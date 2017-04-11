Report: New Mexico hires Paul Weir from New Mexico State

The Greensboro Grasshoppers are hosting “Jim Boeheim (No) Value Night” on Tuesday night when they play a 7 p.m. game against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

After Boeheim made anti-Greensboro remarks during the ACC tournament this season, the city defended itself as the Miami Marlins Class A affiliate is having its own night to take a shot at the Hall of Fame coach.

All fans attending Tuesday night with a valid Syracuse, New York driver’s license will get a free ticket, $20 in food and beverage vouchers and a pre-game meet and greet with a bat dog named Miss Babe Ruth.

“Contrary to what Jim Boeheim thinks, Greensboro is a great place and we want to show off our city, our ballpark and our southern hospitality to our friends from Syracuse. We know that not all of them are whiners and grouches like their basketball coach,” Greensboro Grasshoppers Team President and General Manager Donald Moore said in a March release.

The South Atlantic League team also made sure to get some social media going for the promotion, but it doesn’t appear to have gained a lot of steam. I’m kind of doubting that anyone from Syracuse comes to this game to take advantage but it’ll be interesting to see what else the Grasshoppers try to do throw shade at Boeheim.