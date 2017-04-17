New Mexico State hires Chris Jans as head coach

New Mexico State has found its new head coach with the hiring of Wichita State assistant coach Chris Jans, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com.
The 48-year-old Jans was the head coach at Bowling Green for one season, leading the program to a 21-13 mark and CIT appearance in 2014-15, but he was fired after the season when video surfaced of him acting inappropriately while drunk at a campus bar.
Jans returned to Wichita State shortly after being fired and he was elevated to associate head coach under Gregg Marshall this year. While Jans obviously has some baggage with his past at Bowling Green, there is no questioning that he’s been apart of a lot of successful basketball teams over the last few seasons with his time with the Shockers.
Jans replaces former head coach Paul Weir, who spent one season with the Aggies before being hired by New Mexico this offseason. The Aggies badly need stability at head coach as Jans will be the program’s third head man in the last three seasons.
Illinois State lost a valuable piece to its rotation on Monday as forward MiKyle McIntosh will leave the program to pursue other options.
The 6-foot-7 McIntosh will first try his hand at the NBA Draft process by testing the waters without an agent. If professional opportunities don’t work out for McIntosh, he will become a graduate transfer that will be an option for a number of high-major programs for next season.
One of the Missouri Valley Conference’s better players last season, McIntosh averaged 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season for the Redbirds.
Illinois State just missed the NCAA tournament and McIntosh was one of the team’s best players, so he could be a valuable rotation player who brings experience at forward.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshman Josh Jackson has announced he will enter the NBA draft.
Jackson, who released a statement on Monday, was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He helped the Jayhawks to a 31-5 record and a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.
The 6-foot-8 Jackson has signed with former NBA player B.J. Armstrong of Wasserman Media Group.
Jackson arrived at Kansas after a stellar prep career in Detroit and Napa, California. He says in the statement that after “consulting with my family, I have decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft and pursue my dream of playing professional basketball.”
He added that he was thankful for “all of the support I have received from my coaches and teammates at Kansas.”
Arizona announced over the weekend that the program had hired former Washington head coach Lorenzo Romar as associate head coach, with Romar replacing Joe Pasternack on staff. Pasternack is now the head coach at UC Santa Barbara.
“It’s an exciting day for Arizona Basketball to be able to welcome Lorenzo Romar and his family to our basketball family,” said Arizona head coach Sean Miller. “Lorenzo’s accomplishments in this game speak for themselves, including his successful tenure as the head coach at Washington for the last 15 seasons. However, his dedication to his players, passion for this game and impeccable character is what everybody that knows him loves about him. He will no doubt make a significant impact in all aspects of our basketball program as we continue to build and improve in all that we do.”
Romar spent a decade-and-a-half coaching at Washington, and while the Huskies struggled towards the end of his time in Seattle, he was arguably the most successful coach in the history of the program. That was largely due to the fact that he was able to recruit so well. He sent six players to the first round of the NBA Draft in the last six seasons — that doesn’t include Isaiah Thomas — and if he hadn’t been fired he could have very well ended up landing the No. 1 picks in the 2017 and 2018 drafts in Markelle Fultz and Michael Porter Jr.
A Southern California native, Romar is one of the nation’s best recruiters, and his addition to a program that is already landing players like Deandre Ayton should be terrifying for west coast teams.
“Of all the potential opportunities that were out there for me, joining the Arizona program was the one that was the most appealing,” Romar said. “I truly believe Sean Miller is one of the best coaches in America. The opportunity to join him, his staff and the rich tradition of Arizona Basketball is something that I’m extremely excited about.”
South Carolina guard P.J. Dozier is expected to sign with an agent and remain in the NBA Draft, according to reports from The Vertical and ESPN.
Dozier initially declared for the draft with the intention of keeping his eligibility, but he has since decided to fully pursue a professional career.
A 6-foot-6 point guard, Dozier starred for the Gamecocks in their run to the Final Four this season, averaging 15.6 points in five games for Frank Martin’s club. Dozier, for the season, averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals, but he shot just 28.5 percent from three. While he will be able to contribute immediately on the defensive end of the floor in the NBA, his question marks as a shooter likely mean he’ll end up being a second round pick.
Losing Dozier, a South Carolina native, is a massive blow for a South Carolina team that is already looking to replace Sindarius Thornwell, who graduated this year.
Late on Sunday night, Shams Charania of The Vertical reported that Oregon’s Jordan Bell, one of the breakout stars of the NCAA tournament, had decided to declare for the NBA Draft and sign with an agent.
He’s projected as an early second round pick.
Only Bell says that he has not yet made a decision on his draft status:
Bell averaged 10.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks this season and spent the NCAA tournament looking like the second coming of Ben Wallace with his ability to control the paint. He’s already 22 years old, so it would make sense for him to enter the draft.
It remains to be seen whether or not Charania’s report is accurate.
If Bell does leave, he would be the fourth member of Oregon’s Final Four team to depart the program with years of eligibility remaining. Dillon Brooks and Tyler Dorsey both declared for the NBA Draft, while Casey Benson announced his intention to transfer out of the program.