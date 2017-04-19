Louisville’s Jaylen Johnson pleads guilty to marijuana possession

Louisville big man Jaylen Johnson pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in Woodford County, Kentucky earlier this week, according to court records.
The 6-foot-9 Johnson just finished his junior season with the Cardinals but he was pulled over on March 22 for not having a visible licence plate. According to a citation, police said the vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana and a search uncovered a Gatorade bottle with a suspected plastic bag of marijuana.
Johnson pleading guilty means that he had to pay a fine of $260.
According to Jason Riley of WDRB in Louisville, the Cardinals were recently made aware of Johnson’s arrest.
“We just became aware of the matter and have addressed it internally,” Kenny Klein, Louisville spokesman, texted to Riley.
It’s hard to say what kind of punishment Johnson will receive but Louisville is counting on him to be one of its key pieces next season when the Cardinals have national championship aspirations. Johnson averaged 8.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season while shooting 58 percent from the field.
Wichita State has its replacement for departed assistant coach Chris Jans as the Shockers have hired former UCF head coach Donnie Jones.
The 50-year-old Jones has previously been the head coach of both the Knights and Marshall while he was also an 11-year assistant coach under Billy Donovan at Florida–where Jones helped the Gators win two national championships.
Jones gives the Shockers some valuable perspective since he’s a former head coach in the American Athletic Conference, the league that Wichita State is joining from the Missouri Valley Conference. Since Jones has a good feel for the league’s coaches and some of the players, he gives the Shockers an immediate game-planning presence that should greatly help Marshall on the sidelines while Wichita State makes the conference transition.
Wichita State has relied greatly on assistant coaches like Jans, Steve Forbes (East Tennessee State) and Greg Haier (LSU assistant) over the last few years and Jones should be able to recruit and coach at a similar level.
Nevada added an experienced coach to its staff on Wednesday as former LSU head coach Johnny Jones will be joining the staff of the Wolfpack as associate head coach.
A former head coach with LSU, North Texas and a season at Memphis, Jones has three NCAA tournament appearances while compiling a 295-234 career record.
Head coach Eric Musselman gets an associate head coach who has run a program plenty of times while also adding the recruiting prowess that Jones has showed during his time as an assistant and head coach at LSU.
Jones previously had Musselman on his staff at LSU for a season as he’ll help replace some spots opened up by former assistant coaches Dave Rice and Yanni Hufnagel.
“We are absolutely thrilled that coach Jones has joined our staff,” Musselman said in a release. “I saw the leadership and basketball knowledge he possesses when we worked together at LSU. He’s going to be a very important part of many more tournament runs here at Nevada.”
UMass took a major hit to its rebuilding efforts on Wednesday as the rising sophomore duo of Dejon Jarreau and Brison Gresham announced they were transferring.
Jarreau and Gresham were a pair of highly-touted recruits from Louisiana when former head coach Derek Kellogg landed them to play for the Minutemen.
Thriving from the start, the 6-foot-5 Jarreau put up 9.8 points and a team-leading 4.5 assists per game last season while shooting 44 percent from the field while the 6-foot-9 Gresham averaged 3.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.
Both players will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer regulations before getting three more years of eligibility. Since the duo from New Orleans committed together as a package deal the first time around, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the duo also stay together when they transfer to a new program.
N.C. State and new head coach Kevin Keatts earned a key addition on Wednesday afternoon as coveted Baylor graduate transfer Al Freeman decided to play for the Wolfpack next season.
The 6-foot-3 native of Charlotte averaged 9.4 points per game while shooting 38 percent from three-point range last season as he gives N.C. State a veteran guard who can come in and get immediate minutes. Freeman was a key piece for Baylor the last two seasons as he logged 30.0 minutes and 23.3 minutes per game, respectively, the last two seasons for consistent top-25 team.
Freeman and four-star freshman guard Lavar Batts represent two solid recruiting gets for Keatts in his early weeks with the Wolfpack as he’s off to a solid start when it comes to landing talent.
It’s about that time to release the 2017-18 preseason top 25.
A couple of notes here:
- Final decisions on NBA Draft decisions won’t be made for more than a month. We’re making educated (some more than others) guesses on who will be doing what.
- We also make some educated guesses on where some of the remaining uncommitted kids will end up going to school.
- If there is a * next to a player’s name, it means we’re still waiting for official word on what his status will be next season.
