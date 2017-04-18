Graduate transfer Justin Bibbins heading to Utah

Utah’s backcourt got a bit smaller this offseason. While 5-foot-8 Justin Bibbins isn’t a big guard, he will provide experience to a new-look backcourt for the Utes, as he announced he would transfer to Utah for his final season of eligibility.

Bibbins, a graduate transfer, spent his first three years at Long Beach State. He averaged 13.1 points and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 38 percent from three, this past season for the 49ers.

The Utes have had its share of roster turnover this spring. Lorenzo Bonam is set to graduate while Devon Daniels and JoJo Zamora, two guards in the rotation this past year, both transferred from the program.

Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson has never shied away from scheduling high-major opponents, so Bibbins has experience against better competition. This season alone he faced five NCAA Tournament teams out of conference, including eventual national champion North Carolina. He also recorded a 16-point, six-assist effort against future Pac 12 Conference foe Oregon State in a meeting on Dec. 16.

Utah returns David Collette but Larry Krystkowiak is waiting for a decision from Kyle Kuzma, who declared for the 2017 NBA Draft but did not sign with an agent, leaving him the possibility of returning to Salt Lake City for his senior season.