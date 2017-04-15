Florida’s Devin Robinson heading to NBA Draft and signing with an agent

Potential one-and-done college prospects are facing more pressure than ever to make immediate money playing basketball and it appears that at least one top-ten prospect turned down a seven-figure offer to play professionally next season.

Class of 2017 five-star prospect Kevin Knox is still deciding between Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Missouri and North Carolina. But according to a story from Bob Putnam of the Tampa Bay Times, Knox also had an offer from the Chinese Basketball Association.

From Putnam’s story:

He has already turned down an offer to turn pro as soon as he graduates from Tampa Catholic. A professional team from China called his parents last month, offering $1.4 million for their son to play overseas for a year before entering the NBA draft. “I didn’t put much stock into the offer,” said his father, also named Kevin. “We politely said thanks but no thanks. He’s going to college.”

Knox is a high-flying prospect with a father, also named Kevin Knox, who was an NFL Draft pick out of Florida State with the Chicago Bears. So you can understand a little bit why foreign professional leagues might be intrigued by having the younger Knox for only a season since he has a background that includes a former prominent athlete.

It’s also interesting that Knox would pick going to college for a season, because if the reported $1.4 million offer is true then that is a lot of potential earnings to pass over for a first season.

We’re likely to hear about more offers to elite Class of 2017 prospects, but it seems safe that Knox will be playing college basketball next season.