VIDEO: North Carolina’s Luke Maye throws 76 mph ceremonial first pitch

North Carolina forward Luke Maye will forever be remembered for the jumper on the left wing that sealed an Elite Eight win over Kentucky in the 2017 NCAA tournament.

But the 6-foot-8 Maye also appears to be a talented baseball player.

The sophomore hero that helped the Tar Heels capture a basketball national championship this season was honored on Friday night by throwing out the first pitch against N.C. State. Maye didn’t disappoint during his ceremonial efforts by firing a 76 mph fastball.

Maye’s brother, Cole, is a left-handed freshman pitcher on the Florida baseball team while the duo’s father, Mark, was a starting quarterback at North Carolina in the ’80s. It looks like Luke was the one who went with the unique sport by picking basketball instead of something that can really utilize his family’s arm strength.

Luke Maye with a 76 mph FB for the first pitch. pic.twitter.com/1lCQTdfpw8 — Hudson Belinsky (@hudsonbelinsky) April 14, 2017