Nevada hires former LSU head coach Johnny Jones as associate head coach

Nevada added an experienced coach to its staff on Wednesday as former LSU head coach Johnny Jones will be joining the staff of the Wolfpack as associate head coach.

A former head coach with LSU, North Texas and a season at Memphis, Jones has three NCAA tournament appearances while compiling a 295-234 career record.

Head coach Eric Musselman gets an associate head coach who has run a program plenty of times while also adding the recruiting prowess that Jones has showed during his time as an assistant and head coach at LSU.

Jones previously had Musselman on his staff at LSU for a season as he’ll help replace some spots opened up by former assistant coaches Dave Rice and Yanni Hufnagel.

“We are absolutely thrilled that coach Jones has joined our staff,” Musselman said in a release. “I saw the leadership and basketball knowledge he possesses when we worked together at LSU. He’s going to be a very important part of many more tournament runs here at Nevada.”