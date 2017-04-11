Maryland president ‘would think’ UNC academic scandal earns ‘death penalty’

University of Maryland president Wallace Loh said that he expects that the academic scandal that has enveloped North Carolina’s athletic department over the course of the last six years would earn the school the “death penalty.”
“As president, I sit over a number of dormant volcanoes,” Loh said during a University of Maryland senate meeting Thursday, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. “One of them is an athletic scandal. It blows up, it blows up the university, its reputation, it blows up the president.”
“For the things that happened in North Carolina, it’s abysmal. I would think that this would lead to the implementation of the death penalty by the NCAA. But I’m not in charge of that.”
Earlier this month, North Carolina won the national title in men’s basketball under the shadow of an NCAA investigation into academic fraud that allegedly dates back to 1993. Among the allegations are that the athletic department took advantage of what amounted to fake classes in the African-American studies department in order to help keep players eligible. One of the charges leveled against UNC is a lack of institutional control.
The investigation began in 2010 and was reopened in 2014. The first Notice of Allegations was delivered in May of 2015, and since then, two more amended versions of the NOA have been sent to UNC. The investigation is currently delayed as the NCAA is awaiting a response from North Carolina on the third version of the NOA that they received in December.
Kentucky landed a commitment from former California signee Jemarl Baker on Tuesday.
Baker is a 6-foot-3 sharpshooter with a reputations doe being one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the class. That fills the major weakness on Kentucky’s roster. But he’s also a borderline top 100 prospect. How much time will he see in a perimeter rotation that will be as loaded as usual?
Baker is the seventh member of Kentucky recruiting class that already includes five-star prospects Hamidou Diallo (who enrolled in January), Jarred Vanderbilt, P.J. Washington, Nick Richard and Quade Green and four-star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves will face trial on sexual assault charges after a judge reversed a decision and reinstated the case Monday.
Genesee County Judge Archie Hayman said he’s not judging whether Cleaves is innocent or guilty of assaulting a woman at a Flint-area motel in 2015.
“This court is here merely to decide whether or not there is enough evidence for this case to go to trial,” Hayman said.
The legal standard to send someone to trial in Michigan is probable cause. It’s a lower threshold than beyond a reasonable doubt. District Court Judge M. Cathy Dowd had dismissed the case in December after hearing days of testimony.
“I think it was a disservice both to the victim and to Mr. Cleaves that she did not provide proper analysis and record it,” Hayman said of Dowd.
Cleaves, 39, is charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
A witness testified that she saw the woman try to escape a room at a Knights Inn. But a police officer summoned to the motel said the woman never indicated that she was assaulted.
The woman testified in December that she never said “no” to Cleaves “but I told him I wanted to go home.” They met at a golf event that day, and she later sent him a text message to join her and others at a bar.
Defense attorney Frank Manley has called it a case of “regret,” not “rape.”
Cleaves, a Flint native, led Michigan State to the NCAA basketball championship in 2000 and appeared in 167 games with four NBA teams.
New Mexico has hired Paul Weir to replace Craig Neal as head coach.
Weir had spent 10 seasons as an assistant coach at New Mexico State before he was named head coach at the start of the 2016-17 season when Marvin Menzies left for UNLV. New Mexico and New Mexico State are rivals.
In his one season as head coach, Weir went 28-6, winning the WAC tournament title and getting to the NCAA tournament.
His hiring comes after New Mexico swung and missed on a number of higher profile candidates, including Spurs assistant James Borrego, Tim Miles, Joe Dooley, Scott Cross and Steve Forbes.
The Greensboro Grasshoppers are hosting “Jim Boeheim (No) Value Night” on Tuesday night when they play a 7 p.m. game against the Delmarva Shorebirds.
After Boeheim made anti-Greensboro remarks during the ACC tournament this season, the city defended itself as the Miami Marlins Class A affiliate is having its own night to take a shot at the Hall of Fame coach.
All fans attending Tuesday night with a valid Syracuse, New York driver’s license will get a free ticket, $20 in food and beverage vouchers and a pre-game meet and greet with a bat dog named Miss Babe Ruth.
“Contrary to what Jim Boeheim thinks, Greensboro is a great place and we want to show off our city, our ballpark and our southern hospitality to our friends from Syracuse. We know that not all of them are whiners and grouches like their basketball coach,” Greensboro Grasshoppers Team President and General Manager Donald Moore said in a March release.
The South Atlantic League team also made sure to get some social media going for the promotion, but it doesn’t appear to have gained a lot of steam. I’m kind of doubting that anyone from Syracuse comes to this game to take advantage but it’ll be interesting to see what else the Grasshoppers try to do throw shade at Boeheim.
Nebraska is losing another starter to transfer as forward Michael Jacobson will play elsewhere next season, according to a release from the school.
The 6-foot-9 sophomore will have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out a season due to NCAA transfer regulations. Jacobson started all 31 games last season and averaged 6.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while playing 24.0 minutes per game.
“After much deliberation, I have made the decision to transfer,” Jacobson said in the release. “This was a very difficult decision for me, but I feel it is necessary at this time. I want to thank the Nebraska fans for their incredible support. I also want to say thank you to Coach Miles and his staff, my teammates and the Athletics Department. I will always be grateful for the opportunity I was given here at Nebraska.”
“I support Michael in his decision to transfer,” Nebraska head coach Tim Miles said in the release. “Although I am disappointed, we’ve appreciated his hard work in our program over the last two seasons. Michael and I have had numerous discussions regarding his role and what position he would be playing for us in the future. After a lot of thought, Michael decided to find a new school. I understand and respect his decision.”
Nebraska has lost Jacobson and forward Ed Morrow Jr. to transfer this offseason as it will be tough for the Huskers to replace that much experience in the front court.