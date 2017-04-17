Report: LIU Brooklyn hires Derek Kellogg as new head coach

LIU Brooklyn will hire former UMass head coach Derek Kellogg to be its next head coach, according to a report from ESPN.com’s Jeff Goodman.

Kellogg spent the past nine seasons as the head coach of the Minutemen as he made one NCAA tournament appearance and two trips to the NIT. After a third consecutive season without making a postseason appearance, UMass moved on from Kellogg earlier this offseason.

The Blackbirds are coming off of a very solid 20-12 season and second-place finish in the NEC but they opted to move on from former head coach Jack Perri.

A native of Springfield, Massachusetts, Kellogg has recruited both the Northeast and nationally at a very high level but that didn’t always translate to on-court success at UMass. It’ll be intriguing to see what kind of talent Kellogg can get into LIU Brooklyn as he’s got a fertile recruiting ground to work with.