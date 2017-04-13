More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
2017-18 College Basketball Preseason Top 25

By Rob DausterApr 13, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT

It’s about that time to release the 2017-18 preseason top 25.

A couple of notes here:

  • Final decisions on NBA Draft decisions won’t be made for more than a month. We’re making educated (some more than others) guesses on who will be doing what.
  • We also make some educated guesses on where some of the remaining uncommitted kids will end up going to school.
  • If there is a * next to a player’s name, it means we’re still waiting for official word on what his status will be next season.

Next season’s top 25 is awful uninspiring. There also isn’t anything close to a clear-cut No. 1 team, not with how much is still left to be determined through NBA Draft decisions, transfers and elite recruits picking a school.

Here is the top 25:

1. Louisville

  • Who’s gone: Mangok Mathiang, David Levitch, Tony Hicks
  • Who do they add: Malik Williams, Darius Perry, Jordan Nwora, Lance Thomas
  • Projected starting lineup: Quentin Snider, Donovan Mitchell*, VJ King, Deng Adel*, Jaylen Johnson*
  • Louisville has a chance to be very, very good next season. Just how good probably depends on what Donovan Mitchell decides to do — opinions seem split on him, as of this posting — but assuming Deng Adel is back and guys like VJ King, Ray Spalding and Anas Mahmoud take a step forward, the Cardinals might be the best team in the ACC. That says a lot this year.

2. Duke

  • Who’s gone: Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles III, Grayson Allen*, Luke Kennard
  • Who do they add: Gary Trent Jr., Wendell Carter, Alex O’Connell, Kevin Knox*, Trevon Duval*
  • Projected starting lineup: Trevon Duval*, Frank Jackson, Gary Trent Jr., Kevin Knox*, Wendell Carter
  • We’re going to go through this all over again with Duke next season, aren’t we? Look at that starting five and tell me the talent on that team isn’t scary. Try to. The problem? There would be four freshmen and a sophomore starting, and that’s only if Duke manages to get Trevon Duval and Kevin Knox, which is anything-but a lock at this point.

3. Michigan State

  • Who’s gone: Eron Harris, Alvin Ellis III, Ben Carter*
  • Who do they add: Jaren Jackson, Xavier Tillman
  • Projected starting lineup: Cassius Winston, Josh Langford, Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson, Nick Ward
  • I like this Michigan State team a lot. Nick Ward was a beast last year and Jaren Jackson is the perfect sidekick. Cassius Winston and Josh Langford will both take a step forward. The key, however, is that a potential Player of the Year in Miles Bridges opted to return to school.

4. Arizona

  • Who’s gone: Lauri Markkanen, Kadeem Allen, Kobi Simmons, Rawle Alkins*
  • Who do they add: Deandre Ayton, Brian Bowen*, Brandon Randolph, Ira Lee, Alex Barcello, Dylan Smith
  • Projected starting lineup: Parker Jackson-Cartwright, Allonzo Trier, Brian Bowen*, Deandre Ayton, Dusan Ristic
  • The Wildcats add the most talented big man in the class in Deandre Ayton, and may add Brian Bowen to a class that also includes Brandon Randolph. The reason they’re a top five team, however is the return of Allonzo Trier.

5. North Carolina

  • Who’s gone: Justin Jackson, Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Nate Britt
  • Who do they add: Jaleek Felton, Sterling Manley, Brandon Huffman, Andrew Platek
  • Projected starting lineup: Joel Berry II*, Kenny Williams, Theo Pinson, Luke Maye, Tony Bradley*
  • The Tar Heels are coming off of back-to-back national title game appearances, and while they will lose three key seniors from that team, and probably Justin Jackson as well, there are some important pieces that will likely return. Berry will be a National Player of the Year contender, Tony Bradley will be a breakout star and Luke Maye will move into the starting lineup.

