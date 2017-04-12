More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

North Carolina lawmakers take aim at ACC boycott with new bill

Leave a comment
By Travis HinesApr 12, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT

The state of North Carolina lost concerts, a conference football championship game, the ACC women’s basketball tournament, an NBA All-Star Game, NCAA tournament games and untold dollars due to HB2, the state’s so-called “bathroom bill.”

It seems many of those are set to return with the bill’s repeal, though that isn’t without controversy, but some state lawmakers are looking to enact a potential boycott of their own.

Members of the North Carolina state House of Representatives introduced a bill this week that would call on the state’s public universities to withdraw from their conferences should those leagues enact any sort of boycott against the state.

That means, were the bill to pass, if the ACC were to formally decree its championships were not to be held in the state of North Carolina, the University of North Carolina and NC State would be, bound by law, required “to immediately provide written notice to the conference that the constituent institution intends to withdraw from the conference no later than when the assignment of its media rights expire, unless the conference immediately ends the boycott.”

Effectively, the Tar Heels and Wolfpack would be forced to announce its departure as soon as the ACC’s TV deal is up.

Obviously, the potential ramifications of such a bill would be great to some large universities. Private schools, such as Duke, would not be subject to such a law.

Given the money, logistics and politics involved, it would seem unlikely that this bill would be able to make it to law, but it underscores how impactful sports have been in the state’s handling of HB2 and all its subsequent issues. It’s also a pretty strong signal that sports – specifically college sports – will be a part of this conversation for as long as it goes on in North Carolina and likely anywhere else in the country.

 

Injured Wright State player has no feeling in his legs

Leave a comment
By Rob DausterApr 12, 2017, 1:13 PM EDT

There’s an update to the Ryan Custer story we shared with you last week.

Custer, if you missed it, is a 6-foot-7 freshman on Wright State’s basketball team. On Saturday afternoon, he was critically injured jumping into a makeshift pool at a party in Oxford, Ohio. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Cincinnati where he underwent a five-hour surgery on his neck and spine.

The results of that injury have become more clear. He shattered the C5 vertebrae in his neck and currently has no feeling in his legs and limited feeling in his arms.

“The Wright State community was shaken this weekend when it learned that student athlete and men’s basketball player Ryan Custer sustained a serious injury in an accident off Wright State’s campus,” the school said in a statement released on Monday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ryan and his family and we hope that the community and the followers of our program will keep him and his recovery in their thoughts and prayers too.”

A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for Custer’s recovery and care.

Roy Williams responds to Maryland president by calling him a ‘double idiot’

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
5 Comments
By Rob DausterApr 12, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT

Fresh off of his third national title as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, Roy Williams felt the need to get some things off of his chest this week.

He vented on Sirius XM College Sports about the way that he’s been treated and the way the program’s been treated and all the typical coach-speak you’d expect out of him when talking about the academic scandal hanging over UNC’s head.

But things got really good when he was asked about Maryland president Wallace Loh saying UNC deserved the death penalty.

“Some people in the media that I never thought would go out and say things without all the information,” Williams said. “Then we have a president that says we should get the death penalty, the president of another university, and to me that’s just so silly. A guy told me one time that if you got a little knowledge, it turns you into an idiot, but no knowledge and you’re a double-idiot. That’s about the way I look at that thing.”

I’d love to meet the guy that taught Williams what a double-idiot is.

Stop calling college basketball transfers an ‘epidemic’

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterApr 12, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT

More College Hoops

Kansas guard Frank Mason wins Wooden Award; Josh Hart, Malik Monk also earn honors Wichita State to play in the AAC next season Gonzaga is still the best story of the Final Four

There is no such thing as a “transfer epidemic” in college basketball, there are only players doing what every American does: Trying to better their situation in life.

It’s that simple.

And Rodney Pryor is proof.

The Portsmouth Invitational is a four-day, eight-team event that features 64 of the best graduating seniors playing in front of NBA executives, trying to earn their way onto some type of roster, be it summer league, D-League, training camp, anything.

It’s a group of guys looking to get their shot.

Pryor is headed there this week, as one of 45 players that come from what we consider high-major, or multi-bid, conferences. A 6-foot-5 lefty that averaged 18.0 points and shot 41 percent from three at Georgetown this past season, Pryor will get his shot at the league. He’ll probably make a summer league roster. He could very well end up in an NBA training camp. He’ll have his chance to earn an NBA roster spot before, in all likelihood, heading to the D-League or overseas.

Those opportunities might have come along had Pryor stayed at Robert Morris for his final year of eligibility.

They might not have, either. There are 19 players headed to Portsmouth from the mid-major ranks. Would Pryor have gotten an invite had he not spent all winter lighting up Big East defenses?

“I wanted to play on a higher level and showcase my talents,” Pryor told FanRag Sports in a profile of Robert Morris head coach Andy Toole. “There’s no substitute for the ability to play games regularly on national television.”

I bring up that FanRag Sports story because it’s a terrific look at what the rise in up-transfers can do to a mid-major program. Robert Morris, where Pryor played before leaving for Georgetown as a grad transfer, has been a stalwart in the NEC for as long Toole has been the coach. In his first five years with the program, he never finished worse than third in the league standings, winning two regular season titles, making two NITs — including one where Bobby Mo upset Kentucky in 2013 — and winning a game in the 2015 NCAA tournament.

