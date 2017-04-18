NCAA announces 2019-2022 tournament host sites

The next five Final Fours will be held, in order, in San Antonio, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Indianapolis and New Orleans.
Dayton will remain the host of the First Four through at least 2022.
In 2019, Columbia, South Carolina, and Hartford, Connecticut, will host first round games for the first time since 1970 and 1998, respectively. In 2022, San Francisco, Fort Worth and Cincinnati will be hosting the tournament for the first time in at least 30 years.
In 2020, the NCAA will be hosting the Midwest Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the first time since 2013 that a game other than the Final Four will be played in a dome. That same year, the East Regionals will be played back at Madison Square Garden.
The NCAA’s ban on events in the state of North Carolina has come to an end.
North Carolina will be getting the NCAA tournament back as soon as next season.
On Tuesday, the NCAA sent out an official release with the locations for all NCAA tournament sites for 2018-2022, and in 2018, 2020 and 2021, the NCAA will be playing first weekend games in North Carolina. In 2018, the games will be held in Charlotte, in 2020 they will be in Greensboro and in 2021 Raleigh will host the first weekend. In 2019 and 2022, the NCAA will have first weekend games hosted in South Carolina.
The NCAA had pulled first and second round games from Greensboro for this year’s tournament because of the controversial HB2 law, known as the Bathroom Bill, that was enacted in the state, instead allowing Greenville, South Carolina, to host the games. That’s significant because the NCAA, in 2002, pulled all events from that state because they flew the confederate flag on the statehouse grounds. The flag came down in 2015, and the NCAA rewarded the state with games; it’s hard not to see that as a statement to North Carolina.
In this year’s tournament, No. 2 seed Duke lost a game to No. 7 seed South Carolina in a game that was played in South Carolina instead of in North Carolina. The location wasn’t the only reason Duke lost that game, but you’ll have trouble convincing me that quasi-home court environment didn’t play a role.
HB142 eliminated the part the law that drew the most criticism, forcing transgender people to use the bathroom corresponding to the gender on their birth certificate as opposed to the gender they identify as. HB142 says only state lawmakers, not local governments or school officials, can make rules for public restrooms. HB2 also invalidated any local laws that protect gay or transgender people from discrimination in the workplace or in public accommodations, which was the part of the law that was truly discriminatory and damaging. HB142 prohibits local governments from enacting any new such protections until December 2020.
Last summer, the NCAA sent out a questionnaire to all cities that were considering putting up a bid to host NCAA championship events. It included these questions:
Has your city, county/parish, and/or state passed anti-discrimination laws that are applicable to all persons?
Does your city, county/parish and/or state regulate choice of bathrooms or locker rooms that may affect student-athletes, coaches, administrators, or game officials during the Event?
Does your city, county/parish and/or state regulate choice of bathrooms that may affect fans attending the event?
Does your city, county/parish and/or state have provisions that allow for refusal of accommodations or service to any person?
That was clearly targeted at North Carolina, and replacing HB2 with HB142 only solves the problem of the bathrooms.
“What distinguished North Carolina,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in March of the repeal and replacement of HB2, “there were four distinct problems that the board had with that bill, and they removed some of them but not all of them. If you removed two or three of them, is that enough?”
Clearly, for the NCAA, it was enough, even if North Carolina didn’t actually satisfy the requirements that the NCAA had laid out for them.
Grading the 2017 Coaching Carousel: Who made the best hires?
With New Mexico making the hire of Paul Weir official last week, we’ve now had every high major opening filled and, barring something dramatic happening later this spring, unless you’re a fan of Presbyterian, Coppin State, Grambling State, Florida A&M and Oral Roberts, the carousel has stopped spinning.
I’ve ranked the hires below. My criteria for these rankings aren’t strictly based on how good the coach is that was hired. That does matter, but the bottom line is that Indiana and, say, Missouri have significant differences in the coaches that they can realistically expect to hire.