6. Kansas

  • Who’s gone: Frank Mason II, Josh Jackson*, Landen Lucas
  • Who do they add: Malik Newman, Billy Preston, Marcus Garrett, Sam Cunliffe
  • Projected starting lineup: Devonte’ Graham, Malik Newman, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Billy Preston, Udoka Azuibuike
  • The Jayhawks are going to have a lot to replace, but they do have some players coming in. If Devonte’ Graham does come back, I think he’ll be a star and all-Big 12 player at the point, and he’ll be joined by a former top 10 prospect in Malik Newman and a current top ten prospect in Billy Preston.

7. Miami

  • Who’s gone: Davon Reed, Kamari Murphy
  • Who do they add: Lonnie Walker, Chris Lykes, Deng Gak, Sam Waardenburg
  • Projected starting lineup: Ja’Quan Newton, Bruce Brown, Lonnie Walker, Anthony Lawrence, Dewan Huell
  • Losing Reed and Murphy will hurt, but Bruce Brown was one of the best-kept secrets last year, Lonnie Walker is a big-time scorer and Dewan Huell is a former top 30 prospect in line for a big bump in minutes this year. Jim Larrañaga is exactly the coach to take advantage of this guard-heavy lineup, too.

8. Florida

  • Who’s gone: Kasey Hill, Canyon Barry, Justin Leon
  • Who do they add: Isaiah Stokes, Chase Johnson, DeAundre Ballard, Michael Okauru, Jalen Hudson, Dontay Bassett
  • Projected starting lineup: Chris Chiozza, KeVaughn Allen, Devin Robinson*, Kevarrius Hayes, John Egbunu
  • Coming off of a trip to the Elite 8, the Gators bring back most of their key pieces while adding a talented recruiting class and two players that redshirted last season. Two keys to this team’s ceiling: The health of John Egbunu, who missed the second half of last season, and the developing of KeVaughn Allen and Devin Robinson, if he returns.

9. Gonzaga

  • Who’s gone: Przemek Karnowski, Jordan Mathews, Zach Collins
  • Who do they add: Jacob Larsen, Zach Norvell, Corey Kispert, Jesse Wade
  • Projected starting lineup: Nigel Williams-Goss*, Josh Perkins, Silas Melson, Johnathan Williams III, Killian Tillie
  • The key here is going to be Nigel Williams-Goss. If he’s back he’ll be a favorite for Preseason National Player of the Year and the Zags will be a top ten-caliber program. If he jumps to the professional ranks, they’re probably closer to a top 20 team.

10. Villanova

  • Who’s gone: Josh Hart, Kris Jenkins, Darryl Reynolds
  • Who do they add: Jermaine Samuels, Collin Gillispie, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Omari Spellman
  • Projected starting lineup: Jalen Brunson*, Phil Booth, Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges, Omari Spellman
  • The Wildcats are going to take a major hit with Josh Hart finally graduating, but the good news is that Jay Wright is still around, as is Jalen Brunson. Omari Spellman getting eligible will help, and I know I’m not the only one that thinks Donte DiVincenzo has a chance to develop into an all-Big East player.

11. Kentucky

  • Who’s gone: De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Bam Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe, Derek Willis, Mychal Mulder, Dominique Hawkins
  • Who do they add: Hamidou Diallo, Quade Green, Nick Richards, PJ Washington, Jarred Vanderbilt, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jemarl Baker
  • Projected starting lineup: Quade Green, Hamidou Diallo, Jarred Vanderbilt, PJ Washington, Nick Richards
  • Kentucky is a tough team to peg for next season. They should be really good defensively — Hamidou Diallo and Jarred Vanderbilt are elite defenders — and insanely athletic, but it’s going to be another year where we don’t know who shoots it for Kentucky. They’re in the mix for Mo Bamba and Kevin Knox; the addition of either one, particularly Knox, would make Kentucky a top five team.

