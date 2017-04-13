More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Miles Bridges’ return to Michigan State would make Sparty a title favorite

By Rob Dauster Apr 13, 2017

Miles Bridges’ impending return to Michigan State is the game-changer of the offseason.

It’s not quite done yet.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, who is as plugged in with agents as anyone, Bridges is expected to return to Michigan State for his sophomore season, bypassing the chance to, potentially, be a top ten pick despite being “encouraged” to leave by everyone from Tom Izzo to agents to former Spartans now playing in the NBA. He may take the weekend to think on it.

But if he does come back?

Oh boy.

Michigan State goes from being a Big Ten title challenger to a team that could very well end up being the preseason No. 1 team in the country.

I don’t say that lightly, either. As it stands, we have the Spartans at No. 11 in our Preseason Top 25, but that’s assuming that Bridges, who averaged 16.9 points, 8.3 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks — a stat-line that hasn’t been posted in 25 years, which is as far back as basketball reference’s database goes — playing predominantly as a small-ball four for a team that saw half their front line rotation miss the year with knee injuries. If Bridges returns, he won’t only be a sure-fire Preseason All-American, he might be the Preseason National Player of the Year.

With Bridges back, this is what Michigan State’s roster breakdown will look like:

  • PG: Cassius Winston, So.
  • SG: Joshua Langford, So.
  • SF: Miles Bridges, So.
  • PF: Jaren Jackson, Fr.
  • C: Nick Ward, So.
  • Bench: Xavier Tillman, Fr.; Matt McQuaid, Jr.; Tum Tum Nairn, Sr.; Kyle Ahrens, Jr.; Gavin Schilling, Sr.; Kenny Goins, Jr.

Assuming the back court takes a step forward, which is what typically happens to freshmen when they become sophomores, that roster is as good as any in college basketball, and that’s before you throw in that they are coached by Tom Izzo, who has a habit of getting the most out of his teams.

And frankly, this could end up being Izzo’s best chance to win a title since his title.

You’re giving him a National Player of the Year candidate in Bridges, one that is just too perfectly suited to playing that role in this system. You’re giving him a center in Ward that averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 boards in less than 20 minutes per game as a freshman. You’re giving a five-star prospect in Jaren Jackson that should slot in perfectly alongside Bridges and Ward.

Izzo can make do with that.

And if Winston and Langford do take that step forward?

Then Bridges’ return would be what makes the Spartans a favorite to win the national title.

Like I said: game-changer.

Kansas sharp-shooter Svi Mykhailiuk to test NBA draft waters

Associated Press Apr 13, 2017

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas guard Svi Mykhailiuk is entering the NBA draft, but is not hiring an agent and could decide by May 24 to withdraw his name and return for his senior season.

The 6-foot-8 Mykhailiuk started 25 games last season, averaging 9.8 points and shooting 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. The native of Ukraine made at least three 3-pointers in 11 games.

Kansas coach Bill Self said Wednesday that he supports the decision “100 percent,” and that Mykhailiuk will “get accurate feedback and make an informed decision” whether to remain in the draft.

Jayhawks guard Devonte Graham has already announced that he will return for his senior season, while star freshman Josh Jackson is expected to declare for the draft.

LSU guard Antonio Blakeney declares for draft

Associated Press Apr 13, 2017

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU guard and leading scorer Antonio Blakeney says he’s declaring for this summer’s NBA draft after two seasons with the Tigers.

Blakeney, who announced his decision in a written statement released by LSU on Tuesday night, leaves the Tigers shortly after the hiring of coach Will Wade.

Wade, who previously coached VCU, came to LSU after the firing of Johnny Jones, who coached the Tigers the previous five seasons.

Blakeney, a sophomore, averaged 17.2 points this season. He arrived at LSU as a highly regarded recruit, having been named Florida Mr. Basketball while with Oak Ridge High School.

Blakeney says he appreciates the opportunity LSU gave him and that leaving is “bittersweet,” but says he’s also decided it’s time for him to “take the next step” in his basketball career.

2017 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who is staying and who is going?

By Rob Dauster Apr 13, 2017

RETURNING TO SCHOOL

Jalen Adams, UConn
Tyus Battle, Syracuse
Marques Bolden, Duke
Miles Bridges, Michigan State (story)
Bruce Brown, Miami
Jeffery Carroll, Oklahoma State
Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame
Marcus Foster, Creighton
Devonte’ Graham, Kansas (story)
E.C. Matthews, Rhode Island
Allonzo Trier, Arizona
Robert Williams, Texas A&M (story)

DECLARING, SIGNING WITH AN AGENT

Jarrett Allen, Texas (story)
O.G. Anunoby, Indiana (story)
Dwayne Bacon, Florida State (story)
Lonzo Ball, UCLA (story)
Antonio Blakeney, LSU (story)
Zach Collins, Gonzaga (story)
Tyler Dorsey, Oregon (story)
Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State (story)
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky (story)
Markelle Fultz, Washington (story)
Harry Giles III, Duke (story)
Isaac Humphries, Kentucky (story)
Jonathan Isaac, Florida State (story)
Justin Jackson, North Carolina (story)
Luke Kennard, Duke (story)
T.J. Leaf, UCLA (story)
Tyler Lydon, Syracuse (story)
Lauri Markkanen, Arizona (story)
Malik Monk, Kentucky (story)
Austin Nichols, Virginia
Justin Patton, Creighton (story)
L.J. Peak, Georgetown
Ivan Rabb, California (story)
Xavier Rathan-Mayes, Florida State
Kobi Simmons, Arizona (story)
Dennis Smith Jr., N.C. State (story)
Edmond Sumner, Xavier (story)
Jayson Tatum, Duke (story)
Melo Trimble, Maryland (story)

