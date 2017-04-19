Ole Miss gets Memphis graduate transfer guard Markel Crawford

Ole Miss picked up a double-figure scorer on Wednesday night as a source confirmed to NBCSports.com that Memphis graduate transfer guard Markel Crawford committed to the Rebels.
The 6-foot-5 Crawford had a breakout season as junior as he put up 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the Tigers. Crawford also shot 47 percent from the floor and 33 percent from three-point range.
Losing senior big man Sebastian Saiz is going to hurt Ole Miss next season but adding Crawford gives head coach Andy Kennedy another proven perimeter option who can play with talented pieces like Deandre Burnett and Terence Davis.
Wichita State has its replacement for departed assistant coach Chris Jans as the Shockers have hired former UCF head coach Donnie Jones.
The 50-year-old Jones has previously been the head coach of both the Knights and Marshall while he was also an 11-year assistant coach under Billy Donovan at Florida–where Jones helped the Gators win two national championships.
Jones gives the Shockers some valuable perspective since he’s a former head coach in the American Athletic Conference, the league that Wichita State is joining from the Missouri Valley Conference. Since Jones has a good feel for the league’s coaches and some of the players, he gives the Shockers an immediate game-planning presence that should greatly help Marshall on the sidelines while Wichita State makes the conference transition.
Wichita State has relied greatly on assistant coaches like Jans, Steve Forbes (East Tennessee State) and Greg Haier (LSU assistant) over the last few years and Jones should be able to recruit and coach at a similar level.
Louisville big man Jaylen Johnson pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in Woodford County, Kentucky earlier this week, according to court records.
The 6-foot-9 Johnson just finished his junior season with the Cardinals but he was pulled over on March 22 for not having a visible licence plate. According to a citation, police said the vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana and a search uncovered a Gatorade bottle with a suspected plastic bag of marijuana.
Johnson pleading guilty means that he had to pay a fine of $260.
According to Jason Riley of WDRB in Louisville, the Cardinals were recently made aware of Johnson’s arrest.
“We just became aware of the matter and have addressed it internally,” Kenny Klein, Louisville spokesman, texted to Riley.
It’s hard to say what kind of punishment Johnson will receive but Louisville is counting on him to be one of its key pieces next season when the Cardinals have national championship aspirations. Johnson averaged 8.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season while shooting 58 percent from the field.
Nevada added an experienced coach to its staff on Wednesday as former LSU head coach Johnny Jones will be joining the staff of the Wolfpack as associate head coach.
A former head coach with LSU, North Texas and a season at Memphis, Jones has three NCAA tournament appearances while compiling a 295-234 career record.
Head coach Eric Musselman gets an associate head coach who has run a program plenty of times while also adding the recruiting prowess that Jones has showed during his time as an assistant and head coach at LSU.
Jones previously had Musselman on his staff at LSU for a season as he’ll help replace some spots opened up by former assistant coaches Dave Rice and Yanni Hufnagel.
“We are absolutely thrilled that coach Jones has joined our staff,” Musselman said in a release. “I saw the leadership and basketball knowledge he possesses when we worked together at LSU. He’s going to be a very important part of many more tournament runs here at Nevada.”
UMass took a major hit to its rebuilding efforts on Wednesday as the rising sophomore duo of Dejon Jarreau and Brison Gresham announced they were transferring.
Jarreau and Gresham were a pair of highly-touted recruits from Louisiana when former head coach Derek Kellogg landed them to play for the Minutemen.
Thriving from the start, the 6-foot-5 Jarreau put up 9.8 points and a team-leading 4.5 assists per game last season while shooting 44 percent from the field while the 6-foot-9 Gresham averaged 3.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.
Both players will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer regulations before getting three more years of eligibility. Since the duo from New Orleans committed together as a package deal the first time around, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the duo also stay together when they transfer to a new program.
N.C. State and new head coach Kevin Keatts earned a key addition on Wednesday afternoon as coveted Baylor graduate transfer Al Freeman decided to play for the Wolfpack next season.
The 6-foot-3 native of Charlotte averaged 9.4 points per game while shooting 38 percent from three-point range last season as he gives N.C. State a veteran guard who can come in and get immediate minutes. Freeman was a key piece for Baylor the last two seasons as he logged 30.0 minutes and 23.3 minutes per game, respectively, the last two seasons for consistent top-25 team.
Freeman and four-star freshman guard Lavar Batts represent two solid recruiting gets for Keatts in his early weeks with the Wolfpack as he’s off to a solid start when it comes to landing talent.