12. Wichita State

  • Who’s gone: No one
  • Who do they add: Samajae Haynes-jones, Asbjorn Midtgaard
  • Projected starting lineup: Landry Shamet, Connor Frankamp, Zach Brown, Markis McDuffie, Shaq Morris
  • The Shockers finished the season ranked in the top ten at KenPom, but ended up with a No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament because they struggled to get used to each other early on in the season. With everyone returning from last year’s team, don’t be surprised to see Gregg Marshall’s team as a Final Four contender.

13. West Virginia

  • Who’s gone: Tarik Phillip, Nathan Adrian, Teyvon Myers, Brandon Watkins
  • Who do they add: Derek Culver, Brandon Knapper, D’Angelo hunter, Teddy Allen, Wesley Harris
  • Projected starting lineup: Jevon Carter, Daxter Miles Jr., Esa Ahmad, Lamont West, Elijah Macon
  • At this point, I’m just going to assume that Bobby Huggins is going to put a good team on the floor regardless of the situation. The names don’t even matter, although Jevon Carter is back for what feels like his 17th season in college hoops while Esa Ahmad seems primed for a monster year.

14. USC

  • Who’s gone: Charles Buggs
  • Who do they add: Derryck Thornton, Charles O’Bannon, Jordan Usher
  • Projected starting lineup: Jordan McLaughlin, De’Anthony Melton, Elijah Stewart*, Bennie Boatwright*, Chimezie Metu*
  • There is a lot of talent on the USC roster for now, but the key to this team is going to be whether or not they get Boatwright and Metu back. Both could declare for the NBA Draft.

15. Minnesota

  • Who’s gone: Akeem Springs
  • Who do they add: Isaiah Washington, Jamir Harris, Davonte Fitzgerald
  • Projected starting lineup: Nate Mason, Dupree McBrayer, Amir Coffey, Jordan Murphy, Reggie Lynch
  • The Golden Gophers bring everyone back from last season, a year where they were one of the most surprising teams in the country. Minnesota could win the Big Ten.

16. UCLA

  • Who’s gone: Lonzo Ball, TJ Leaf, Ike Anigbogu*, Bryce Alford, Isaac Hamilton
  • Who do they add: LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley, Jalen Hill, Chris Smith
  • Projected starting lineup: Jaylen Hands, Aaron Holiday*, Kris Wilkes, Cody Riley, Thomas Welsh
  • It’s going to be interesting to see how the Bruins move on from the Lonzo Ball era. It will also be interesting to see how LaVar Ball handles the fact that LiAngelo Ball isn’t Lonzo.

17. Cincinnati

  • Who’s gone: Troy Caupain, Kevin Johnson
  • Who do they add: Keith Williams, Trevor Moore, Eliel Nsoseme, Cane Broome
  • Projected starting lineup: Cane Broome, Jarron Cumberland, Jacob Evans, Gary Clark, Kyle Washington
  • The Bearcats return a lot of important pieces from a team that won 30 games last season. Broome averaged 23 points for Sacred Heart as a sophomore.

18. Baylor

  • Who’s gone: Ishmail Wainright
  • Who do they add: Mark Vital, Tyson Jolly, Tristan Clark
  • Projected starting lineup: Manu Lecomte, Jake Lindsey, King McClure, Jo Lual-Acuil, Johnathan Motley*
  • It all hinges on whether or not Motley opts to return to school for his final year of eligibility. That’s very much in the air. With him, they’re a top ten team. Without him, they’re probably closer to the 20-25 range. We split the difference and went 18th.

19. Seton Hall

  • Who’s gone: Madison Jones
  • Who do they add: Myles Cale, Darnell Brodie
  • Projected starting lineup: Khadeen Carrington, Myles Powell, Desi Rodriguez, Ishmael Sanogo, Angel Delgado
  • This is the team that I’m going to probably overhype all offseason. I love this group.

20. Northwestern

  • Who’s gone: Sanjay Lumpkin, Nathan Taphorn
  • Who do they add: Anthony Gaines, Aaron Falzon, Rapolas Ivanauskas
  • Projected starting lineup: Bryant McIntosh, Scottie Lindsey, Vic Law, Aaron Falzon, Dererk Pardon
  • The Wildcats, a year removed from their first-ever trip to the NCAA tournament, bring back essentially everyone from last season and get Aaron Falzon healthy. Bryant McIntosh will contend for Big Ten Player of the Year.

