N.C. State picks up key graduate transfer from Baylor guard Al Freeman

N.C. State and new head coach Kevin Keatts earned a key addition on Wednesday afternoon as coveted Baylor graduate transfer Al Freeman decided to play for the Wolfpack next season.

The 6-foot-3 native of Charlotte averaged 9.4 points per game while shooting 38 percent from three-point range last season as he gives N.C. State a veteran guard who can come in and get immediate minutes. Freeman was a key piece for Baylor the last two seasons as he logged 30.0 minutes and 23.3 minutes per game, respectively, the last two seasons for consistent top-25 team.

Freeman and four-star freshman guard Lavar Batts represent two solid recruiting gets for Keatts in his early weeks with the Wolfpack as he’s off to a solid start when it comes to landing talent.