Different programs also have different expectations. N.C. State and VCU are both basketball schools, but the Wolfpack are the little brothers on Tobacco Road fighting for relevancy whereas VCU is consistently contending for Atlantic 10 titles, happy to get their shot at winning a few games each March.
Given all of that, let’s take a look at how each of the 14 biggest hires worked out this offseason:
THEY GOT THIS PERFECT
1. Archie Miller, Indiana: When you’re a job as good as Indiana is, you shouldn’t be settling when it comes to hiring a head coach. Indiana did not this time around, replacing Tom Crean with one of the best and brightest young coaches in the sport in Archie Miller. Everyone wanted him in the same way that everyone wanted Shaka Smart and everyone wants Gregg Marshall. Indiana was the program that was able to land him, because Indiana was the job that was good enough to pry him from the grips of Dayton.
Miller is going to have his work cut out for him. Indiana hasn’t been to a Final Four since 2002, and there is some work to do with that team before it will be ready to contend for one again. When it comes to coaching, Miller — the younger brother of Arizona’s Sean Miller, the sons of a legendary high school coach in western Pennsylvania — has the chops to get it done. The key is going to be whether he can actually get the players that can allow him to be a national title contender. I have him tops on this list because I think he will.
2. Mike Rhoades, VCU: It took VCU less than 24 hours once Will Wade left for LSU to make a decision on who they would hire as a replacement, and the decision couldn’t have been any better. Rhoades spent a decade as a successful head coach at Randolph-Macon, a good Division III program in southern Virginia, before working as an assistant on Shaka Smart’s staff. He spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Rice, turning the Owls into a program that was relevant in Conference USA, and many in the industry believe him to be a guy that views VCU as a destination job. He’s intense, he’ll fit the Havoc mantra to a ‘T’ and understands just how important the Rams are to the city of Richmond.
At this point it’s fair to wonder if VCU is a job that makes the coach look better than he is — the last four VCU head coaches have gone on to get high-major jobs, the most successful of which was Jeff Capel, who ran the Oklahoma program into the ground after an Elite 8 appearance — but I think there’s little doubt Rhoades will have a great deal of success there. VCU, along with Dayton, should continue on as a top two program in the Atlantic 10 for the foreseeable future.
GOOD HIRES
3. Brad Underwood, Illinois: I loved the way Illinois got this hire done. No search firms, no leaks and a fairly surprising announcement that popped up on a Saturday morning during the NCAA tournament, stating that the Illini had poached the former Stephen F. Austin coach from Oklahoma State. Underwood has been to four NCAA tournaments in four seasons as a head coach, went 89-13 at SFA and is coming off of an NCAA tournament trip with the Pokes that saw him turn Jawun Evans into a first round pick and Jeffery Carroll into an all-Big 12 player.
My concern at Illinois is going to be how well Underwood recruits Chicago. That’s the key to the Illinois job, and some of that concern was alleviated when Underwood hired ‘Chin’ Coleman, a former coach with the Mac Irvin Fire — Chicago’s powerhouse Nike AAU program — last week.
4. Cuonzo Martin, Missouri: Martin has been a hot name in coaching for what seems like half-a-decade at this point, but he’s been the head coach of three different programs for the last nine seasons and has been to just two NCAA tournaments and one Sweet 16 despite having a team with three NBA players at Tennessee and Jaylen Brown and Ivan Rabb at Cal. There’s reason to question his coaching chops, but when you’re a Missouri program that’s dealing with NCAA issues and coming off three straight 20-loss seasons, you’re not getting Archie Miller or Gregg Marshall.
St. Louis, where Martin is from, is loaded with players. He’ll keep kids from Missouri — a state that’s churned out the likes of Bradley Beal, Otto Porter, O.G. Anunoby, Ben McLemore, David Lee, Alec Burks, Pat McCaw and Tyler Hansbrough in the last decade — in-state, just like he did with Michael Porter Jr. That should be enough to keep Missouri in the mix for NCAA tournament bids and a top four finish in the SEC every year. What else do Tiger fans want?
