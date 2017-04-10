Xavier wing, NBA Draft hopeful Trevon Bluiett arrested for misdemeanor possession

Xavier junior Trevon Bluiett was arrested for one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish on Monday afternoon, a source confirmed to NBCSports.com. According to the initial report by Holly V. Hays of the Indianapolis Star, Bluiett was arrested in Carmel, IN just before 3:30 p.m.

Bluiett declared for the 2017 NBA Draft a few weeks ago but did not sign an agent as he was hoping to improve his stock enough to potentially get picked in June.

One of the Big East’s best players last season, the 6-foot-6 Bluiett averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range.

It’s hard to say how this arrest will change Bluiett’s outlook for the NBA Draft or potentially next season if he returns to Xavier. Since so many NBA players have been slapped with minor weed charges over the years, this sort of arrest likely won’t hurt Bluiett’s NBA Draft stock if he’s good enough to make the league.