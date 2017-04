Report: Dedric and KJ Lawson to transfer to Kansas

Former Memphis forwards Dedric and K.J. Lawson will be transferring to Kansas, according to a report from CBS Sports.

The Lawsons combined to averaged 31.5 points and 18 boards last season for the Tigers. Dedric, a sophomore, was a potential all-american had he returned to Memphis this season while K.J., a redshirt freshman, was projected as a borderline all-AAC player.

The duo were big news in Memphis, as they come from a family that includes three more potential top 25 players, two in the Class of 2019 and one in the Class of 2021. Keelon, their father, was on staff at Memphis the past three seasons, but he was demoted from being one of the three assistants on the road last season, the first that Tubby Smith was at Memphis.

Keelon will reportedly not be taking a job as a staff member at Kansas.