21. Alabama

  • Who’s gone: Nick King, Jimmie Taylor, Shannon Hale, Corban Collins
  • Who do they add: Collin Sexton, John Petty, Daniel Giddens
  • Projected starting lineup: Collin Sexton, John Petty, Dazon Ingram, Braxton Key, Daniel Giddens
  • The Crimson Tide bring back a talented young core and add two five-star guards, including Collin Sexton, who could lead the conference in scoring.

22. Notre Dame

  • Who’s gone: Steve Vasturia, VJ Beachem
  • Who do they add: DJ Harvey, Nikola Djogo
  • Projected starting lineup: Matt Farrell, Temple Gibbs, Rex Pflueger, Bonzie Colson, Martinas Geben
  • At this point, I’m fine betting on Brey to have Notre Dame in the mix every year. They’re going to need Rex Pfleuger and Temple Gibbs to take a step forward, but Bonzie Colson and Matt Farrell can carry the Irish.

23. Virginia Tech

  • Who’s gone: Seth Allen, Zach LeDay
  • Who do they add: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Wabissa Bede
  • Projected starting lineup: Justin Robinson, Ahmed Hill, Justin Bibbs, Chris Clarke, Khadim Sy
  • The Hokies return all five starters from last season despite the fact that the team graduates their top two scorers. A healthy Chris Clarke and Kerry Blackshear will help.

24. Saint Mary’s

  • Who’s gone: Joe Rahon, Dane Pineau
  • Who do they add: Angus Glover
  • Projected starting lineup: Jordan Ford, Emmett Naar, Calvin Hermanson, Evan Fitzner, Jock Landale
  • Losing Rahon will hurt, but with Naar and Landale coming back, the Gaels are going to push Gonzaga in the WCC race once again.

25. Nevada

  • Who’s gone: Cameron Oliver*, Marcus Marshall
  • Who do they add: Hallice Cooke, Cody and Caleb Martin, Kendall Stephens
  • Projected starting lineup: Lindsey Drew, Cody Martin, Caleb Martin, Kendall Stephens, Jordan Caroline
  • Even without Oliver, the Wolf Pack look like a team that can make another run in the Mountain West. Jordan Caroline should be MWC Player of the Year.

Allonzo Trier to return to Arizona for junior year

By Rob DausterApr 13, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier is returning to school for his junior season.

The 6-foot-3 Trier averaged 17.2 points last season after returning to the lineup. He missed the first 19 games of the season after being ruled ineligible by the NCAA following a positive test for PEDs. Trier won an appeal, but he remained ineligible until the drug had fully cleared his system.

A powerful scorer, Trier’s at his best when he is given the freedom to attack offensively, and he’ll have that next season for the Wildcats. Arizona has a recruiting class that already includes DeAndre Ayton, one of the elite prospects in the class, and Brandon Randolph — and may add Brian Bowen — but Trier’s presence gives them a go-to scorer and a veteran leader.

Don’t be surprised when Trier is a preseason favorite to win National Player of the Year and Arizona is a preseason top five team.

Kansas sharp-shooter Svi Mykhailiuk to test NBA draft waters

Associated PressApr 13, 2017, 12:23 PM EDT

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas guard Svi Mykhailiuk is entering the NBA draft, but is not hiring an agent and could decide by May 24 to withdraw his name and return for his senior season.

The 6-foot-8 Mykhailiuk started 25 games last season, averaging 9.8 points and shooting 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. The native of Ukraine made at least three 3-pointers in 11 games.

Kansas coach Bill Self said Wednesday that he supports the decision “100 percent,” and that Mykhailiuk will “get accurate feedback and make an informed decision” whether to remain in the draft.

Jayhawks guard Devonte Graham has already announced that he will return for his senior season, while star freshman Josh Jackson is expected to declare for the draft.

