated opening day has been an issue that has bugged critics of the sport for a long time.
Change could be on the way.
The Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee discussed the potential for changing the start date for college basketball games, moving it up from the second Friday in November to the Tuesday before the second Friday in November; three days earlier.
“The men’s college basketball community has been discussing the possibility of establishing a uniform start date for the sport,” the NCAA wrote in a statement. “Many believe it can create a less compressed schedule, particularly for nonconference games, which they believe would benefit student-athlete well-being by providing more time for rest and recovery.”
It’s also worth noting that the committee is considering creating a mandatory mid-season break. “Committee members also discussed standardizing the playing season to 21 weeks with a mandatory three- or four-day break for the student-athletes at some point during their school’s winter vacation period,” the NCAA said.
The real story, however, is the NCAA’s effort to create a college basketball opening day. It would be a nice change, particularly if the games are played midweek, but the bigger issue would be putting together games that would actually make opening night worth watching. As it currently stands, the de-facto starting point for the college basketball season is the Champions Classic, a showcase that features four of the biggest brands in the sport playing a double-header that caps a 24-hour college basketball marathon. It’s game like that — Duke vs. Kentucky, Kansas vs. Michigan State, North Carolina vs. Indiana, etc. — that need to be played on opening night to drive interest.
If all we end up getting is a bunch of high-major programs beating the hell out of overmatched mid-major teams no one cares about, the day that season starts isn’t going to matter.
Because no one is going to care.