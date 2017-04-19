DeJon Jarreau and Brison Gresham to transfer from UMass

UMass took a major hit to its rebuilding efforts on Wednesday as the rising sophomore duo of Dejon Jarreau and Brison Gresham announced they were transferring.

Jarreau and Gresham were a pair of highly-touted recruits from Louisiana when former head coach Derek Kellogg landed them to play for the Minutemen.

Thriving from the start, the 6-foot-5 Jarreau put up 9.8 points and a team-leading 4.5 assists per game last season while shooting 44 percent from the field while the 6-foot-9 Gresham averaged 3.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

Both players will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer regulations before getting three more years of eligibility. Since the duo from New Orleans committed together as a package deal the first time around, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the duo also stay together when they transfer to a new program.