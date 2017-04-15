Florida’s Devin Robinson heading to NBA Draft and signing with an agent

Florida junior forward Devin Robinson will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft and sign with an agent.
The 6-foot-8 Robinson was one of the most versatile frontcourt players in the country by the end of last season as he emerged as a major threat on both ends of the floor. Robinson averaged 11.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as a junior as he helped Florida advance to the Elite Eight. Robinson shot 47 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three-point range last season.
Without Robinson, Florida’s stock drops quite a bit for next season as they’ll have to replace him in the front court. The Gators could still be in position to be one of the better teams in the country but the loss of Robinson is going to sting.
Potential one-and-done college prospects are facing more pressure than ever to make immediate money playing basketball and it appears that at least one top-ten prospect turned down a seven-figure offer to play professionally next season.
Class of 2017 five-star prospect Kevin Knox is still deciding between Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Missouri and North Carolina. But according to a story from Bob Putnam of the Tampa Bay Times, Knox also had an offer from the Chinese Basketball Association.
From Putnam’s story:
He has already turned down an offer to turn pro as soon as he graduates from Tampa Catholic. A professional team from China called his parents last month, offering $1.4 million for their son to play overseas for a year before entering the NBA draft.
“I didn’t put much stock into the offer,” said his father, also named Kevin. “We politely said thanks but no thanks. He’s going to college.”
Knox is a high-flying prospect with a father, also named Kevin Knox, who was an NFL Draft pick out of Florida State with the Chicago Bears. So you can understand a little bit why foreign professional leagues might be intrigued by having the younger Knox for only a season since he has a background that includes a former prominent athlete.
It’s also interesting that Knox would pick going to college for a season, because if the reported $1.4 million offer is true then that is a lot of potential earnings to pass over for a first season.
We’re likely to hear about more offers to elite Class of 2017 prospects, but it seems safe that Knox will be playing college basketball next season.
Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett made a huge impact on a Chicago high school basketball program this month.
Morgan Park High School won the Illinois Class 3A boys basketball state championship for the third time in five seasons in March, but the Mustangs couldn’t afford state championship rings with budget cuts and funding issues with Chicago Public Schools.
Head coach Nick Irvin and athletics director Michael Berger started asking for donations towards rings on social media and that’s when Bennett and others started to step in. Parents and faculty from Fenwick High School–the team Morgan Park defeated in overtime in the state title game–wrote emails about helping while comedian Hannibal Buress, a Chicago native, also reached out.
Then Bennett got involved and made a sizable impact on the project by footing a lot of bill for the rings while also designing them for Morgan Park. According to a story from Michael O’Brien of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bennett spoke to Morgan Park via FaceTime to give them the news.
“I put him up on the big screen and let him tell the kids,” Irvin said to O’Brien. “They knew who he was right away and got really excited. They were so happy, it was great to see their reaction. That is a blessing right there.”
Bennett finally unveiled his design for the rings on Instagram on Saturday morning as it means that the rings should be finished pretty soon.
There is no connection between Bennett and Morgan Park besides the tight end formerly playing for the Chicago Bears for three seasons but it was a great gesture by him, and everyone else involved, to donate and make this happen. It’s nice to see that Morgan Park will be getting its state championship rings.
North Carolina forward Luke Maye will forever be remembered for the jumper on the left wing that sealed an Elite Eight win over Kentucky in the 2017 NCAA tournament.
But the 6-foot-8 Maye also appears to be a talented baseball player.
The sophomore hero that helped the Tar Heels capture a basketball national championship this season was honored on Friday night by throwing out the first pitch against N.C. State. Maye didn’t disappoint during his ceremonial efforts by firing a 76 mph fastball.
Maye’s brother, Cole, is a left-handed freshman pitcher on the Florida baseball team while the duo’s father, Mark, was a starting quarterback at North Carolina in the ’80s. It looks like Luke was the one who went with the unique sport by picking basketball instead of something that can really utilize his family’s arm strength.
Michigan State got a National Player of the Year candidate back and Arizona got an all-american candidate, making both preseason top five teams. Travis Hines joins me to break that down, then John Martin of 92.9 FM ESPN in Memphis joins me to talk about the Lawson family, Tubby Smith and the disaster in Memphis.
Cal’s Charlie Moore was expected to play an important role in the first season of the Wyking Jones era. However, the freshman point guard has elected to transfer to a school closer to his home in Chicago, the program announced on Thursday night.
“After many discussions with my family, I’ve made the decision to transfer to be closer to home,” Moore said in a statement issued by the school. “This was an extremely difficult decision for me, but the opportunity to be closer to my family is one that I feel is necessary for me at this time. I am grateful for my first year at California and for teammates who became my brothers. I look forward to supporting Coach Jones and the Bears in the future, and I also want to thank the fans for all their support this past season.”
Moore, who originally committed to Memphis but decommitted once Josh Pastner left for Georgia Tech, started 34 games for the Golden Bears and averaged 12.2 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game. In the second game of his collegiate career, he scored 38 points in an overtime win over UC-Irvine.
The 5-foot-11 Moore, rated No. 55 overall in the Class of 2016 by Rivals, had been recruited by both DePaul and Illinois. He took official visits to VCU and Pittsburgh along with trips to Memphis and Cal.
With Jabri Bird and Grant Mullins out of eligibility and Ivan Rabb entering the NBA Draft, Cal returns only one starter from a season ago. The Golden Bears do bring in Kentucky transfer Marcus Lee, who sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules. King’s first year at the helm in Berkeley has the makings of a long one.