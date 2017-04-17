South Florida lands Penn State graduate transfer Payton Banks

South Florida has landed Penn State graduate transfer Payton Banks, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.

The Bulls have quickly tried to turn its roster around by going with veteran players as Banks is the team’s third graduate transfer commitment in the last week. The 6-foot-6 Banks averaged 10.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 36 percent from three-point range for the Nittany Lions last season.

Banks joins Fairleigh Dickenson point guard Stephan Jiggetts and another Penn State transfer in guard Terrence Samuel as recent players to join the Bulls.

New head coach Brian Gregory clearly wants to add some experience to a roster that was last in the American last season and Jiggetts and Banks are potential starters that he can potentially lean on during his first season.