P.J. Dozier to sign with an agent, remain in NBA Draft

South Carolina guard P.J. Dozier is expected to sign with an agent and remain in the NBA Draft, according to reports from The Vertical and ESPN.
Dozier initially declared for the draft with the intention of keeping his eligibility, but he has since decided to fully pursue a professional career.
A 6-foot-6 point guard, Dozier starred for the Gamecocks in their run to the Final Four this season, averaging 15.6 points in five games for Frank Martin’s club. Dozier, for the season, averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals, but he shot just 28.5 percent from three. While he will be able to contribute immediately on the defensive end of the floor in the NBA, his question marks as a shooter likely mean he’ll end up being a second round pick.
Losing Dozier, a South Carolina native, is a massive blow for a South Carolina team that is already looking to replace Sindarius Thornwell, who graduated this year.
Arizona announced over the weekend that the program had hired former Washington head coach Lorenzo Romar as associate head coach, with Romar replacing Joe Pasternack on staff. Pasternack is now the head coach at UC Santa Barbara.
“It’s an exciting day for Arizona Basketball to be able to welcome Lorenzo Romar and his family to our basketball family,” said Arizona head coach Sean Miller. “Lorenzo’s accomplishments in this game speak for themselves, including his successful tenure as the head coach at Washington for the last 15 seasons. However, his dedication to his players, passion for this game and impeccable character is what everybody that knows him loves about him. He will no doubt make a significant impact in all aspects of our basketball program as we continue to build and improve in all that we do.”
Romar spent a decade-and-a-half coaching at Washington, and while the Huskies struggled towards the end of his time in Seattle, he was arguably the most successful coach in the history of the program. That was largely due to the fact that he was able to recruit so well. He sent six players to the first round of the NBA Draft in the last six seasons — that doesn’t include Isaiah Thomas — and if he hadn’t been fired he could have very well ended up landing the No. 1 picks in the 2017 and 2018 drafts in Markelle Fultz and Michael Porter Jr.
A Southern California native, Romar is one of the nation’s best recruiters, and his addition to a program that is already landing players like Deandre Ayton should be terrifying for west coast teams.
“Of all the potential opportunities that were out there for me, joining the Arizona program was the one that was the most appealing,” Romar said. “I truly believe Sean Miller is one of the best coaches in America. The opportunity to join him, his staff and the rich tradition of Arizona Basketball is something that I’m extremely excited about.”
Late on Sunday night, Shams Charania of The Vertical reported that Oregon’s Jordan Bell, one of the breakout stars of the NCAA tournament, had decided to declare for the NBA Draft and sign with an agent.
He’s projected as an early second round pick.
Only Bell says that he has not yet made a decision on his draft status:
Bell averaged 10.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks this season and spent the NCAA tournament looking like the second coming of Ben Wallace with his ability to control the paint. He’s already 22 years old, so it would make sense for him to enter the draft.
It remains to be seen whether or not Charania’s report is accurate.
If Bell does leave, he would be the fourth member of Oregon’s Final Four team to depart the program with years of eligibility remaining. Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey both declared for the NBA Draft, while Casey Benson announced his intention to transfer out of the program.
Florida junior forward Devin Robinson will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft and sign with an agent.
The 6-foot-8 Robinson was one of the most versatile frontcourt players in the country by the end of last season as he emerged as a major threat on both ends of the floor. Robinson averaged 11.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as a junior as he helped Florida advance to the Elite Eight. Robinson shot 47 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three-point range last season.
Without Robinson, Florida’s stock drops quite a bit for next season as they’ll have to replace him in the front court. The Gators could still be in position to be one of the better teams in the country but the loss of Robinson is going to sting.
Potential one-and-done college prospects are facing more pressure than ever to make immediate money playing basketball and it appears that at least one top-ten prospect turned down a seven-figure offer to play professionally next season.
Class of 2017 five-star prospect Kevin Knox is still deciding between Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Missouri and North Carolina. But according to a story from Bob Putnam of the Tampa Bay Times, Knox also had an offer from the Chinese Basketball Association.
From Putnam’s story:
He has already turned down an offer to turn pro as soon as he graduates from Tampa Catholic. A professional team from China called his parents last month, offering $1.4 million for their son to play overseas for a year before entering the NBA draft.
“I didn’t put much stock into the offer,” said his father, also named Kevin. “We politely said thanks but no thanks. He’s going to college.”
Knox is a high-flying prospect with a father, also named Kevin Knox, who was an NFL Draft pick out of Florida State with the Chicago Bears. So you can understand a little bit why foreign professional leagues might be intrigued by having the younger Knox for only a season since he has a background that includes a former prominent athlete.
It’s also interesting that Knox would pick going to college for a season, because if the reported $1.4 million offer is true then that is a lot of potential earnings to pass over for a first season.
We’re likely to hear about more offers to elite Class of 2017 prospects, but it seems safe that Knox will be playing college basketball next season.
Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett made a huge impact on a Chicago high school basketball program this month.
Morgan Park High School won the Illinois Class 3A boys basketball state championship for the third time in five seasons in March, but the Mustangs couldn’t afford state championship rings with budget cuts and funding issues with Chicago Public Schools.
Head coach Nick Irvin and athletics director Michael Berger started asking for donations towards rings on social media and that’s when Bennett and others started to step in. Parents and faculty from Fenwick High School–the team Morgan Park defeated in overtime in the state title game–wrote emails about helping while comedian Hannibal Buress, a Chicago native, also reached out.
Then Bennett got involved and made a sizable impact on the project by footing a lot of bill for the rings while also designing them for Morgan Park. According to a story from Michael O’Brien of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bennett spoke to Morgan Park via FaceTime to give them the news.
“I put him up on the big screen and let him tell the kids,” Irvin said to O’Brien. “They knew who he was right away and got really excited. They were so happy, it was great to see their reaction. That is a blessing right there.”
Bennett finally unveiled his design for the rings on Instagram on Saturday morning as it means that the rings should be finished pretty soon.
There is no connection between Bennett and Morgan Park besides the tight end formerly playing for the Chicago Bears for three seasons but it was a great gesture by him, and everyone else involved, to donate and make this happen. It’s nice to see that Morgan Park will be getting its state championship rings.