Maryland gets Duke graduate transfer big man Sean Obi

Maryland bolstered its interior depth on Thursday with the addition of Duke graduate transfer big man Sean Obi, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.

The 6-foot-9 Obi spent the past three years at Duke as he barely came off the bench in the two seasons that he was eligible after transferring from Rice. Obi averaged 11.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game with the Owls as a freshman but he was never able to gain minutes with the Blue Devils as the school consistently recruited over him with McDonald’s All-American caliber freshmen big men.

It will be interesting to see if Obi can regularly contribute for the Terps in the Big Ten because the Duke coaching staff didn’t exactly trust Obi on the floor during a lot of game situations the last two years. Maryland has to replace senior Damonte Dodd’s production, so they’re hoping that Obi can help fill some of that void.