Next season’s top 25 is awful uninspiring. There also isn’t anything close to a clear-cut No. 1 team, not with how much is still left to be determined through NBA Draft decisions, transfers and elite recruits picking a school.
Drop us a line here or @CBTonNBC if you see any names missing.
Here is the top 25:
1. Louisville
- Who’s gone: Mangok Mathiang, David Levitch, Tony Hicks
- Who do they add: Malik Williams, Darius Perry, Jordan Nwora, Lance Thomas
- Projected starting lineup: Quentin Snider, Donovan Mitchell*, VJ King, Deng Adel*, Jaylen Johnson*
- Louisville has a chance to be very, very good next season. Just how good probably depends on what Donovan Mitchell decides to do — opinions seem split on him, as of this posting — but assuming Deng Adel is back and guys like VJ King, Ray Spalding and Anas Mahmoud take a step forward, the Cardinals might be the best team in the ACC. That says a lot this year.
2. Duke
- Who’s gone: Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles III, Luke Kennard
- Who do they add: Gary Trent Jr., Wendell Carter, Alex O’Connell, Kevin Knox*, Trevon Duval*
- Projected starting lineup: Trevon Duval*, Frank Jackson*, Gary Trent Jr./Grayson Allen, Kevin Knox*, Wendell Carter
- We’re going to go through this all over again with Duke next season, aren’t we? Look at that starting five and tell me the talent on that team isn’t scary. Grayson Allen is back for his senior year, but Duke’s season hinges on Frank Jackson returning and landing one of, if not both Trevon Duval and Kevin Knox.
3. Michigan State
- Who’s gone: Eron Harris, Alvin Ellis III, Ben Carter*
- Who do they add: Jaren Jackson, Xavier Tillman
- Projected starting lineup: Cassius Winston, Josh Langford, Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson, Nick Ward
- I like this Michigan State team a lot. Nick Ward was a beast last year and Jaren Jackson is the perfect sidekick. Cassius Winston and Josh Langford will both take a step forward. The key, however, is that a potential Player of the Year in Miles Bridges opted to return to school.
4. Arizona
- Who’s gone: Lauri Markkanen, Kadeem Allen, Kobi Simmons, Rawle Alkins*
- Who do they add: Deandre Ayton, Brian Bowen*, Brandon Randolph, Ira Lee, Alex Barcello, Dylan Smith
- Projected starting lineup: Parker Jackson-Cartwright, Allonzo Trier, Brian Bowen*, Deandre Ayton, Dusan Ristic
- The Wildcats add the most talented big man in the class in Deandre Ayton, and may add Brian Bowen to a class that also includes Brandon Randolph. The reason they’re a top five team, however is the return of Allonzo Trier.
5. North Carolina
- Who’s gone: Justin Jackson, Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Nate Britt
- Who do they add: Jaleek Felton, Sterling Manley, Brandon Huffman, Andrew Platek
- Projected starting lineup: Joel Berry II*, Kenny Williams, Theo Pinson, Luke Maye, Tony Bradley*
- The Tar Heels are coming off of back-to-back national title game appearances, and while they will lose three key seniors from that team, and probably Justin Jackson as well, there are some important pieces that will likely return. Berry will be a National Player of the Year contender, Tony Bradley will be a breakout star and Luke Maye will move into the starting lineup.
6. Kansas
- Who’s gone: Frank Mason II, Josh Jackson, Landen Lucas
- Who do they add: Malik Newman, Billy Preston, Marcus Garrett, Sam Cunliffe
- Projected starting lineup: Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Billy Preston, Udoka Azuibuike
- The Jayhawks are going to have a lot to replace, but they do have some players coming in. If Devonte’ Graham does come back, I think he’ll be a star and all-Big 12 player at the point, and he’ll be joined by a former top 10 prospect in Malik Newman and a current top ten prospect in Billy Preston.
7. Miami
- Who’s gone: Davon Reed, Kamari Murphy
- Who do they add: Lonnie Walker, Chris Lykes, Deng Gak, Sam Waardenburg
- Projected starting lineup: Ja’Quan Newton, Bruce Brown, Lonnie Walker, Anthony Lawrence, Dewan Huell
- Losing Reed and Murphy will hurt, but Bruce Brown was one of the best-kept secrets last year, Lonnie Walker is a big-time scorer and Dewan Huell is a former top 30 prospect in line for a big bump in minutes this year. Jim Larrañaga is exactly the coach to take advantage of this guard-heavy lineup, too.