5. Will Wade, LSU: Wade, like Miller and Keatts, is a guy that most believe to be an up-and-coming star in the business. After two successful seasons at Chattanooga and two NCAA tournaments with VCU — one of which came after an Atlantic 10 regular season title, which is something Shaka Smart never did — Wade jumped to LSU. It will be a transition for him, as he’ll be recruiting a different region and a different caliber of player, but he’s a bright guy, a very good coach and willing to play an entertaining style. I don’t know if I see him pushing Kentucky for SEC supremacy, but I do think he can make NCAA tournaments in Baton Rouge.
6. Kevin Keatts, N.C. State: Keatts was the guy that N.C. State needed to get once it became clear that Archie Miller wasn’t going to happen. He went to back-to-back NCAA tournaments with UNC Wilmington, he’s a proven recruiter and he’s a disciple of Rick Pitino. I have little doubt that Keatts will make the Wolfpack relevant in the ACC once again, but the question is whether or not relevance will suffice. The ACC is a monster. Duke finished fifth in the league and was a No. 2 seed. Clemson finished 12th and was on the bubble entering the ACC tournament. If Keatts consistently has N.C. State in the 6th-8th range in the league, making NCAA tournaments without pushing Duke or UNC for league titles, will everyone be happy with it?
7. Anthony Grant, Dayton: This wasn’t a sexy hire, but Grant is a Dayton alum that had success at VCU and has spent time in the NBA next to Billy Donovan on Oklahoma City’s bench. The biggest question I have here is going to be what it’s like replacing Archie Miller. Can he match his predecessor’s success? With everything the Flyers lose, it may take some time to get there.
ROLLING THE DICE
8. Patrick Ewing, Georgetown: On the one hand, Patrick Ewing was a Hall of Fame NBA player that has spent the last 15 years on an NBA bench. He knows basketball. On the other hand, he’s never had to recruit before, he’s never run a college program before and there may be a reason that he was passed over as an NBA head coach time and again. He might turn out to be Fred Hoiberg. He might also turn out to be Chris Mullin. I think the former is more likely than the latter, but there’s nothing we can do but wait and see.
9. Mike Hopkins, Washington: It’s hard to know what to expect from ‘Hop’ after he spent the last two decades on staff at Syracuse, where he was the coach-in-waiting that got tired of waiting. I’ve always thought of the Huskies as a bit of a sleeping giant, one that Lorenzo Romar was able to awake for a five-year stretch last decade. If he can tap into the talent-rich Seattle recruiting grounds, he should be able to win games, but it’s hard to know for sure; all we’ve seen from him as a head coach was a 4-5 run as Syracuse’s interim last season, a year when the Orange made the Final Four.
10. Brian Dutcher, San Diego State: Steve Fisher retired earlier this month and was replaced by Dutcher, he longtime right-hand man and coaching-in-waiting. It will be fascinating to see what happens with the Aztecs now. Fisher built that into a Mountain West powerhouse from nothing, but SDSU fell on hard times in recent years. Dutcher knows everything that he needs to know about SDSU and how Fisher did what he did, but … how often does handing a program off to an assistant coach actually work? It’s probably less often than you think.
DID THE SCHOOLS GET THIS RIGHT?
11. Matt McCall, UMass: UMass looked like they had made a great hire with Winthrop’s Pat Kelsey, and then 15 minutes before a scheduled press conference to introduce him as the new head coach of the Minutemen, the hire was walked back. To be fair, UMass did end up getting a good one in McCall, who had a good two-year run at Chattanooga following in Will Wade’s footsteps, but it’s hard to be too celebratory about a hire when it’s clearly, at-best, the program’s No. 2 choice.
12. Paul Weir, New Mexico: The Lobos initially gave head coach Craig Neal a vote of confidence before eventually making the decision to change leadership. After a search that included names like Tim Miles and Spurs assistant James Barrego — twice — UNM eventually landed on Weir, who was the head coach at arch-rival New Mexico State.
