VCU lands huge transfer in Rice guard Marcus Evans

VCU landed one of the best transfers available on Monday as Rice guard Marcus Evans pledged to the Rams. The 6-foot-2 Evans is a native of Chesapeake, Virginia as he’ll be returning closer to home to finish out his college career. Evans will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer regulations before getting two more seasons of eligibility with VCU.

Evans scored 1,350 points at Rice over the last two seasons as he was one of the best players in Conference USA. As a sophomore last season, Evans averaged 19.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game as he shot 42 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range.

With more help around him, Evans should be counted on to be an immediate impact scorer in the Atlantic 10 as he’s an important recruiting win for new head coach Mike Rhoades.

Rhoades previously recruited Evans to Rice and coached him the past two seasons, so there should be an immediate comfort level between the two.