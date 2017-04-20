After initially stating that he would test the 2017 NBA Draft process, Oklahoma State wing Jeffrey Carroll will return to school for his senior season, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

The 6-foot-6 Carroll was one of the breakout players of the 2016-17 college basketball season as he dramatically improved during his junior season. Carroll averaged 17.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Cowboys while shooting 53 percent from the field and 44 percent from three-point range.

With point guard Jawun Evans declaring for the NBA Draft and senior guard Phil Forte exhausting his eligibility, Carroll could be one of the premier scorers in the country next season as he’ll undoubtedly be Oklahoma State’s go-to player.

Carroll will be one of the preseason favorites to earn potential All-American honors as he tries to replicate his outstanding junior season.