But after the 2015 season, Toole lost his best player, Marcquise Reed, to Clemson. After last season, Pryor transferred out of the program. This year, Isaiah Still told the staff of his intentions to transfer to a bigger school to try and get more exposure.

Toole was one of the hottest names in college coaching in 2015.

He’s now coming off two straight losing seasons.

It’s a tough business, man.

But blaming the kids here is flat-out wrong.

Because this is what everyone does. When a better job offer comes along, you take it. Lawyers leave small firms for big firms. I stopped freelancing for Sports Illustrated while running my own website when NBC offered me a full-time job. In that FanRag Sports story, Toole says that he turned down Fordham — a bottom-of-the-barrel Atlantic 10 job — because of his loyalty to the program and his players, but would he have been as loyal if he was the one getting chased by Clemson or Georgetown instead of those players?

(Hint: He would’ve been an idiot to say no to either of those schools, and he’s an Ivy League grad. He ain’t dumb.)

That’s no different than Pryor jumping at the chance to play at Georgetown or Reed making the move to play for Clemson in the ACC.

And, frankly, it’s no different than a star college player jumping at the chance to head to the NBA early after an unexpectedly great year in college. I don’t see anyone pitying Greg McDermott for losing Justin Patton or Danny Manning for losing John Collins. The same can be said for the coaching staffs that developed, and likely will lose, the likes of Luke Kennard, and Semi Ojeleye, and Tyler Dorsey, and Jordan Bell.

But in only one of those cases are we referring to unpaid, amateur student-athletes trying to better their lot in life by transferring to a bigger program as an “epidemic”.

It’s not an epidemic.

It’s business.

It’s life.

And these players are doing the same damn thing every single one of you do in your career.

Kentucky’s Isaac Humphries to turn pro, sign with an agent

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Rob DausterApr 12, 2017, 10:59 AM EDT

More NBA Draft

Texas’ Allen to hire agent and stay in draft Gonzaga’s Collins to declare for draft and hire agent Indiana’s Bryant declaring for draft without an agent

A fifth Kentucky Wildcats declared for the NBA Draft on Wednesday, as Isaac Humphries announced his plans to forego his final two years of eligibility and turn professional. He will sign with an agent.

“This decision didn’t come easily for me. My goal has always been to play professionally,” Humphries said. “There is no better place to prepare you to take that step than the University of Kentucky. Over the last two years, thanks to Coach Cal and the coaching staff, I’ve gotten so much better and improved my game. I believe I have a lot more I can do, but I also believe that the time for me to take the next step is now.”

“At the end of the day I have to do what I believe is best for myself and my family. I know turning pro is going to be the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I understand that these next few weeks and months with the pre-draft process is going to take a lot of hard work and maybe some realistic truths. But, because of what I’ve learned at Kentucky and the support I have from my family and this school, I also feel like I’m ready to face those challenges and that I’m prepared for whatever is next and wherever that may take me.”

Humphries is a seven-foot Australian that played somewhat limited minutes in his two seasons in Lexington. He averaged just 2.8 points and 2.8 boards this past season, although he had a breakout performance in Kentucky’s Elite 8 loss to North Carolina.

“This was a difficult decision for Isaac but one that he and his mom put a lot of thought into,” head coach John Calipari said. “Isaac has gotten so much better in his two seasons here and I believe he’s only begun to scratch the surface of his true potential. I absolutely understand and fully support his decision and I will do whatever I can to help his dreams come true. You’re talking about a 7-footer who can shoot and can rebound. That has value anywhere in the world. He’s also just 19 years old, the youngest sophomore in the country this past season. Everyone forgets how young he is and how much he’s going to continue to grow and develop. He’s only going to get better and better. My belief is what you saw at the end of this season is just the beginning of his pro career.”

Humphries joins De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Isaiah Briscoe in signing with agents. Bam Adebayo has not yet decided on whether or not he will return for another season.

Texas’ Allen to hire agent and stay in draft

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Travis HinesApr 11, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT

Jarrett Allen has decided that after testing the NBA draft waters, he’s ready to dive in.

The Texas freshman will hire an agent and remain in the draft, the school announced Tuesday.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my decision to begin the process of hiring an agent and turning professional,” Allen said in a statement released by Texas. “Throughout this basketball season, I felt I have grown as a basketball player and as a person while learning how to approach and prepare for the game.

“These experiences and my continual improvement throughout this year have provided me the opportunity of a lifetime to live my dream of playing basketball at the highest level. I have had deep discussions with my family as well as coach (Shaka) Smart in making sure this is a sound decision.”

The 6-foot-11 Allen projects as a potential lottery pick after averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his lone season in Austin. He shot 56.6 percent from the field. He attempted just seven 3-pointers on the year.

Allen came to Texas with many believing he’d ultimately go the one-and-done route, but he struggled some early before truly finding his footing late, leaving some to believe it was a real possibility he’d return to help Smart rebound from an 11-22 Year 2 with the Longhorns with four-star recruit Matt Coleman set to join the team and fill its desperate need at the point guard position.

Instead, Allen will go pro and Smart will have to await the decision of his other McDonald’s All-American freshman, Andrew Jones, who also has declared for the draft but has not hired an agent. If Jones ultimately decides to forego his eligibility and stay in the draft, Smart will be faced with a roster short on proven high-level talent.

The other scenario, though, is that Jones returns and Allen’s departure clears the way for five-star center Mo Bamba to join the Longhorns. The top-five 2017 recruit is reportedly considering Texas, Duke, Michigan and Kentucky as his collegiate destination.

 