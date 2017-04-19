Ole Miss gets Memphis graduate transfer guard Markel Crawford

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Ole Miss picked up a double-figure scorer on Wednesday night as a source confirmed to NBCSports.com that Memphis graduate transfer guard Markel Crawford committed to the Rebels.

The 6-foot-5 Crawford had a breakout season as junior as he put up 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the Tigers. Crawford also shot 47 percent from the floor and 33 percent from three-point range.

Losing senior big man Sebastian Saiz is going to hurt Ole Miss next season but adding Crawford gives head coach Andy Kennedy another proven perimeter option who can play with talented pieces like Deandre Burnett and Terence Davis.