LSU guard Antonio Blakeney declares for draft

Associated PressApr 13, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU guard and leading scorer Antonio Blakeney says he’s declaring for this summer’s NBA draft after two seasons with the Tigers.

Blakeney, who announced his decision in a written statement released by LSU on Tuesday night, leaves the Tigers shortly after the hiring of coach Will Wade.

Wade, who previously coached VCU, came to LSU after the firing of Johnny Jones, who coached the Tigers the previous five seasons.

Blakeney, a sophomore, averaged 17.2 points this season. He arrived at LSU as a highly regarded recruit, having been named Florida Mr. Basketball while with Oak Ridge High School.

Blakeney says he appreciates the opportunity LSU gave him and that leaving is “bittersweet,” but says he’s also decided it’s time for him to “take the next step” in his basketball career.

2017 NBA Draft Early Entry List: Who is staying and who is going?

By Rob DausterApr 13, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

RETURNING TO SCHOOL

Jalen Adams, UConn
Tyus Battle, Syracuse
Marques Bolden, Duke
Miles Bridges, Michigan State (story)
Bruce Brown, Miami
Jeffery Carroll, Oklahoma State
Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame
Marcus Foster, Creighton
Devonte’ Graham, Kansas (story)
E.C. Matthews, Rhode Island
Allonzo Trier, Arizona (story)
Robert Williams, Texas A&M (story)

DECLARING, SIGNING WITH AN AGENT

Jarrett Allen, Texas (story)
O.G. Anunoby, Indiana (story)
Dwayne Bacon, Florida State (story)
Lonzo Ball, UCLA (story)
Antonio Blakeney, LSU (story)
Zach Collins, Gonzaga (story)
Tyler Dorsey, Oregon (story)
Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State (story)
De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky (story)
Markelle Fultz, Washington (story)
Harry Giles III, Duke (story)
Isaac Humphries, Kentucky (story)
Jonathan Isaac, Florida State (story)
Justin Jackson, North Carolina (story)
Luke Kennard, Duke (story)
T.J. Leaf, UCLA (story)
Tyler Lydon, Syracuse (story)
Lauri Markkanen, Arizona (story)
Malik Monk, Kentucky (story)
Austin Nichols, Virginia
Justin Patton, Creighton (story)
L.J. Peak, Georgetown
Ivan Rabb, California (story)
Xavier Rathan-Mayes, Florida State
Kobi Simmons, Arizona (story)
Dennis Smith Jr., N.C. State (story)
Edmond Sumner, Xavier (story)
Jayson Tatum, Duke (story)
Melo Trimble, Maryland (story)

DECLARING WITHOUT AN AGENT

Shaqquan Aaron, USC
Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure
Bam Adebayo, Kentucky (story)
Deng Adel, Louisville
Jashaun Agosto, LIU-Brooklyn
Rawle Alkins, Arizona
Mark Alstork, Wright State
Ike Anigbogu, UCLA
James Blackmon, Indiana
Trevon Bluiett, Xavier
Tony Bradley, North Carolina
Dillon Brooks, Oregon
Thomas Bryant, Indiana (story)
Rodney Bullock, Providence
Khadeen Carrington, Seton Hall
Jeffery Carroll, Oklahoma State
Jason Chartouny, Fordham
Donte Clark, UMass (story)
John Collins, Wake Forest
Chance Comanche, Arizona
Angel Delgado, Seton Hall
P.J. Dozier, South Carolina
Vince Edwards, Purdue
John Egbunu, Florida
Jon Elmore, Marshall
Obi Enechionyia, Temple
Drew Eubanks, Oregon State
Tacko Fall, UCF
Brandon Goodwin, FGCU
Isaac Haas, Purdue
Aaron Holiday, UCLA
Chandler Hutchinson, Boise State
B.J. Johnson, La Salle
Jaylen Johnson, Louisville
Robert Johnson, Indiana
Andrew Jones, Texas
Kerem Kanter, Green Bay
Marcus Keene, Central Michigan
Kyle Kuzma, Utah
Donovan Mitchell, Louisville
Eric Mika, BYU
Johnathan Motley, Baylor (story)
Svi Mykhailiuk, Kansas (story)
Semi Ojeleye, SMU
Cam Oliver, Nevada
Devin Robinson, Florida
Corey Sanders, Rutgers
Jaaron Simmons, Ohio
Jaren Sina, George Washington
Elijah Stewart, USC
Caleb Swanigan (story)
Stevie Thompson, Oregon State
Trevor Thompson, Ohio State
Mo Wagner, Michigan
Thomas Welsh, UCLA
Thomas Wilder, Western Michigan
D.J. Wilson, Michigan
Omer Yurtseven, N.C. State

