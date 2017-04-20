UCLA freshman big man Ike Anigbogu stays in 2017 NBA Draft after signing with agent

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

UCLA freshman big man Ike Anigbogu will stay in the 2017 NBA Draft after signing with agent Jason Glushon.

The 6-foot-10 big man only averaged 13.0 minutes per game in his only season in Westwood but he showed an ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor as he averaged 4.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last season.

Anigbogu joins point guard Lonzo Ball and forward T.J. Leaf as a trio of one-and-done freshmen for the Bruins after the team made the Sweet 16 last season.

Anigbogu has a chance to develop into a solid NBA big man because he gets quickly off the floor and can protect the rim and rebound at a high level. If Anigbogu can improve his offensive game and get a go-to move, he could become a solid pro big man.