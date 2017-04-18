Nevada lands Rice transfer Marquez Letcher-Ellis

Transfers have become a trend for Nevada during the Eric Musselman era. Seven players on the 2017-18 roster began their collegiate career elsewhere. On Tuesday, that number increased to eight.
Marquez Letcher-Ellis, who played his first two years at Rice, joined the Wolf Pack, according to Jeff Goodman of ESPN. He will sit out next season due to NCAA transfer regulations but will have two years of eligibility remaining.
He averaged 7.7 points per game this past season, which was down from average double figures as a freshman. Letcher-Ellis left the program after Mike Rhoades accepted the head coaching job at VCU. Rice assistant Scott Pera was elevated to head coach.
Letcher-Ellis finds his new school days after Marcus Evans, one of the more sought after transfers, followed Rhoades to VCU. Egor Koulechov and Marcus Jackson, the other two leading scorers for the Owls, graduated and are eligible immediately. Jackson has since committed to UC Santa Barbara.
While Letcher-Ellis will be restricted to practice, he could play an integral role. The Wolf Pack could be ranked in the preseason, even if Cameron Oliver does not return. Jordan Caroline and Lindsey Drew both return while Caleb and Cody Martin (N.C. State) and Kendall Stephens (Purdue) join the program after sitting out last season. Letcher-Ellis, a versatile defender given his size and length, will be a valuable addition to the scout team.
NBC Sports ranks Nevada No. 25 in the 2017-18 preseason poll.
Florida reportedly landed one of the most sought after transfers on the market on Tuesday night.
According to Evan Daniels of Scout, Egor Koulechov has committed to the Gators. The Russian swingman began his career at Arizona State before transferring to Rice. He is on track to graduate, making him immediately eligible to play next season.
He picked Florida over Oklahoma.
“I just believe there’s great opportunity there,” he told Daniels. “I have a lot of faith in the staff at Florida. I really do. It’s a good team. They have high aspirations. I went to high school in south Florida. It just feels right. That connection is there. I had a great connection with the coaching staff there. I just really believe they have great coaches and I believe we can make that jump next year.”
The 6-foot-5 Koulechov averaged 18.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 47 percent from three, this past season for the Owls.
Canyon Barry exhausted his eligibility at the conclusion of Florida’s Elite Eight run. Devin Robinson has declared for and will remain, in the NBA Draft after signing with an agent. Those two losses required Mike White to add some scoring pop around KeVaughn Allen. In addition to Allen, who led the team in scoring at 14.0 points per game, the Gators also return Chris Chiozza, Kevarrius Hayes, and John Egbunu.
Following Mike Rhoades decision to fill the VCU head coaching vacancy, Rice lost four of its top five scorers from this past season. Marcus Evans followed Rhoades to VCU, Marcus Jackson will be a graduate transfer at UC Santa Barbara and Marquez Letcher-Ellis will sit out next year at Nevada.
Florida is projected as a top-10 team next season by NBC Sports.
Hours after the program announced that Grayson Allen would be back at Duke for his senior season, it was reported that another guard was expected to return.
Gary Parrish of CBS Sports reported that Frank Jackson is planning on coming back for his sophomore season. This has been an eventful offseason for the Blue Devils. Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles, and Luke Kennard have all declared for the draft and will sign with agents. Chase Jeter and Sean Obi have elected to transfer and Marques Bolden, like Allen, has decided not to test the NBA draft waters and will remain in Durham for 2017-18.
Jackson helps solves point guard concerns for Duke next season. Without him, you’re likely looking at Allen shouldering the ball-handling duties. Playing out of position this past season was one of the factors in a disappointing junior campaign for the All-American. Of course, a better answer to Duke’s point guard questions would be Trevon Duval, the top unsigned senior in the Class of 2017. The Blue Devils are among the five teams he’s considering.
Allen and Jackson will anchor a backcourt that will bring in, as it stands now, Gary Trent Jr. and Alex O’Connell. The best recruit of that crop is big man Wendell Carter Jr.
Jackson averaged 10.9 points and 2.5 assists per game this past season.
Utah’s backcourt got a bit smaller this offseason. While 5-foot-8 Justin Bibbins isn’t a big guard, he will provide experience to a new-look backcourt for the Utes, as he announced he would transfer to Utah for his final season of eligibility.
Bibbins, a graduate transfer, spent his first three years at Long Beach State. He averaged 13.1 points and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 38 percent from three, this past season for the 49ers.
The Utes have had its share of roster turnover this spring. Lorenzo Bonam is set to graduate while Devon Daniels and JoJo Zamora, two guards in the rotation this past year, both transferred from the program.
Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson has never shied away from scheduling high-major opponents, so Bibbins has experience against better competition. This season alone he faced five NCAA Tournament teams out of conference, including eventual national champion North Carolina. He also recorded a 16-point, six-assist effort against future Pac 12 Conference foe Oregon State in a meeting on Dec. 16.
Utah returns David Collette but Larry Krystkowiak is waiting for a decision from Kyle Kuzma, who declared for the 2017 NBA Draft but did not sign with an agent, leaving him the possibility of returning to Salt Lake City for his senior season.
Oregon, a program that reached its first Final Four since 1939 this past season, suffered another blow to its 2017-2018 lineup, as Jordan Bell, the breakout star from the NCAA Tournament run, announced he would enter the NBA Draft and sign with an agent, ending his collegiate career.
Bell joins Tyler Dorsey and Dillon Brooks as early entrants in the 2017 NBA Draft. All three of them were starters for the Ducks, as was Dylan Ennis, a graduate transfer, who exhausted his eligibility.
Despite denying a report he would enter and remain in the draft days earlier, Bell formally announced the decision on RiseLongBeach.com on Tuesday.
“To be able to put all that the University of Oregon has done for me into words is going to be very difficult but I will try,” he wrote. “Oregon has become my home. I gained lifelong friends and made so many unforgettable memories here. After talking it over with my family and friends, I have decided that now is the best time for me to pursue my dream of playing in the NBA. With that being said, I’m going to enter my name in the NBA Draft and plan to sign with an agent.”
Bell was one of the dominant defenders in the college basketball, which came apparent to a nationwide audience during March Madness. With Chris Boucher sidelined for the season, Bell held down the fort for the Ducks. In five tournament games, he averaged 12.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. However, his postseason performance will be marred by the two missed boxouts in the closing seconds of Oregon’s national semifinal loss to eventual champion North Carolina.
The 6-foot-9 Bell, who is already 22 years old, is projected to be an early second round pick by DraftExpress.com.
Gonzaga suffered a blow on Tuesday as all-american point guard Nigel Williams-Goss announced that he will declare for the draft and hire an agent.
“After many discussions with my coaches and family, I have decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft with representation,” Williams-Goss said in a statement. “I am 100% confident in this decision and believe I am prepared both mentally and physically to take this step in my career and my life. As always, I give all glory to God for granting me this opportunity. I will continue to represent the entire Gonzaga community to the best of my ability.”
Williams-Goss led Gonzaga to their first Final Four in school history this season. He’s a likely second round pick.
If he had returned, he would have been a favorite to win Player of the Year and Gonzaga would have been a top ten team. Without him, the Zags are likely a top 20-25 team.