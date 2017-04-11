Indiana’s Bryant declaring for draft without an agent

An already uncertain inaugural Hoosier roster for Archie Miller became a little more unknown Tuesday.

Indiana sophomore Thomas Bryant will declare for the NBA draft, but will not hire an agent, according to multiple reports.

The Hoosiers have already lost OG Anunoby to the NBA draft, and James Blackmon is taking a similar approach to Bryant, declaring but not signing with an agent, which preserves their opportunities to return to Indiana for another season.

Bryant, a 6-foot-10 forward, returned to school after a successful freshman campaign hoping to improve his draft stock, but his potential landing spot is perceived to have taken a hit after he shot 70.7 percent from 2-point range as a freshman compared to only 55.6 percent this past year. Bryant did show better range, however, shooting 60 3-pointers (compared to 15 as a freshman) and making 23 of them for a 38.3 percent mark.

The roster situation, as noted by the Indianapolis Star, for Indiana is a bit tricky as the Hoosiers are over-signed by two scholarships for Miller’s first season in Bloomington. If Bryant and Blackmon ultimately decide to return, something will have to give elsewhere on the roster.

Players have until May 24 to make a decision on whether to return to school or not.