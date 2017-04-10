Report: San Diego State head coach Steve Fisher retires, replaced by assistant Brian Dutcher

San Diego State head coach Steve Fisher has retired and longtime assistant coach Brian Dutcher will take over the Aztecs after being the team’s coach-in-waiting since 2011, according to a report from Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union Tribune.

Tuesday will feature the formal news conference that will introduce Dutcher, who has been with Fisher since the coach’s tenure at Michigan. Fisher’s son, Mark, is also expected to remain with the program as a special assistant, according to Zeigler’s report.

Fisher finishes his 18-year career at San Diego State with a 386-209 mark and a 168-114 record in Mountain West play. The Aztecs made eight NCAA tournament appearances and two Sweet 16s with Fisher.

Also famous for his national-title winning tenure at Michigan, Fisher won the title in 1989 and had two Final Four appearances vacated as head coach of the famous “Fab Five” in 1992 and 1993. Fisher lasted nine seasons at Michigan before leaving and spending one season as an assistant coach of the Sacramento Kings.

The 72-year-old Fisher finishes with a career record of 495–288.

Dutcher has been an associate head coach under Fisher at both Michigan and San Diego State since 1989. A noted recruiter who is partly responsible for landing the “Fab Five” the 57-year-old Dutcher gets his first chance to be a Division I head coach with San Diego State.