8. Florida
- Who’s gone: Kasey Hill, Canyon Barry, Justin Leon, Devin Robinson
- Who do they add: Isaiah Stokes, Egor Koulechov, Chase Johnson, DeAundre Ballard, Michael Okauru, Jalen Hudson, Dontay Bassett
- Projected starting lineup: Chris Chiozza, KeVaughn Allen, Egor Koulechov, Kevarrius Hayes, John Egbunu
- Coming off of a trip to the Elite 8, the Gators bring back most of their key pieces while adding a talented recruiting class and two players that redshirted last season. Two keys to this team’s ceiling: The health of John Egbunu, who missed the second half of last season, and the development of KeVaughn Allen and Chris Chiozza.
9. Villanova
- Who’s gone: Josh Hart, Kris Jenkins, Darryl Reynolds
- Who do they add: Jermaine Samuels, Collin Gillispie, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Omari Spellman
- Projected starting lineup: Jalen Brunson*, Phil Booth, Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges, Omari Spellman
- The Wildcats are going to take a major hit with Josh Hart finally graduating, but the good news is that Jay Wright is still around, as is Jalen Brunson. Omari Spellman getting eligible will help, and I know I’m not the only one that thinks Donte DiVincenzo has a chance to develop into an all-Big East player.
10. Kentucky
- Who’s gone: De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Bam Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe, Derek Willis, Mychal Mulder, Dominique Hawkins
- Who do they add: Hamidou Diallo, Quade Green, Nick Richards, PJ Washington, Jarred Vanderbilt, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jemarl Baker
- Projected starting lineup: Quade Green, Hamidou Diallo, Jarred Vanderbilt, PJ Washington, Nick Richards
- Kentucky is a tough team to peg for next season. They should be really good defensively — Hamidou Diallo and Jarred Vanderbilt are elite defenders — and insanely athletic, but it’s going to be another year where we don’t know who shoots it for Kentucky. They’re in the mix for Mo Bamba and Kevin Knox; the addition of either one, particularly Knox, would make Kentucky a top five team.
11. Wichita State
- Who’s gone: No one
- Who do they add: Samajae Haynes-jones, Asbjorn Midtgaard
- Projected starting lineup: Landry Shamet, Connor Frankamp, Zach Brown, Markis McDuffie, Shaq Morris
- The Shockers finished the season ranked in the top ten at KenPom, but ended up with a No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament because they struggled to get used to each other early on in the season. With everyone returning from last year’s team, don’t be surprised to see Gregg Marshall’s team as a Final Four contender.
12. West Virginia
- Who’s gone: Tarik Phillip, Nathan Adrian, Teyvon Myers, Brandon Watkins
- Who do they add: Derek Culver, Brandon Knapper, D’Angelo hunter, Teddy Allen, Wesley Harris
- Projected starting lineup: Jevon Carter, Daxter Miles Jr., Esa Ahmad, Lamont West, Elijah Macon
- At this point, I’m just going to assume that Bobby Huggins is going to put a good team on the floor regardless of the situation. The names don’t even matter, although Jevon Carter is back for what feels like his 17th season in college hoops while Esa Ahmad seems primed for a monster year.
13. USC
- Who’s gone: Charles Buggs
- Who do they add: Derryck Thornton, Charles O’Bannon, Jordan Usher
- Projected starting lineup: Jordan McLaughlin, De’Anthony Melton, Elijah Stewart*, Bennie Boatwright*, Chimezie Metu
- There is a lot of talent on the USC roster for now, especially now that Metu is returning, but the key to this team is going to be whether or not they get Boatwright and Stewart back.
14. Minnesota
- Who’s gone: Akeem Springs
- Who do they add: Isaiah Washington, Jamir Harris, Davonte Fitzgerald
- Projected starting lineup: Nate Mason, Dupree McBrayer, Amir Coffey, Jordan Murphy, Reggie Lynch
- The Golden Gophers bring everyone back from last season, a year where they were one of the most surprising teams in the country. Minnesota could win the Big Ten.
15. UCLA
- Who’s gone: Lonzo Ball, TJ Leaf, Ike Anigbogu*, Bryce Alford, Isaac Hamilton
- Who do they add: LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley, Jalen Hill, Chris Smith
- Projected starting lineup: Jaylen Hands, Aaron Holiday*, Kris Wilkes, Cody Riley, Thomas Welsh
- It’s going to be interesting to see how the Bruins move on from the Lonzo Ball era. It will also be interesting to see how LaVar Ball handles the fact that LiAngelo Ball isn’t Lonzo.