DECLARING WITHOUT AN AGENT

Shaqquan Aaron, USC
Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky (story)
Deng Adel, Louisville
Jashaun Agosto, LIU-Brooklyn
Rawle Alkins, Arizona
Mark Alstork, Wright State
Ike Anigbogu, UCLA
James Blackmon, Indiana
Trevon Bluiett, Xavier
Tony Bradley, North Carolina
Dillon Brooks, Oregon
Thomas Bryant, Indiana (story)
Rodney Bullock, Providence
Khadeen Carrington, Seton Hall
Jeffery Carroll, Oklahoma State
Jason Chartouny, Fordham
Donte Clark, UMass (story)
John Collins, Wake Forest
Chance Comanche, Arizona
Angel Delgado, Seton Hall
P.J. Dozier, South Carolina
Vince Edwards, Purdue
John Egbunu, Florida
Jon Elmore, Marshall
Obi Enechionyia, Temple
Drew Eubanks, Oregon State
Tacko Fall, UCF
Brandon Goodwin, FGCU
Isaac Haas, Purdue
Aaron Holiday, UCLA
Chandler Hutchinson, Boise State
B.J. Johnson, La Salle
Jaylen Johnson, Louisville
Robert Johnson, Indiana
Andrew Jones, Texas
Kerem Kanter, Green Bay
Marcus Keene, Central Michigan
Kyle Kuzma, Utah
Donovan Mitchell, Louisville
Eric Mika, BYU
Johnathan Motley, Baylor (story)
Svi Mykhailiuk, Kansas (story)
Semi Ojeleye, SMU
Cam Oliver, Nevada
Devin Robinson, Florida
Corey Sanders, Rutgers
Jaaron Simmons, Ohio
Jaren Sina, George Washington
Elijah Stewart, USC
Caleb Swanigan (story)
Stevie Thompson, Oregon State
Trevor Thompson, Ohio State
Mo Wagner, Michigan
Thomas Welsh, UCLA
Thomas Wilder, Western Michigan
D.J. Wilson, Michigan
Omer Yurtseven, N.C. State

YET TO DECIDE

Grayson Allen, Duke
Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State
Jordan Bell, Oregon
Joel Berry II, North Carolina
Mikal Bridges, Villanova
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
Jacob Evans, Cincinnati
Matthew Fisher-Davis, Vanderbilt
Jessie Govan, Georgetown
Donta Hall, Alabama
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
D.J. Hogg, Texas A&M
Frank Jackson, Duke
Josh Jackson, Kansas
Justin Jackson, Maryland
V.J. King, Louisville
Dedric Lawson, Memphis
Williams Lee, UAB
Anas Mahmoud, Louisville
De’Anthony Melton, USC
Chimezie Metu, USC
Shake Milton, SMU
Theo Pinson, North Carolina
Jerome Robinson, Boston College
Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

North Carolina’s Justin Jackson declares for the draft

By Rob Dauster Apr 13, 2017

Fresh off of an all-american season that earned him the ACC Player of the Year award, National Champ Justin Jackson of North Carolina will declare for the NBA Draft and sign with an agent.

“My family and I discussed my decision with Coach Williams and we agree that declaring for the NBA Draft is best for my career,” Jackson said in a statement on Thursday morning. “I wouldn’t trade anything the last three years as a Tar Heel, especially getting the chance to win a national championship, which was unbelievable. I feel I made a good decision last year to come back for my junior year. That has put me in a much better position as a basketball player and a person. I’m proud to know I will always be a Tar Heel.”

Jackson averaged 18.3 points and 4.7 boards this past season, setting the single-season North Carolina record for made three-pointers. He played his way into potentially being a lottery pick in what is a loaded 2017 draft class.

“Justin explored his draft options after his sophomore season but understood it was in his best interest to play another season of college basketball, and what a year it was for him and our team,” head coach Roy Williams said. “He did what our coaches and the NBA people advised him to do – get stronger and work on making more shots. He responded by investing a tremendous amount of his time in the offseason and came back to school a bigger, better and more confident player.”

“He improved from a 29 percent three-point shooter to setting school records for three-point shooting; his scoring, rebounding, assists, ball-handling and leadership skills all improved, and when we got deep into the NCAA Tournament, he became an elite defender. His last three defensive performances against Kentucky, Oregon and Gonzaga against some of the most talented perimeter scorers in the country were nothing short of spectacular.”

Wake Forest big man Collins headed to draft, hiring agent

By Travis Hines Apr 12, 2017

One of the country’s top big men is turning pro.

Wake Forest’s John Collins will enter his name in the NBA draft pool and hire representation, the sophomore announced Wednesday evening via Twitter.

“After long conversation with my family, I have decided to enter the NBA draft and also hire an agent,” Collins wrote. “I would like to (thank) everyone at Wake Forest that was instrumental in my progression to the young man I am today!

“I will always bleed black and old gold, and do my best to represent the university in the most positive way possible.”

The 6-foot-10 forward had a breakout sophomore season, averaging 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, more than doubling his production in both categories from his freshman year. Collins shot 62.2 percent from the floor and blocked 1.6 shots in 26.6 minutes per night.

Collins projects as a first-round pick in a draft that’s considered deep and talented, but isn’t stocked with a ton of frontcourt players.

The loss is a significant blow to Danny Manning’s Demon Deacons, who otherwise are set to return the bulk of their core from last year’s First Four NCAA tournament team.