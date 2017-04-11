Gonzaga’s Collins to declare for draft and hire agent

Gonzaga’s first-ever McDonald’s All-American turned out to be a one-and-done talent.
Freshman Zach Collins will declare for the NBA and hire an agent, the school announced Tuesday evening.
“This was a significant decision for my family and me,” Collins said in a statement released by Gonzaga. “It was definitely one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make. I just want to thank everyone at Gonzaga, especially the coaching staff and my teammates.
“This season was special and something I will never forget. It was the most fun year of my life. I want to thank all of the Zag fans for all of their support and passion. I’ll always be proud to be a Zag.”
The 7-footer averaged 10 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 65.2 percent from the field. His play in the NCAA tournament was outstanding, reaching its peak in the Final Four win over South Carolina in which he tallied his first – and last – career double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds to go along with six blocked shots.
Given his size and skill – he projects as a player capable of stretching the floor, Collins is a potential lottery pick after just one season in Spokane.
The loss of Collins, along with senior Przemek Karnowski and Jordan Mathews, certainly hurts this year’s national runner-up, but coach Mark Few certainly does not have a bare cupboard at his disposal in 2017-18. In fact, NBC Sports projected the Zags as a preseason top-10 team, even without Collins.
Jarrett Allen has decided that after testing the NBA draft waters, he’s ready to dive in.
The Texas freshman will hire an agent and remain in the draft, the school announced Tuesday.
“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my decision to begin the process of hiring an agent and turning professional,” Allen said in a statement released by Texas. “Throughout this basketball season, I felt I have grown as a basketball player and as a person while learning how to approach and prepare for the game.
“These experiences and my continual improvement throughout this year have provided me the opportunity of a lifetime to live my dream of playing basketball at the highest level. I have had deep discussions with my family as well as coach (Shaka) Smart in making sure this is a sound decision.”
The 6-foot-11 Allen projects as a potential lottery pick after averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his lone season in Austin. He shot 56.6 percent from the field. He attempted just seven 3-pointers on the year.
Allen came to Texas with many believing he’d ultimately go the one-and-done route, but he struggled some early before truly finding his footing late, leaving some to believe it was a real possibility he’d return to help Smart rebound from an 11-22 Year 2 with the Longhorns with four-star recruit Matt Coleman set to join the team and fill its desperate need at the point guard position.
Instead, Allen will go pro and Smart will have to await the decision of his other McDonald’s All-American freshman, Andrew Jones, who also has declared for the draft but has not hired an agent. If Jones ultimately decides to forego his eligibility and stay in the draft, Smart will be faced with a roster short on proven high-level talent.
The other scenario, though, is that Jones returns and Allen’s departure clears the way for five-star center Mo Bamba to join the Longhorns. The top-five 2017 recruit is reportedly considering Texas, Duke, Michigan and Kentucky as his collegiate destination.
An already uncertain inaugural Hoosier roster for Archie Miller became a little more unknown Tuesday.
Indiana sophomore Thomas Bryant will declare for the NBA draft, but will not hire an agent, according to multiple reports.
The Hoosiers have already lost OG Anunoby to the NBA draft, and James Blackmon is taking a similar approach to Bryant, declaring but not signing with an agent, which preserves their opportunities to return to Indiana for another season.
Bryant, a 6-foot-10 forward, returned to school after a successful freshman campaign hoping to improve his draft stock, but his potential landing spot is perceived to have taken a hit after he shot 70.7 percent from 2-point range as a freshman compared to only 55.6 percent this past year. Bryant did show better range, however, shooting 60 3-pointers (compared to 15 as a freshman) and making 23 of them for a 38.3 percent mark.
The roster situation, as noted by the Indianapolis Star, for Indiana is a bit tricky as the Hoosiers are over-signed by two scholarships for Miller’s first season in Bloomington. If Bryant and Blackmon ultimately decide to return, something will have to give elsewhere on the roster.
Players have until May 24 to make a decision on whether to return to school or not.
Kentucky landed a commitment from former California signee Jemarl Baker on Tuesday.
Baker is a 6-foot-3 sharpshooter with a reputations for being one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the class. That fills the major weakness on Kentucky’s roster. But he’s also a borderline top 100 prospect. How much time will he see in a perimeter rotation that will be as loaded as usual?
Baker is the seventh member of Kentucky recruiting class that already includes five-star prospects Hamidou Diallo (who enrolled in January), Jarred Vanderbilt, P.J. Washington, Nick Richard and Quade Green and four-star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
University of Maryland president Wallace Loh said that he expects that the academic scandal that has enveloped North Carolina’s athletic department over the course of the last six years would earn the school the “death penalty.”
“As president, I sit over a number of dormant volcanoes,” Loh said during a University of Maryland senate meeting Thursday, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. “One of them is an athletic scandal. It blows up, it blows up the university, its reputation, it blows up the president.”
“For the things that happened in North Carolina, it’s abysmal. I would think that this would lead to the implementation of the death penalty by the NCAA. But I’m not in charge of that.”
Earlier this month, North Carolina won the national title in men’s basketball under the shadow of an NCAA investigation into academic fraud that allegedly dates back to 1993. Among the allegations are that the athletic department took advantage of what amounted to fake classes in the African-American studies department in order to help keep players eligible. One of the charges leveled against UNC is a lack of institutional control.
The investigation began in 2010 and was reopened in 2014. The first Notice of Allegations was delivered in May of 2015, and since then, two more amended versions of the NOA have been sent to UNC. The investigation is currently delayed as the NCAA is awaiting a response from North Carolina on the third version of the NOA that they received in December.
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves will face trial on sexual assault charges after a judge reversed a decision and reinstated the case Monday.
Genesee County Judge Archie Hayman said he’s not judging whether Cleaves is innocent or guilty of assaulting a woman at a Flint-area motel in 2015.
“This court is here merely to decide whether or not there is enough evidence for this case to go to trial,” Hayman said.
The legal standard to send someone to trial in Michigan is probable cause. It’s a lower threshold than beyond a reasonable doubt. District Court Judge M. Cathy Dowd had dismissed the case in December after hearing days of testimony.
“I think it was a disservice both to the victim and to Mr. Cleaves that she did not provide proper analysis and record it,” Hayman said of Dowd.
Cleaves, 39, is charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
A witness testified that she saw the woman try to escape a room at a Knights Inn. But a police officer summoned to the motel said the woman never indicated that she was assaulted.
The woman testified in December that she never said “no” to Cleaves “but I told him I wanted to go home.” They met at a golf event that day, and she later sent him a text message to join her and others at a bar.
Defense attorney Frank Manley has called it a case of “regret,” not “rape.”
Cleaves, a Flint native, led Michigan State to the NCAA basketball championship in 2000 and appeared in 167 games with four NBA teams.