Report: LIU Brooklyn hires Derek Kellogg as new head coach

LIU Brooklyn will hire former UMass head coach Derek Kellogg to be its next head coach, according to a report from ESPN.com’s Jeff Goodman.
Kellogg spent the past nine seasons as the head coach of the Minutemen as he made one NCAA tournament appearance and two trips to the NIT. After a third consecutive season without making a postseason appearance, UMass moved on from Kellogg earlier this offseason.
The Blackbirds are coming off of a very solid 20-12 season and second-place finish in the NEC but they opted to move on from former head coach Jack Perri.
A native of Springfield, Massachusetts, Kellogg has recruited both the Northeast and nationally at a very high level but that didn’t always translate to on-court success at UMass. It’ll be intriguing to see what kind of talent Kellogg can get into LIU Brooklyn as he’s got a fertile recruiting ground to work with.
VCU landed one of the best transfers available on Monday as Rice guard Marcus Evans pledged to the Rams. The 6-foot-2 Evans is a native of Chesapeake, Virginia as he’ll be returning closer to home to finish out his college career. Evans will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer regulations before getting two more seasons of eligibility with VCU.
Evans scored 1,350 points at Rice over the last two seasons as he was one of the best players in Conference USA. As a sophomore last season, Evans averaged 19.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game as he shot 42 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range.
With more help around him, Evans should be counted on to be an immediate impact scorer in the Atlantic 10 as he’s an important recruiting win for new head coach Mike Rhoades.
Rhoades previously recruited Evans to Rice and coached him the past two seasons, so there should be an immediate comfort level between the two.
South Florida has landed Penn State graduate transfer Payton Banks, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.
The Bulls have quickly tried to turn its roster around by going with veteran players as Banks is the team’s third graduate transfer commitment in the last week. The 6-foot-6 Banks averaged 10.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 36 percent from three-point range for the Nittany Lions last season.
Banks joins Fairleigh Dickenson point guard Stephan Jiggetts and another Penn State transfer in guard Terrence Samuel as recent players to join the Bulls.
New head coach Brian Gregory clearly wants to add some experience to a roster that was last in the American last season and Jiggetts and Banks are potential starters that he can potentially lean on during his first season.
New Mexico State has found its new head coach with the hiring of Wichita State assistant coach Chris Jans, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.
The 48-year-old Jans was the head coach at Bowling Green for one season, leading the program to a 21-13 mark and CIT appearance in 2014-15, but he was fired after the season when video surfaced of him acting inappropriately while drunk at a campus bar.
Jans returned to Wichita State shortly after being fired and he was elevated to associate head coach under Gregg Marshall this year. While Jans obviously has some baggage with his past at Bowling Green, there is no questioning that he’s been apart of a lot of successful basketball teams over the last few seasons with his time with the Shockers.
Jans replaces former head coach Paul Weir, who spent one season with the Aggies before being hired by New Mexico this offseason. The Aggies badly need stability at head coach as Jans will be the program’s third head man in the last three seasons.
Illinois State lost a valuable piece to its rotation on Monday as forward MiKyle McIntosh will leave the program to pursue other options.
The 6-foot-7 McIntosh will first try his hand at the NBA Draft process by testing the waters without an agent. If professional opportunities don’t work out for McIntosh, he will become a graduate transfer that will be an option for a number of high-major programs for next season.
One of the Missouri Valley Conference’s better players last season, McIntosh averaged 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season for the Redbirds.
Illinois State just missed the NCAA tournament and McIntosh was one of the team’s best players, so he could be a valuable rotation player who brings experience at forward.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshman Josh Jackson has announced he will enter the NBA draft.
Jackson, who released a statement on Monday, was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He helped the Jayhawks to a 31-5 record and a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.
The 6-foot-8 Jackson has signed with former NBA player B.J. Armstrong of Wasserman Media Group.
Jackson arrived at Kansas after a stellar prep career in Detroit and Napa, California. He says in the statement that after “consulting with my family, I have decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft and pursue my dream of playing professional basketball.”
He added that he was thankful for “all of the support I have received from my coaches and teammates at Kansas.”