16. Cincinnati
- Who’s gone: Troy Caupain, Kevin Johnson
- Who do they add: Keith Williams, Trevor Moore, Eliel Nsoseme, Cane Broome
- Projected starting lineup: Cane Broome, Jarron Cumberland, Jacob Evans, Gary Clark, Kyle Washington
- The Bearcats return a lot of important pieces from a team that won 30 games last season. Broome averaged 23 points for Sacred Heart as a sophomore.
17. Baylor
- Who’s gone: Ishmail Wainright
- Who do they add: Mark Vital, Tyson Jolly, Tristan Clark
- Projected starting lineup: Manu Lecomte, Jake Lindsey, King McClure, Jo Lual-Acuil, Johnathan Motley*
- It all hinges on whether or not Motley opts to return to school for his final year of eligibility. That’s very much in the air. With him, they’re a top ten team. Without him, they’re probably closer to the 20-25 range. We split the difference and went 18th.
18. Seton Hall
- Who’s gone: Madison Jones
- Who do they add: Myles Cale, Darnell Brodie
- Projected starting lineup: Khadeen Carrington, Myles Powell, Desi Rodriguez, Ishmael Sanogo, Angel Delgado
- This is the team that I’m going to probably overhype all offseason. I love this group.
19. Gonzaga
- Who’s gone: Nigel Williams-Goss, Przemek Karnowski, Jordan Mathews, Zach Collins
- Who do they add: Jacob Larsen, Zach Norvell, Corey Kispert, Jesse Wade
- Projected starting lineup: Josh Perkins, Silas Melson, Zach Norvell, Johnathan Williams III, Killian Tillie
- With Nigel Williams-Goss gone, the key to Gonzaga’s season will be the development of Josh Perkins. Can he play the point full-time and do it successfully?
20. Northwestern
- Who’s gone: Sanjay Lumpkin, Nathan Taphorn
- Who do they add: Anthony Gaines, Aaron Falzon, Rapolas Ivanauskas
- Projected starting lineup: Bryant McIntosh, Scottie Lindsey, Vic Law, Aaron Falzon, Dererk Pardon
- The Wildcats, a year removed from their first-ever trip to the NCAA tournament, bring back essentially everyone from last season and get Aaron Falzon healthy. Bryant McIntosh will contend for Big Ten Player of the Year.
21. Alabama
- Who’s gone: Nick King, Jimmie Taylor, Shannon Hale, Corban Collins
- Who do they add: Collin Sexton, John Petty, Daniel Giddens
- Projected starting lineup: Collin Sexton, John Petty, Dazon Ingram, Braxton Key, Daniel Giddens
- The Crimson Tide bring back a talented young core and add two five-star guards, including Collin Sexton, who could lead the conference in scoring.
22. Notre Dame
- Who’s gone: Steve Vasturia, VJ Beachem
- Who do they add: DJ Harvey, Nikola Djogo
- Projected starting lineup: Matt Farrell, Temple Gibbs, Rex Pflueger, Bonzie Colson, Martinas Geben
- At this point, I’m fine betting on Brey to have Notre Dame in the mix every year. They’re going to need Rex Pfleuger and Temple Gibbs to take a step forward, but Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell can carry the Irish.
23. Virginia Tech
- Who’s gone: Seth Allen, Zach LeDay
- Who do they add: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Wabissa Bede
- Projected starting lineup: Justin Robinson, Ahmed Hill, Justin Bibbs, Chris Clarke, Khadim Sy
- The Hokies return all five starters from last season despite the fact that the team graduates their top two scorers. A healthy Chris Clarke and Kerry Blackshear will help.
24. Saint Mary’s
- Who’s gone: Joe Rahon, Dane Pineau
- Who do they add: Angus Glover
- Projected starting lineup: Jordan Ford, Emmett Naar, Calvin Hermanson, Evan Fitzner, Jock Landale
- Losing Rahon will hurt, but with Naar and Landale coming back, the Gaels are going to push Gonzaga in the WCC race once again.
25. Nevada
- Who’s gone: Cameron Oliver*, Marcus Marshall
- Who do they add: Hallice Cooke, Cody and Caleb Martin, Kendall Stephens
- Projected starting lineup: Lindsey Drew, Cody Martin, Caleb Martin, Kendall Stephens, Jordan Caroline
- Even without Oliver, the Wolf Pack look like a team that can make another run in the Mountain West. Jordan Caroline should be MWC Player of the Year.