YET TO DECIDE

Grayson Allen, Duke
Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State
Jordan Bell, Oregon
Joel Berry II, North Carolina
Mikal Bridges, Villanova
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
Jacob Evans, Cincinnati
Matthew Fisher-Davis, Vanderbilt
Jessie Govan, Georgetown
Donta Hall, Alabama
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
D.J. Hogg, Texas A&M
Frank Jackson, Duke
Josh Jackson, Kansas
Justin Jackson, Maryland
V.J. King, Louisville
Dedric Lawson, Memphis
Williams Lee, UAB
Anas Mahmoud, Louisville
De’Anthony Melton, USC
Chimezie Metu, USC
Shake Milton, SMU
Theo Pinson, North Carolina
Jerome Robinson, Boston College
Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

Miles Bridges’ return to Michigan State would make Sparty a title favorite

By Rob DausterApr 13, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT

Miles Bridges’ impending return to Michigan State is the game-changer of the offseason.

It’s not quite done yet.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, who is as plugged in with agents as anyone, Bridges is expected to return to Michigan State for his sophomore season, bypassing the chance to, potentially, be a top ten pick despite being “encouraged” to leave by everyone from Tom Izzo to agents to former Spartans now playing in the NBA. He may take the weekend to think on it.

But if he does come back?

Oh boy.

Michigan State goes from being a Big Ten title challenger to a team that could very well end up being the preseason No. 1 team in the country.

I don’t say that lightly, either. As it stands, we have the Spartans at No. 11 in our Preseason Top 25, but that’s assuming that Bridges, who averaged 16.9 points, 8.3 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks — a stat-line that hasn’t been posted in 25 years, which is as far back as basketball reference’s database goes — playing predominantly as a small-ball four for a team that saw half their front line rotation miss the year with knee injuries. If Bridges returns, he won’t only be a sure-fire Preseason All-American, he might be the Preseason National Player of the Year.

With Bridges back, this is what Michigan State’s roster breakdown will look like:

  • PG: Cassius Winston, So.
  • SG: Joshua Langford, So.
  • SF: Miles Bridges, So.
  • PF: Jaren Jackson, Fr.
  • C: Nick Ward, So.
  • Bench: Xavier Tillman, Fr.; Matt McQuaid, Jr.; Tum Tum Nairn, Sr.; Kyle Ahrens, Jr.; Gavin Schilling, Sr.; Kenny Goins, Jr.

Assuming the back court takes a step forward, which is what typically happens to freshmen when they become sophomores, that roster is as good as any in college basketball, and that’s before you throw in that they are coached by Tom Izzo, who has a habit of getting the most out of his teams.

And frankly, this could end up being Izzo’s best chance to win a title since his title.

You’re giving him a National Player of the Year candidate in Bridges, one that is just too perfectly suited to playing that role in this system. You’re giving him a center in Ward that averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 boards in less than 20 minutes per game as a freshman. You’re giving a five-star prospect in Jaren Jackson that should slot in perfectly alongside Bridges and Ward.

Izzo can make do with that.

And if Winston and Langford do take that step forward?

Then Bridges’ return would be what makes the Spartans a favorite to win the national title.

Like I said: game-changer.