Report: Frank Jackson planning on returning to Duke

Hours after the program announced that Grayson Allen would be back at Duke for his senior season, it was reported that another guard was expected to return.

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports reported that Frank Jackson is planning on coming back for his sophomore season. This has been an eventful offseason for the Blue Devils. Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles, and Luke Kennard have all declared for the draft and will sign with agents. Chase Jeter and Sean Obi have elected to transfer and Marques Bolden, like Allen, has decided not to test the NBA draft waters and will remain in Durham for 2017-18.

Jackson helps solves point guard concerns for Duke next season. Without him, you’re likely looking at Allen shouldering the ball-handling duties. Playing out of position this past season was one of the factors in a disappointing junior campaign for the All-American. Of course, a better answer to Duke’s point guard questions would be Trevon Duval, the top unsigned senior in the Class of 2017. The Blue Devils are among the five teams he’s considering.

Allen and Jackson will anchor a backcourt that will bring in, as it stands now, Gary Trent Jr. and Alex O’Connell. The best recruit of that crop is big man Wendell Carter Jr.

Jackson averaged 10.9 points and 2.5 assists per game this past season.