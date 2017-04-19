Louisville’s Jaylen Johnson pleads guilty to marijuana possession

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Louisville big man Jaylen Johnson pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in Woodford County, Kentucky earlier this week, according to court records.

The 6-foot-9 Johnson just finished his junior season with the Cardinals but he was pulled over on March 22 for not having a visible licence plate. According to a citation, police said the vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana and a search uncovered a Gatorade bottle with a suspected plastic bag of marijuana.

Johnson pleading guilty means that he had to pay a fine of $260.

According to Jason Riley of WDRB in Louisville, the Cardinals were recently made aware of Johnson’s arrest.

“We just became aware of the matter and have addressed it internally,” Kenny Klein, Louisville spokesman, texted to Riley.

It’s hard to say what kind of punishment Johnson will receive but Louisville is counting on him to be one of its key pieces next season when the Cardinals have national championship aspirations. Johnson averaged 8.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season while shooting 58 percent from the field.