COACHES IN A TOUGH SPOT
13. Wyking Jones, Cal, and Mike Boynton Jr., Oklahoma State: Both Cal and Oklahoma State opted to promote assistants already on staff instead of going out and finding a coach as a replacement, and both were put in difficult-to-impossible positions. Cal is losing essentially everyone — including star freshman point guard Charlie Moore — from a team that was already in need of a rebuild. Oklahoma State lost Phil Forte to graduation and Jawun Evans to the draft. Boynton, to his credit, at least returns Jeffery Carroll and has already landed Miami (OH) transfer Michael Weathers.
The more interesting story here, however, is that both Jones and Boynton are young, African-American assistant coaches that interviewed their way into head coaching jobs in Power 5 leagues. On the surface, this looks like a great thing for a profession that is skewed white, but, as one industry source put it, this “set young black coaches back another 10 years.” Oklahoma State, in a best-case scenario, is a middle-of-the-pack Big 12 program, and the current state of the program is not a best-case scenario. Cal is at least two years away from competing for an NCAA tournament berth. Put another way, it’s unlikely that anyone would have immediate success at either program, let alone two career assistants getting their first shot at a head coaching gig, and any struggles Jones and Boynton do have only makes it more difficult for the next young, black coach to get that next high-major head coaching opening.
And then there is the money aspect of this. Both Boynton and Jones got their jobs in part because neither university wanted to spend what was required to get a big name. Did they get the job because they came at a discount and were willing to take a shot at winning in a place where, financially, they aren’t set up to win?
“I’m 100 percent rooting for those guys to kill it,” the source said, “but this is the sad reality.”
Report: LIU Brooklyn hires Derek Kellogg as new head coach
LIU Brooklyn will hire former UMass head coach Derek Kellogg to be its next head coach, according to a report from ESPN.com’s Jeff Goodman.
Kellogg spent the past nine seasons as the head coach of the Minutemen as he made one NCAA tournament appearance and two trips to the NIT. After a third consecutive season without making a postseason appearance, UMass moved on from Kellogg earlier this offseason.
The Blackbirds are coming off of a very solid 20-12 season and second-place finish in the NEC but they opted to move on from former head coach Jack Perri.
A native of Springfield, Massachusetts, Kellogg has recruited both the Northeast and nationally at a very high level but that didn’t always translate to on-court success at UMass. It’ll be intriguing to see what kind of talent Kellogg can get into LIU Brooklyn as he’s got a fertile recruiting ground to work with.
VCU lands huge transfer in Rice guard Marcus Evans
VCU landed one of the best transfers available on Monday as Rice guard Marcus Evans pledged to the Rams. The 6-foot-2 Evans is a native of Chesapeake, Virginia as he’ll be returning closer to home to finish out his college career. Evans will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer regulations before getting two more seasons of eligibility with VCU.
Evans scored 1,350 points at Rice over the last two seasons as he was one of the best players in Conference USA. As a sophomore last season, Evans averaged 19.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game as he shot 42 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range.
With more help around him, Evans should be counted on to be an immediate impact scorer in the Atlantic 10 as he’s an important recruiting win for new head coach Mike Rhoades.
Rhoades previously recruited Evans to Rice and coached him the past two seasons, so there should be an immediate comfort level between the two.
South Florida has landed Penn State graduate transfer Payton Banks, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.
The Bulls have quickly tried to turn its roster around by going with veteran players as Banks is the team’s third graduate transfer commitment in the last week. The 6-foot-6 Banks averaged 10.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 36 percent from three-point range for the Nittany Lions last season.
Banks joins Fairleigh Dickenson point guard Stephan Jiggetts and another Penn State transfer in guard Terrence Samuel as recent players to join the Bulls.
New head coach Brian Gregory clearly wants to add some experience to a roster that was last in the American last season and Jiggetts and Banks are potential starters that he can potentially lean on during his first season.